The SMC ICT Indicator integrates the key concepts of Smart Money Concepts and Inner Circle Trader into a practical and precise tool.

It displays essential levels and patterns on the chart for clear analysis according to the ICT approach.

Optimized for agile processing, it allows smooth backtesting with no repainting, freezes, or delays—ensuring precision and efficiency in your trading.





Included Concepts

It includes Fair Value Gap (FVG), Order Blocks, Imbalance, Gap, Equal High and Equal Low, as well as previous session, daily, weekly, and monthly highs and lows.

It also shows Buy Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell Side Liquidity (SSL), Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) for buys and sells, demand and supply zones, equilibrium zones, and structures such as HH, HL, LH, LL (both external and internal).

It detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH), Swing Highs and Lows, RDRB, CISD, iFVG, BPR, and Breaker Blocks.





Main Features

It comes with an interactive panel that allows you to activate real-time alerts when an Order Block, FVG, RDRB, iFVG, Breaker Block, Gap, or Imbalance is touched.

You can show or hide graphical objects to keep your workspace organized.

It allows you to configure OTE to display only buy, only sell, or both signals.

Constantly displays the server time and the current trading session.

The "Panel Bias" helps you analyze trends across different timeframes.





Advantages

Quickly and accurately identifies relevant zones.

Facilitates customization of graphical objects and buffers.

Suitable for both experienced SMC/ICT users and those just starting to study it.





Planned Updates

Work is underway for further speed optimization, minor bug fixes, and the addition of new related concepts.





Technical Support

If you notice any unexpected behavior in the chart, alerts, or panel, you can send a screenshot along with a brief description of the issue. I will personally respond as soon as possible.





User Manual

Click the following link to access the indicator’s user manual: click here.





Contribute to Improvement