Configuration: The Smc Ict 2.0 indicator

In this post, we present an update to The SMC ICT Indicator manual, detailing each of the new features, improvements, and concepts incorporated since the last version. The goal is to provide a clear and structured guide that facilitates efficient use of the indicator, both for new users and those already experienced with previous versions.

This edition addresses several important modifications. Among the most notable are a significant improvement in code optimization, which has reduced resource consumption and increased execution speed in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. In addition, new analysis tools such as IFVG (Inversion Fair Value Gaps), Breaker Blocks, CISD, and External Structures have been added, as well as adjustments and improvements to the detection of Premium and Discount zones.

To facilitate navigation, this manual has been divided into sections organized by function.