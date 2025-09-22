Adaptive Volatility Range Mt5

Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] - is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals.

AVR - accurately displays the Average True Volatility Range taking into account the Volume Weighted Average price. The indicator allows you to adapt to absolutely any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a certain period of time - this provides a stable indicator of positive transactions.

Thanks to this, Adaptive Volatility Range has a high Winrate of 95%

There are two ways to use it - this is a trend strategy, which also serves as a filter for the trend direction vector and a return strategy.

AVR is best suited for return strategies. Which have a pronounced tendency, after exceeding the average volatility of the traded instrument for a certain period, there is a high probability of the price returning to the average value.

Based on the AVR indicator, it is possible to build a successful trading system with a positive mathematical expectation, and this is precisely the ultimate goal of Forex trading.

Advantages of the AVR indicator:

  •  High accuracy of the indicator.
  •  You can easily determine levels for entry points into the market both behind the trend and against the trend.
  •  Determine targets (exit points) on any timeframe with high accuracy.
  •  Easily display target levels directly on the chart.
  •  Works with any financial instruments (Forex, Metals, CFD, Futures, Crypto).
  •  Works on all periods and time frames.
  •  Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

Notifications and alerts:

  • Notification of arrow appearance when a signal is formed.
  • Alert on computer.
  • Push notifications to mobile
  • Selection of signal bar.

Recommendations:

  • Place Take Profit within the range at the level of the weighted average price, and Stop Loss outside the levels of excess volatility.
  • Use ATR Multiplier to calculate more than 3.0 on timeframes M-1, M-5, M-15 to get the most accurate results.

Options:

  • History - Select history
  • Centered AVR period - Period for calculation
  • Price to use - Price calculation method
  • ATR Period - Number of bars to calculate average volatility
  • ATR Multiplier - ATR Multiplier
  • Centered AVR angle caution.In pips - Central Angle Warning
  • Signal Bar - Selecting a signal bar


Önerilen ürünler
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Göstergeler
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
BinaWin NoTouch
Juan Fernando Urrego Alvarez
Göstergeler
BinaWin NoTouch is an indicator that sends an alert signal when the trade is in the right position to wait for the breakdown of a side market. It is specially designed to trade under the “No Touch” strategy of the Binary.Com platform with synthetic indexes N.10, N.25, N.50, N.75 and N.100 Similarly, trading can be done with the conventional CALL and PUT strategy of any Binary Options platform. Requirements to use the indicator: 1. Have an account at Binary.Com 2. Configure the Binary.Com d
FREE
Trend Speaker
Shelly
Göstergeler
Trend Speaker göstergesi gerçek zamanlı olarak piyasa trendlerini kolayca izlemek ve analiz etmek isteyen tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Grafikte net ve güvenilir alım ve satım sinyalleri sağlar, bu da piyasanın mevcut trendini değerlendirmeyi son derece uygun hale getirir. Kullanıcı dostu arayüzü sayesinde, Trend Speaker, potansiyel bir ticaret fırsatını kaçırmamanızı sağlar, bilinçli kararlar almanıza ve ticaret stratejinizi geliştirmenize yardımcı olur. Tüm ALIM ve SATIM sinya
Deviation Tracker
Derrick Akampurira
Göstergeler
Deviation Tracker Advanced: Master the Intraday Market with a Statistical Edge Stop guessing where the market will turn. Start trading with calculated precision. Deviation Tracker Advanced is a professional-grade, all-in-one toolkit for MetaTrader 5 designed to decode the daily price cycle. By analyzing price behavior relative to the daily open, this indicator provides a powerful statistical and visual framework for intraday traders. Originally a popular concept on Pine Script, this indicator ha
Future Function RX322
Pavle Grkovic
Göstergeler
About indicator > The indicator is a function based on one value (open/high prices up to now) and then it is a mathematical representation of the whole function that is totally independent from any else values. So, if you ask yourself will the future be as it is on the graph... I can tell you - as it was the same as the trading function up to the moment "now"... In conclusion, the point of the indicator is  to try to show the future of the trading function into eternity. The graphic is sometime
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
Göstergeler
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Flat finder
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge bir daire algılar ve bulunan alanı renkli bir dikdörtgenle boyar. Bu göstergenin ana fikri, fiyat grafikteki belirli bir alanı doldururken bir daireyi tespit etmektir. Giriş parametreleri: Color rectangle - gölgelenecek dikdörtgenin rengi. Bars in rectangle  - bir dikdörtgende izin verilen minimum çubuk sayısı. Density in % - dikdörtgen alanının yüzdesi olarak ayarlanan dairenin yoğunluğu.
Engulfing Candle Alert MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Göstergeler
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Volume Buy Sell Support Resistance
Paolo Scopazzo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This easy to setup indicator shows you the market volumes in a different way, with support and resistance as showed. You can setup: - Backdays volume to show - Heiken Ashi candle view It works for every kind of graph and every kind of period. The program shows the volumes based on the number of candles displayed in the chart: the more candles the more volumes. Enjoy this very useful indicator. Please feel free to message me to report any kind of improvements! :D
TimeGap Block SMC
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Göstergeler
TimeGap Block SMC v3.00 Professional Indicator for Fair Value Time Gap Analysis PRODUCT DESCRIPTION TimeGap Block SMC is a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for detecting and analyzing Time Gaps in price zones. Based on Smart Money Concepts and intended for professional traders working with institutional market analysis approaches. WHAT IS A TIME GAP? Time Gap is a price zone where price spent virtually no time, creating a "void" or "inefficiency" in market st
Gann Box MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Göstergeler
Gann Box göstergesi, trader'ların piyasanın kilit seviyelerini tanımlamalarına ve bunlardan yararlanmalarına yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış güçlü ve çok yönlü bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, grafiğe bir dikdörtgen çizmeyi sağlar ve bu dikdörtgen otomatik olarak stratejik seviyeler olan 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 ile birkaç bölgeye ayrılır. Fiyat bu seviyelerden birine ulaştığında, alarmlar tetiklenir ve bu, ticaret kararları için değerli bir destek sağlar. Çizdiğiniz bölgeye göre piyasanın gelişimini an
Multiple Positions
Emanuel Reynard Phillips
Yardımcı programlar
Aynı anda birden fazla pozisyon/işlem açmanız mı gerekiyor? Kolay çözümünüzü oluşturduk. Artık aynı anda birden fazla pozisyon girebilirsiniz. Lot büyüklüğünü, Pozisyon sayısını, Kâr almayı ve zararı durdurmayı ayarlayabilirsiniz. Örneğin: Belirli bir lot büyüklüğüne sahip 3, 5, 10 veya herhangi bir sayıda pozisyon satın almak istiyorsunuz. Artık bunu "Satın Al" düğmesine dokunarak yapabilirsiniz. Veya Örneğin: Belirli bir lot büyüklüğünde 3, 5, 10 veya herhangi bir sayıda pozisyon satmak istiy
Non Repaint Trend Bands MetaTrader 5
Ravshan Chuliev
Göstergeler
Channel Trend Bands – A Comprehensive Indicator for Market Analysis MetaTrader 4 Version Simple to Use, Effective in Application User-Friendly and Suitable for All Traders This indicator stands out due to its straightforward functionality. Whether you're a beginner exploring the market or an experienced trader refining your strategy, this tool offers valuable insights. Using a   Triangular Moving Average (TMA)   with additional   ATR-based bands , it provides structured market data to support w
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Dragon Scale
Paulus Femi Leunufna
Göstergeler
DRAGON SCALE User Guide Indicator Visualization The DRAGON SCALE indicator displays several visual elements on the chart: Scale Zone – Displayed as purple areas (accumulation zones) and red areas (distribution zones) surrounding the pivot level. Lifebeat Signal – Appears as an arrow below the candle when the price enters a critical zone. The color of the arrow indicates the direction (green for bullish, red for bearish, yellow for neutral). Entry Countdown – Appears as an arrow above the cand
Daily Telegram Market Briefing
Philipp Warmuth
Yardımcı programlar
Daily Telegram Market Briefing — Professional FX Session Briefing for MT5 Daily Telegram Market Briefing is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that compiles a clean, actionable morning brief for the instrument on your chart and delivers it to your Telegram group or channel at a time you choose. It combines previous day OHLC levels, an Asia session range computed in your local time, a directional bias and short outlook, and a curated list of today’s high-impact macro events (from the ForexFactory cal
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Göstergeler
This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
ICT Asian Range MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Göstergeler
The       ICT Asya Aralık Göstergesi       tüccarların ICT Asya Aralık Ticaret Stratejisi'ne göre temel piyasa yapılarını ve likidite bölgelerini belirlemelerine yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Asya seansının en yüksek ve en düşük fiyat seviyelerini (New York saatiyle 19:00'dan gece yarısına kadar) işaretler ve sonraki ticaret seansları için piyasa hareketlerine dair kritik içgörüler sağlar. Bu gösterge, likidite taramalarını ve Adil Değer Boşluklarını (FVG'ler) vurgulayarak t
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Göstergeler
Please contact the seller after purchase   https://t.me/abcdwave [ D.I.C.E ] The Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with Elliott Wave struct
PUA MultiType Pivot MT5
Yuriy Ponyatov
Göstergeler
The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is built on the daily chart of the previous day. The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is one of the most popular tools in technical analysis, used by traders to identify potential reversal points in financial markets. This indicator constructs three types of Pivot points: Classic, Fibonacci, and Camarilla, each offering its unique approach to market analysis. The advantages of this indicator include: Simplicity and Clarity PUA MultiType Pivot provides clearly defi
Session Volatility Map
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Göstergeler
Session Volatility Map is an indicator that displays key trading sessions (Asia, Europe, US) directly on the chart. Automatically shows session boundaries and overlapping zones where volatility often spikes. Plots the High–Low range of each session to help identify support and resistance. Highlights the currently active trading session. Adjusts automatically for Daylight Saving Time (Europe/US). Who will benefit: Scalpers — to catch high-volatility market phases. Intraday trader
FREE
Trend Teller
Ian Nganga Comba
Göstergeler
Trend Teller, tüm ana döviz çiftleri ve zaman dilimlerinde (M1’den MN1’e kadar) piyasa trendine kuşbakışı bir bakış sunan güçlü ve sezgisel bir kontrol paneli aracıdır. Trader’lar tarafından trader’lar için geliştirilen bu araç, piyasa yönünü analiz ederken yaşanan karmaşayı ortadan kaldırır ve sizi büyük resme uygun şekilde yönlendirir. Birçok yeni başlayan trader piyasa yönünü belirlemekte zorlanır — hatta profesyonel trader'lar bile zaman zaman bu konuda yanılabilir. İşte bu nedenle Trend Tel
ACB Breakout Arrows Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
Bu, ACB Breakout Arrows göstergemiz için geliştirilmiş çoklu sembol ve çoklu zaman dilimi tarayıcısıdır. Varsayılan ayarlarla 28 döviz çifti ve 9 zaman dilimini eş zamanlı olarak tarayarak al/sat sinyallerini belirler.  Özellikler Tek bir grafik üzerinden 252* sembol ve zaman dilimi kombinasyonunu tarayabilir. Önceden tanımlanmış şablonla sinyal grafiğini tek tıkla açabilirsiniz.  Paneli grafikte istediğiniz yere kolayca sürükleyip bırakabilirsiniz. Gerçek zamanlı uyarılar: pop-up, sesli bildir
HiLo Trend Matrix MT5
Andrew Ingosi Likare
Göstergeler
HiLo Trend Matrix is an advanced multi-timeframe trend indicator that scans and analyzes multiple timeframes to determine the overall trend direction, allowing you to effortlessly ride the trend waves as they emerge. By scanning the four higher timeframes, starting from your current timeframe or a selected one from the input parameters, you'll always have a comprehensive view of the market's movements. And when the trend aligns, the HiLo Trend Matrix delivers an alert, so you can seize the oppo
Used Fair Value Gap indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Modified Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MT5 The Modified Fair Value Gap (Modified FVG-iFVG) indicator is a sophisticated and efficient tool designed for ICT and Smart Money traders, optimized for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator detects and marks market imbalance areas (FVG), highlighting key supply and demand zones. Bullish FVG zones are displayed in green, while bearish FVG zones appear in brown. As the price revisits these levels, the indicator dynamically updates by progr
FREE
TrendLine Pending Order Tool
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Yardımcı programlar
Bu yardımcı program, mum manuel olarak yerleştirilen trend çizgisine dokunduğunda, sanki daha belirgin bir bekleyen emirmiş gibi emirleri açar.  Herhangi bir varlık üzerinde kullanılabilir, emri açtığında dokunduğu çizgiyi ortadan kaldırır ve Arrow'u oluşturur. Bu durumda, fiyat tersine çevirme işlemleri için kullanılır; yükseliş mumu alt çizgiye dokunduğunda bir satış emri açar ve düşüş mumu yukarıdan aşağıya çizgiye dokunduğunda bir satın alma emri açar.  Zararı durdurma ve kar almayı ayarla
Chart Pattern MT5
Young Ho Seo
Göstergeler
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
Adaptive Reversal Star MT5
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Adaptive Reversal Star   is a new generation indicator with an   advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals of the indicator.It provides accurate signals in real time without delays and redraws.Adaptive Reversal Star does not require any complex settings and additional calculations, just set it to the desired timeframe and select the parameter - Signal Filter. Why choose
Strength Candles
Luis Paulo Rodrigues Pastor
Göstergeler
Indicator in histogram format, which is calculated using data on financial volume, tick volume and the body of the bar. It is possible to visualize moments where there was a large entry of volume, both financial and in ticks, and that the market managed to progress and advance in one direction (up or down) due to the size of the bar body, which is where there really was a victory for one side of the negotiation (buyers and sellers). By default, all bars in the indicator's histogram are colore
Online Accounts Manager MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
Black horse indicator MT5
Shengzu Zhong
Göstergeler
"Black Horse" göstergesinin amacı, fiyat hareketleri ile VWAP göstergesi arasındaki sapmaları belirlemektir. Potansiyel yanlış sapmaları filtrelemek ve yüksek kaliteli, doğru uyarıları göstermek için filtreleri kullanır. Ayı sapmaları, mumun üzerindeki kırmızı noktalarla gösterilirken, boğa sapmaları mumun altındaki yeşil noktalarla temsil edilir. Temel sapma filtresi, ATR (Ortalama Gerçek Aralık) ve gözden geçirme dönemi içindeki önceki mumların fiyat hareketine odaklanmaktadır. Sapmalar, gö
Kecia Footprint Orderflow
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
5 (2)
Göstergeler
if you want to test it : private message me ( MT5 demo testing doesn't work ) Designed to help traders gain a deeper understanding of the market’s true order flow dynamics . By visualizing the “ footprints ” left by candles, this indicator reveals how the delta ( the difference between buying and selling pressure ) changes during the candle formation, as well as how volume fluctuates at different price levels. These insights are essential for traders seeking to identify reversals, breakouts, and
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Trend Hunter , Forex, kripto para birimi ve CFD piyasalarında çalışmaya yönelik bir trend göstergesidir. Göstergenin özel bir özelliği, fiyat trend çizgisini hafifçe deldiğinde sinyali değiştirmeden trendi güvenle takip etmesidir. Gösterge yeniden çizilmez; çubuk kapandıktan sonra pazara giriş sinyali görünür. Bir trend boyunca hareket ederken gösterge, trend yönünde ek giriş noktalarını gösterir. Bu sinyallere dayanarak küçük bir Zararı Durdur ile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Trend Hunter dürüst bi
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.5 (4)
Göstergeler
Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Grafik analiz için gösterge. Ana Japon şamdan kalıplarını grafikte işaretler. Şu anda, tüccar için aşağıdaki kalıp seti mevcuttur:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami Cro
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Quantum Breakout PRO   , Breakout Bölgeleri ile ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Breakout PRO       yenilikçi ve dinamik koparma bölgesi stratejisiyle ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. Kuantum Breakout Göstergesi, size 5 kar hedefi bölgesi ile kırılma bölgelerinde sinyal okları ve kırılma kutusuna da
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Quantum Profile System MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Quantum Profile System is a fully-fledged professional trading system with advanced algorithms, combining everything needed for confident and stable trading. This indicator merges trend direction analysis, volume concentration at key levels, dynamic adaptation to market volatility, and generation of trading signals with no delay or repainting. Quantum Profile System integrates a Linear Regression Volume Profile with an adaptive ATR-based trend channel. It includes an extended Volume Profile modu
Adaptive Reversal Star MT5
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Adaptive Reversal Star   is a new generation indicator with an   advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals of the indicator.It provides accurate signals in real time without delays and redraws.Adaptive Reversal Star does not require any complex settings and additional calculations, just set it to the desired timeframe and select the parameter - Signal Filter. Why choose
Reversal Pattern AI MT5
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Reversal Pattern AI — an absolute breakthrough in the world of indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical methods of technical analysis. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals. Thanks to a hybrid model that uses price action analysis, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions.              
Ultimate Volatility Insight
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Ultimate Volatility Insight is a highly professional tool for analyzing and fully understanding market activity based on an advanced ATR with improved algorithms and calculation formulas. The indicator helps traders accurately assess market dynamics, identify key support and resistance levels, and effectively manage risks. Ultimate Volatility Insight works only with real data using live statistics. The indicator has been developed for over two years, and its effectiveness has been proven through
Block Master Pro
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Block Master Pro indicator is designed to visually identify areas on the chart where significant volumes from major market participants are likely concentrated. These areas, known as order blocks, represent price ranges where large players place their orders, potentially signaling a price reversal and movement in the opposite direction. Key Features: Order Block Identification: Block Master Pro effectively identifies order blocks by pinpointing price ranges where large orders are placed. Th
Adaptive Reversal Star
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Please contact me after your full purchase for great bonuses.                                     Adaptive Reversal Star Expert Advisor and an additional indicator as a gift Info Panel are waiting for you. Adaptive Reversal Star is a new generation indicator with an advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT5
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance   is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of analysis b
Reversal Pattern AI
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Reversal Pattern AI is a groundbreaking advancement in indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical technical analysis methods. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals.Thanks to its hybrid model, which utilizes price action analysis, volume, volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions. Reversal Pattern A
Scalper Inside Volume Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Scalper Inside Volume Pro is a professional trading system that combines multiple indicators to calculate an overall composite signal. It is based on an algorithm focused on volume, the Money Flow Index, and the Smart Money concept. The indicator takes into account structural Swing points where price reversals occur. Scalper Inside Volume Pro provides all the necessary tools for successful scalping. This comprehensive trading system is suitable for traders in the Forex market as well as for use
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Bull and Bear Zones
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
The Bull and Bear Zones indicator is specifically designed for the automatic identification and visual display of support and resistance zones directly on the chart. Its unique algorithm allows it to display not only the zones already tested by the market but also potential target zones that have yet to be tested. The indicator tracks ranges where an imbalance between supply and demand is observed. Key Features: Automatic identification of support and resistance zones : The indicator calculates
Volume Pro Mt 4
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Volume PRO is an innovative and modernized indicator for analyzing trading volumes, which is an advanced version of traditional analysis tools. This high-tech indicator allows traders to effectively monitor trading activity without the need for complex calculations. It displays ticks for the selected time interval corresponding to the selected time frame in the form of a dynamic cumulative histogram, which is updated in real time as new trades are received. Key features: Innovative volume analys
Patriot EA
Stanislav Konin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Patriot EA is an advanced mesh system with improved performance. Patriot EA uses sophisticated technology to effectively manage unprofitable positions. When a losing series of orders occurs, an algorithm for closing unprofitable positions is activated. The Expert Advisor divides orders into several independent grids, closing the long-range (unprofitable) order by sequentially averaging part of the orders with a given Take Profit. A series of orders can be divided into several mixed series with
Reversal Zones Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Reversal Zones Pro is an indicator specifically designed to accurately identify key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from the lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential zones directly on the chart, helping traders effectively identify important trend reversal points. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart. This helps traders effectively identify importan
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Golden Trend Pulse
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Golden Trend Pulse — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false s
Golden Trend Pulse MT5
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Golden Trend Pulse   — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false
Reversal Zones Pro MT5
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Reversal Zones Pro – an indicator specifically designed for accurately identifying key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart, helping traders efficiently pinpoint crucial turning points in the market. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually highlights potential reversal zones directly on the chart, enabling traders to effectively id
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt