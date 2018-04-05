Verdantreach Expert MT5

YenGuard AI Ciprian Ghebanoaei Experts

YenGuard AI is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in Forex USDJPY currency pairs and M15 time frame. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicat