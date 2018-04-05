Draconis Expert

  Draconis Expert
  Working best with GOLD - M30
  Require minimal 500$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside)

---------------------------------------------------------
This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Indicators and Concepts

  1. Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE):

    • QQE is an advanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that includes a volatility filter. It consists of a fast and a slow line, which help in identifying trends and potential reversals. The QQE indicator smooths out the price action and provides more reliable signals by reducing market noise.

  2. Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch):

    • The Stochastic Oscillator measures the closing price relative to the high-low range over a specific period. It ranges from 0 to 100, with readings above 80 indicating overbought conditions and below 20 indicating oversold conditions. It's used to identify potential reversal points and market momentum.

  3. Relative Strength Index (RSI):

    • RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It ranges from 0 to 100, with readings above 70 indicating overbought conditions and below 30 indicating oversold conditions. RSI helps identify potential overbought/oversold conditions and trend strength.

  4. Hull Moving Average (HMA):

    • HMA is a smoother and faster-moving average that reduces lag compared to traditional moving averages. It's designed to capture market trends more accurately, providing clearer signals for entering and exiting trades.

  5. Average Directional Index (ADX):

    • ADX measures the strength of a trend. A high ADX value indicates a strong trend, while a low value suggests a weak or range-bound market. ADX is often used in conjunction with other indicators to confirm trend strength.

Trade Style: STOP Order

  1. STOP Order:

    • A STOP order is an order to buy or sell a security once its price reaches a specified level. This strategy is used to enter a trade at a predetermined price point, often in anticipation of a breakout or continuation of a trend.

  2. Stop Loss (SL) by ATR:

    • The stop-loss level is set using the Average True Range (ATR) to account for market volatility. This approach adjusts the SL based on the recent price range, helping to manage risk by setting a stop at a reasonable distance from the entry point.

  3. Take Profit (TP) by Percentage:

    • The take profit level is set as a fixed percentage of the entry price. This method provides a clear profit target and helps manage expectations for the trade's potential return.

  4. Trailing Stop by Heiken Ashi:

    • Heiken Ashi candles are used to smooth price action and identify trends. A trailing stop based on Heiken Ashi helps lock in profits by adjusting the stop loss as the market moves favorably, following the trend's direction.

  5. Move to Break Even (MOVE2BE) by Parabolic SAR:

    • The Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) is used to set the point at which the stop-loss level moves to break even. As the trade progresses in the trader's favor, the Parabolic SAR provides a dynamic trailing stop, protecting profits and ensuring the trade does not result in a loss.






NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
An simple EA based sar indicator
luo jun
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1. EA basic  This EA is an EA that trades based on the SAR indicator. When the SAR appears at the top of the K line short or close a long order, and when the SAR appears at the bottom of the K line, long or close a short order. Sar is more useful when the trend is strong. It can clearly tell you when to enter or exit.   Please see bottom pictures. EA does not have the ability to judge the trend, so you need to judge the trading direction by yourself. You should decide to choose long or short in
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
Boxy Trader
Tzvetan Jordanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Boxy Trader is a trading robot, which is not using indicators. The Expert calculates and trades the tops and the bottoms of the current swing with more than 70% success rate. Its robust risk management system is the key of its success. This system works on all instruments with no restrictions. Usage of Stop Loss and Take Profit, always . No martingale, no grid, no hedging. Suitable for deposits starting at $100. 100% made in Spain. Stable results, tested since 2003. Testing, determining risks an
Voorloper MT4
Pradana Novan Rianto
4.5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration:   Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and
FREE
VaniganMT4
Nissar Ahmed
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
### **Vanigan MT4  Core Trading Strategy Sideways Market Detection Uses ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify non-trending markets ADX < ADX_Thresh (25.0) → Sideways market ADX >= ADX_Thresh → Trending market (no trades) Entry Signals RSI (Relative Strength Index) for entry triggers: RSI < Oversold (30) → Buy Signal RSI > Overbought (70) → Sell Signal Trades only execute in sideways markets ( ADX < 25 ) Risk & Money Management Lot Size Calculation Fixed Lots : LotSize if UseMM = false Mo
FREE
Albert Einstein Calculated Universe Grid
Filippo Morleo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elevate Your Trading with Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe for MT4! Step into the world of genius with Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe, the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously crafted for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This EA transforms the complexities of trading into a precisely engineered system of profits and advanced risk management. Ideal for traders who demand unmatched precision, adaptability, and high performance, this EA is your ultimate partner in the forex market. Join th
FREE
Flex Recovery EA
Lachezar Krastev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flex Recovery EA is meant to be almost all the time in the game – everything, but not a boring strategy. It is a countertrend strategy taking trades on the borders of a market volatility channel, combined with highly effective loss compensating algorithm. This strategy is suitable for traders with high risk profile … do not forget that “highly profitable – low risk strategy” is an oxymoron concept. If you want to beat the market at any coast, you must be all in, using aggressive money management
FREE
Break The BOX NOW
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Entry logic The EA, called EA_BreakTheBox, creates a rectangle BOX based on the highest and lowest price within a certain time period. Once the BOX is formed, the EA is ready for entry. It allows you to input the time period for forming the BOX, and you can set a time filter for the EA. The default setting for EntryPips is 2 pips, but this can be changed. If the price breaks the upper price of the BOX by 2 pips, then a BUY Entry is placed (if Reverse mode=true). If the price breaks the lower pri
FREE
Orions Gold Explosion assistant
Umberto Boria
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
06/22/23 News! The "news filter" is integrated in the EA. Remember to insert in this url in Tools->Options->Expert Advisor You can disable this filter or use it in two way : Trade only on news No trade on news THANKS ALL! 06/21/23 News! Finally I see the light at the end of tunnel! Thanks all the contributors, now the EA has and efficient and very configurable Trailing Stop. In more It has also the extra profit function that move the Take Profit point by point. I remember you that this is fr
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
RexIIIClaw vs ClusterIIIEA
Niklas Templin
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Recomment
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Tulips
Kun Jiao
3.89 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tulip EA Strateji Açıklaması Temel Strateji Trend takibi : Stop-loss korumalı, Martingale veya grid gibi riskli stratejiler kullanılmaz Bağımsız alım/satım : Trend başlangıç noktalarını belirlemek için mum formasyonları analiz edilir Parametre Ayarları Parametre Varsayılan Değer / Açıklama Stabilite parametresi 5 (varsayılan) İşlem enstrümanı Altın (XAUUSD) Stop Loss/Take Profit SL %0.3, TP %1.2 Lot büyüklüğü 0.01 (varsayılan) Otomatik sermaye yönetimi 10.000$ bakiye başına 0.01 lot Zaman dilim
FREE
Engulfing Detector
Chia Leilypour
Göstergeler
This Expert advisor does not do any trade, but it scans the whole symbols in your market watch and scan each shares one by one in different timeframes and at the end it shows you which symbol in which timeframe has a powerful engulfing candle. Furthermore, you can define a MA period and a high and low RSI limit, and it shows you which symbols in which timeframe is going to cross the adjusted moving average, and which symbol in which timeframe is going to cross high or low limit of the RSI.  The
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
ForexWolrd
phuongcei
Uzman Danışmanlar
** I am currently providing this great EA for free in a limit time. Please download while it is still free ** Tired of emotional trading decisions? Live monitor: TBD Introducing our mql4 Expert Advisor , engineered for stable profit with acceptable risk using a genuinely intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method. This isn't just another EA; it's a long-time tested solution designed to navigate the forex markets with precision. Whether you trade with a standard USD account or a Cent ac
FREE
Master Class
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
FREE
SK RandomWalk Monkey EA
Mr Sakkarin Yartfoong
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Are You Better than Monkey? Prove it... The trade of this EA is based on random output with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels. Easy to use and Simple Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs or manual trade. Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Support us by open  My recommended broker. Exness Tickmill robot monkey uses Adx trend filter for fair game no-trade unfavorable market ( you can turn off set adx = 0) . EA starts w
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
FREE
TequilaEA
Kun Jiao
Uzman Danışmanlar
TequilaEA Ticaret Stratejisi Belgesi 1. Temel Bilgiler Ad   : TequilaEA Sürüm   : 1.0 Uygulanabilir Enstrüman   : XAUUSD (Altın/ABD Doları) Uygulanabilir Zaman Çerçevesi   : M1 (1 dakika grafiği) Geliştirici   : Tulip Financial Technology 2. Temel Ticaret Mantığı Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), teknik göstergeler kombinasyonu ve fiyat model tanıması temelinde ticaret kararları alır, aşağıdaki temel mantığa sahiptir : Trend Değerlendirmesi MACD göstergesi (parametreler 12, 26, 9) kullanılarak genel trend
FREE
ET1 for MT4
Hui Qiu
3.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
FREE
Big Trend Catcher MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working time
FREE
Harrow Order
Ubaidillah
4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harrow Order is an Expert Advisor (EA) that works based on Support and Resistance, Martingale and Anti-Martingale methods. Support and Resistance is used to indicate the best position to place orders. Martingale is used to fix unprofitable orders. And Anti-Martingale is used for increasing potential profitable orders. This EA runs with two basic steps, namely try and execute. First, it will send one initial order to find out the market conditions at a nearest Support or Resistance level. Second,
FREE
Close Limit Orders MT4
Hector Pacheco
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a pending order closer, created to fulfill a made for MAC project. The EA originally could not be installed directly on the platform, and this is an attempt to install using this method. You can use it, but it might eventually be removed. You can also contact the original client and request their access. Unauthorized use is prohibited, and you are welcome to contact the developer or employer/client. Use it at your own risk.
FREE
EAAgrTest
Dmitriy Susloparov
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA_Agr_Test This is a free version of EA_Agr_Full , designed to provide the buyer with the opportunity to check the product not in the tester, but on a live account. Here exactly the same trading algorithm is used, but there is no possibility to change the parameters, except for GMToffset . Orders cannot be more than 0.01 lot and profit is taken very early. For this reason, it is impossible to achieve high returns. Algorithm verified with broker just2trade Parameters GMToffset - differenc
FREE
Stargogs Red Snake EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
3.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
STARGOGS RED SNAKE EA V1.6  IS A FREE EA THIS EA WORKS ON ALL CURRENCY PAIRS, ALL INDICES & METALS THE ROBOT TAKES ONE TRADE AT A TIME NO MARTINGALE  NO GRID LOTSIZE MULTIPLIER CAN BE TURNED OFF IN SETTINGS EA HAS THE FOLLOWING: - MACD INDICATOR WITH ADJUSTALBE PARAMETERS - EA opens a Buy when Main Macd crossing The Signal line upwards with TP and SL  - EA opens a Sell when Main Macd crossing The Signal line downwards with TP and SL - Scalping.... - Adjustable TP & SL - Adjustable Lotsize - EA
FREE
Bands Plus
Alexander Chertnik
4.46 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Designed mainly for  USDCAD 1H market. Minimum trading account 100 $. Expert advisor operates by unique   Bands strategy and transaction algorithm. settings: minBalance - minimum account balance for trading maxSpread - maximum allowed spread for trading  maxLoss - maximum loss for stop trading lotControl - lot control and auto lot activation bandsPeriod - indicator period tradeProfit - profit for exit USEtradeRange - if true, will operate with range between trades tradeRange - range distance
FREE
