The Easiest License

Use a plain google sheet to license your product

After years of developing trading software, I noticed the lack of a simple and cheap system to license the software to your customer. 

Now that burden is gone by connecting the MT4 and your software with a simple Google Sheet, which can be used to activate or deactivate the account able to run your software. 


With a minimum setup you'll be able to compile your software and distributing it without the fear of being spoiled by hackers or bad people.

On one spreadsheet you'll be able to manage multiple products and make your customer happy (and paying). 


What the library can do: 

  • include a header file and the class constructor in your software (Indicator or Expert Advisor or Utility) 
  • initiate the class and call the setup method 
  • use the CheckLicense method in an OnTimer or OnClick to get a response 


Type of responses: 

The CheckLicense method will return:

  • 0 if there is some issue (terminal not connected, account number equal to zero, and so on) 
  • 1 if the license is valid and the account can operate your software
  •  -1 if the account number provided is not able to operate your software 

What you will have to do to use the library: 

Activate the web requests to https://sheets.googleapis.com domain

Produce a header file and put it in the "includes" folder

Produce a Google Sheet API KEY (google it or wait for me writing the actual procedure) 

Collect the Google Sheet ID (it's in the URL of the spreadsheet) 

Manage your software behavior in the three cases (send an alert, deactivate, don't paint anything, and so on)


Code example for an Indicator: 

// header file (Copy and paste it in a new LicenseEngineHeader.mqh file in the includes folder)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        CGSLE.mqh |
//|                                 Copyright 2024, D'ario Woollover |
//|                               https://www.automazionetrading.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, D'ario Woollover"
#property link      "https://www.automazionetrading.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGSLE
  {

private:
   string            m_base_url;
   string            m_product_name;
   string            m_spreadsheet_id;
   string            m_column_id;
   string            m_api_key;
   int               m_account_count;
   string            m_allowed_accounts[];

   string            m_cookie, m_headers;
   char              m_post[], m_result[];
   int               m_timeout;


public:
                     CGSLE() {};
                    ~CGSLE() {};
   virtual void              Setup(string API_KEY, string spreadsheet_id, string product_name, string column_to_check = "A", int account_count = 300) {};

   virtual int               CheckLicense(int account_number) {return 0;}; 

private:
   virtual int               Initialize() {return 0;};
   virtual string            BuildURL() {return "";};

  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


// includes in yourproduct file

    #include <LicenseEngineHeader.mqh>

#import "LicenseEngine.ex4" 
CGSLE *iGSLE();
#import

// initiation 

 LicenseEngine = iGSLE();
   
 LicenseEngine.Setup(PERSONAL_API_KEY, SPREADSHEET_ID, PRODUCT_NAME);

// onTick or OnTimer, OnCalculate implementation

   if(!IsConnected())
     {
      return;
     }

   int account_num = AccountNumber();
   int check = LicenseEngine.CheckLicense(account_num);

   if(check == -1 && !alertSent)
     {
      MessageBox("Sorry, your account is not licensed, please contact 'greatdeveloper@tradingdomain.com'", "Invalid Account",  MB_ICONERROR | MB_OK);
      alertSent = true;
      return;
     }

   if(check != 1)
     {
      return;
     }
    



In future releases, if requested: 

  • Expiration date support
  • Check license by email 
  • Alerts customization
  • Refresh of activated accounts every XXX minutes
  • MT5 Version

Golden 30 minutes exclusive to EA
Fu Cun Dai
Bibliothèque
实盘交易盈利，回测年化125%，回撤25%，交易量少，不是经常下单，挂起后要有耐心。没有多牛的技术，只是一套简单的交易策略，贵在长期坚持，长期执行。我们有时候就是把自己高复杂，想想我们交易的历程，你就会发现，小白好赚钱，当你懂得越多的时候也是亏损的开始，总是今天用这个技术，明天用那个指标，到头来发现，没有一个指标适合你。其实每个技术指标都是概率性的，没有100%的胜率。很多技术指标你要融合一套交易策略，资金仓位控制，止损止盈比例，一套策略下来下一步你做的就是执行力了，必须要坚决执行你的交易策略，如果不能坚持的话最终还是在亏损。说实话不是每个人都有好的心态和执行力，所以我们做出来这款ea自己来用，发现时间久了扭亏为盈了，那现在就拿出来给大家分享，让更多的人来达到自己的盈利目标。购买后留下邮箱或添加软件里的qq，我们会根据你的资金来调整软件参数。 经测试过的柱数 14794 用于复盘的即时价数量 51321985 复盘模型的质量 n/a 输入图表错误 213935 起始资金 10000.00 点差 当前 (54) 总净盈利 12583.42 总获利 37630.02 总亏损 -25046.
Richestcousin
Vicent Osman Kiboye
Bibliothèque
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
Ai Prediction MT4
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
Bibliothèque
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
2 (1)
Bibliothèque
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox is a special library that provides access to CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator separately. Instead, you can obtain a single set of all 34 indicators including additional indicators that are not available as separate versions. The library supports all types of reports, and prov
Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
1 (1)
Bibliothèque
Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
Account QuickReport 4
Andrej Nikitin
Bibliothèque
A library for creating a brief trading report in a separate window. Three report generation modes are supported: For all trades. For trades of the current instrument. For trades on all instruments except the current one. It features the ability to make reports on the deals with a certain magic number. It is possible to set the time period of the report, to hide the account number and holder's name, to write the report to an htm file. The library is useful for fast assessment of the trading effec
Display Text Information On Your Chart
Nicolas Zoogones
Bibliothèque
Display all text information you need on your live charts. First, import the library: #import "osd.ex4" void display( string osdText, ENUM_BASE_CORNER osdCorner, int osdFontSize, color osdFontColor, int osdAbs, int osdOrd); // function to display void undisplay( string osdText); // function to undisplay int splitText( string osdText, string &linesText[]); // function called from display() and undisplay() void delObsoleteLines( int nbLines); // function called from display string setLineName( int
Trades Manager
Omar Alkassar
Bibliothèque
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions Orders CloseallSell CloseallBuy CloseallOpen DeletePending DeleteAll: Close All Market Orders and delete all pending orders. CheckOpenBuyOrders: return the count of buy orders. CheckOpenSellOrders: return the count of sell orders. CheckOpenOrders: return the count of market orders. ModifyOrder DeleteOrder CloseOrder OpenOrder Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot
WalkForwardOptimizer
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Bibliothèque
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 4. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a csv-file and some special global variables
WalkForwardLight
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Bibliothèque
This is a simplified and effective version of the library for walk forward analysis of trading experts. It collects data about the expert's trade during the optimization process in the MetaTrader tester and stores them in intermediate files in the "tester/Files" directory. Then these files can be used by the special WalkForwardBuilder script to build a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports for refining it. The intermediate files should be manually placed to the "MQL4/Files
NewsFilterForEA
M YUSUF EFFENDY
Bibliothèque
Library for an Expert Advisor. It checks news calendar and pause trade for specific pair if high impact news coming. News Filter for an Exert Advisor. Easily apply to your EA, just needs simple scripts to call it from your EA. Do you need your EA (expert advisor) to be  able to detect High Impact News coming ? Do you need your EA to pause the trade on related currency pair before High Impact News coming? This News Filter library is the solution for you. This library requires indicator  NewsCal-
Gold brushes
Chunwei Guan
Bibliothèque
EA introduction:    Gold long short hedging is a full-automatic trading strategy of long short trading, automatic change of hands and dynamic stop loss and stop profit. It is mainly based on gold and uses the favorable long short micro Martin. At the same time, combined with the hedging mechanism, long short hedging will be carried out in the oscillatory market, and in the trend market, the wrong order of loss will be stopped directly to comply with the unilateral trend, so the strategy can be a
Trend broker killer
Mansour Rahkhofteh
Bibliothèque
Available with multi time frame choice to see quickly the TREND! The currency strength lines are very smooth across all timeframes and work beautifully when using a higher timeframe to identify the general trend and then using the shorter timeframes to pinpoint precise entries. You can choose any time frame as you wish. Every time frame is optimized by its own. Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically show
CLicensePP
ADRIANA SAMPAIO RODRIGUES
Bibliothèque
MT4 library destined to LICENSING Client accounts from your MQ4 file Valid for: 1.- License MT4 account number 2.- License BROKER 3.- License the EA VALIDITY DATE 4.- License TYPE of MT4 ACCOUNT (Real and / or Demo) + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++
MQL4 Expert and Script base code
Tat Dat Nguyen
Bibliothèque
Thư viện này bao gồm: * Mã nguồn struct của 5 cấu trúc cơ bản của MQL4: + SYMBOL INFO + TICK INFO + ACCOUNT INFO * Các hàm cơ bản của một robot + OrderSend + OrderModify + OrderClose * String Error Runtime Return * Hàm kiểm tra bản quyền của robot, indicator, script * Hàm init dùng để khởi động một robot chuẩn * Hàm định dạng chart để không bị các lỗi nghẽn bộ nhớ của chart khi chạy trên VPS * Hàm ghi dữ liệu ra file CSV, TXT * Hỗ trợ (mã nguồn, *.mqh): dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Statistics Functions
Tat Dat Nguyen
Bibliothèque
Thư viện các hàm thống kê dùng trong Backtest và phân tích dữ liệu * Hàm trung bình * Hàm độ lệch chuẩn * Hàm mật độ phân phối * Hàm mode * Hàm trung vị * 3 hàm đo độ tương quan - Tương quan Pearson - Tương quan thông thường - Tương quan tròn # các hàm này được đóng gói để hỗ trợ lập trình, thống kê là một phần quan trọng trong phân tích định lượng # các hàm này hỗ trợ trên MQL4 # File MQH liên hệ: dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Windows Shell32 library for MQL4
Tat Dat Nguyen
Bibliothèque
MQL4 và MQL5 không hỗ trợ việc tương tác trực tiếp với các thư mục trong Windows Thông qua thư viện này ta có một phương pháp sử dụng MQL4 để tương tác với các file và thư mục trong hệ thống Windows. xem thêm tại đây: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwia-qJAc4M&amp ; nhận file .mqh vui lòng email đến: dat.ngtat@gmail.com #property strict #import   "LShell32MQL.ex4" // MQL4\Library\LShell32.ex4 void Shell32_poweroff( int exitcode); void Shell32_copyfile( string src_file, string dst_file); void S
RedeeCash 4XLOTS
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
Bibliothèque
La bibliothèque RedeeCash 4XLOTS est une bibliothèque de gestion des risques localisée basée sur l'algorithme de l'API WEB 4xlots.com. Cet algorithme de gestion des risques ne dépend pas de la devise car l'équation rapide de la taille du lot de,       lots = CompteEquity / 10000 qui est pour chaque 100 $ de capitaux propres du compte aura 0,01 lot. La bibliothèque RedeeCash 4XLOTS utilise un algorithme plus détaillé et amélioré développé pour la première fois en 2011 sous forme de calcul man
AutoClose Expert
Josue Fernando Servellon Fuentes
Bibliothèque
automatically closes orders from a preconfigured number of pips. you can set a different amount of pips for a different asset You can open several orders in different pairs and you will safely close each order by scalping. a friendly EA easy to use and very useful open orders and don't worry about closing the orders since this EA will close automatically close all trades profits
Close Orders By Equity Increasing
Ayman Magdy
Bibliothèque
Expert Description: Equity Profits Overview: "Equity Profits" is an efficient and user-friendly Forex expert advisor designed to manage trades based on equity profits rather than balance. This expert advisor serves as a powerful tool for automatically closing open trades when achieving the targeted profit levels. Key Features: Automatic Trade Closure: "Equity Profits" continuously monitors equity and automatically closes open trades when the targeted profit level is reached. Customizable Profit
GetFFEvents MT4 I tester capability
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
5 (2)
Bibliothèque
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news Even In Strategy Tester . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT4 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator based
TG Risk Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Bibliothèque
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader5 Version   | All Products | Contact Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size comp
TG Trade Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Bibliothèque
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   and   MQ
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Bibliothèque
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
Binance EA Connection Library MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Bibliothèque
Cette bibliothèque vous permettra de gérer les transactions en utilisant n'importe lequel de vos EA et elle est très facile à intégrer sur n'importe quel EA que vous pouvez faire vous-même avec le code de script mentionné dans la description ainsi que des exemples de démonstration en vidéo qui montrent le processus complet. Ce produit permet des opérations de trading via API et n'inclut pas de graphiques. Les utilisateurs peuvent utiliser les graphiques des courtiers qui fournissent des graphiqu
Niguru Amazing Gold
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Bibliothèque
"Niguru Amazing Gold" is an EA specifically for Gold. This EA works in single shot, and does not use martingale or grid. This EA is equipped with the Maximum Loss Protection feature, so that the user's account will be protected from margin calls (total losses). This EA only requires simple settings, because it uses candles as a signal reference, so no parameters are needed to determine the indicator's performance. Although equipped with input parameters for TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss),
EA Assistant
Supol Polkun
Bibliothèque
Advanced Trading Tools for Smarter Decision Making Our cutting-edge trading tools allow traders to seamlessly execute buy and sell orders, while providing robust planning capabilities to optimize their trading strategies. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, this tool is designed to enhance your trading experience with precision and ease. Key Features: Real-time Buy and Sell Execution: Easily place orders instantly and take advantage of market opportunities without del
KeyStroke TimeFrame Changer
Dario Pedruzzi
5 (3)
Utilitaires
This practical tool let you setup your keyboard to have shortcuts and hotkeys to change Chart TimeFrame.  Bring your trading to another level by actually take fast and smooth control of switching Time Frames without losing time clicking all over the Meta Trader Terminal.  This tool is born due to scalping issues, where switching from higher timeframe and lower timeframes is really mandatory to make a multi timeframe analysis of the trading setup.  Uplift your trading activity, by letting your ke
FREE
Stochastic Basket Currency Strenght
Dario Pedruzzi
Indicateurs
The Stochastic Basket Currency Strenght  brings the Stochastic indicator to a new level.  Expanding the boundaries of TimeFrames and mono-currency analysis, the SBCS take the movements of each currency that composes the cross and confront them in the whole basket of 7 crosses.  The indicator works with any combination of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD pairs and with full automation takes in account every stochastic value (main line) for the selected Time Frame.  After that, the indicator
RSI Basket Currency Strenght
Dario Pedruzzi
5 (2)
Indicateurs
The  RSI Basket Currency Strenght  brings the RSI indicator to a new level.  Expanding the boundaries of TimeFrames and mono-currency analysis, the RSI Multi Time Frame Currency Strenght take the movements of each currency that composes the cross and confront them in the whole basket of 7 crosses.  The indicator works with any combination of  AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD  pairs and with full automation takes in account every RSI value for the selected Time Frame.  After that, the ind
WTR Dynamic Trend Ranges
Dario Pedruzzi
Indicateurs
CRAZY SALE! Was 250, NOW 50 USD till the end of MAY!!! --->  Check all the other products  <--- The WTR Dynamic Range Indicator is a powerful and deeply customizable range indicator that takes in account the average upward and downward movement of the price in the past trading days.  This fully customizable indicator can be setted for a lot of uses and cases:  • Trend trading on level breakouts  • Spotting high probability targets for Take Profits • Setting a multiple targets for position scali
MTF Chandelier Channel
Dario Pedruzzi
Indicateurs
--->  Check all the other products  <--- The Multi Time Frame Chandelier Channel is a good synthesis of the chandelier trailing stop and let you analyze the trend.  Enter when the price breaks one of the two lines, then trail using the opposite line.  Ideal for scalping, entering after the dot appears.  Plenty of customization:  Choose the lookback period, the longer, the slower Choose the Time Frame to use (must be greater or equal your chart TF  Play around with the options to get the opti
Engulfing Candle Screener
Dario Pedruzzi
5 (1)
Indicateurs
--->  Check all the other products  <--- The Engulfing Candles Screener is a deeply customizable dashboard.  You can chose a trend filter, using 2 EMAs, with custom periods applied on a custom TimeFrames Then you can choose 3 timeframes to search, any TimeFrame is suitable and the screener will find the engulfing candles in the selected timeframe.  3 Timeframes to scan All the major forex pairs and crosses - up to 28 symbols Deeply Customizable How to setup the screener:  Let the crosses visib
Candle Bias Full Version
Dario Pedruzzi
Indicateurs
--->  Check all the other products  <--- The Candle Bias is a coloring indicator that doesn't take account of the close price of the bars.  It will color the candle in the bearish color (of your choice) if the downard range is greater than the upward range.  Conversely, it will color the candle in the bullish color of your choice if the upward range is greater than the downward range.  This is a major helper for Multi Time Frame analysis, it works on every security and every Time Frame. You ca
Pair Strenght Panel
Dario Pedruzzi
Indicateurs
The pair strenght panel make easy to see the overall performance of the base and the quote currencies.  It can analyze Daily performance, Weekly performance and Monthly performance.  Seamlessly and without any further input option, it splits the cross in the two currency and analyze the performance of each one:  for example, if it's attched to an AUD/CHF chart, it will report the AUDCHF percentage variation and the composite percentage variation of the whole AUD basket against the other 6 curre
