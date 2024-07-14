Trend Analyser Pro

Trend Analyser Pro is a versatile trend analysis tool designed for traders who want to capitalize on market trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator combines advanced trend detection, dynamic signals, and higher timeframe analysis to provide you with a comprehensive view of market movements, empowering you to make well-informed trading decisions.

50% DISCOUNT - ENDING SOON !

BONUS - Trend Analyser Pro TradingView Indicator - After you purchase or rent this product, please send me a private message to get access to the most advanced version of Trend Analyser Pro, but on TradingView.

✅ HOW IT WORKS

Trend Analyser Pro leverages a blend of moving averages and trend signals to accurately detect market trends and potential reversals. Here’s a detailed overview of its functionalities:

Trend Identification:

  • Dynamic Moving Averages: The indicator uses a combination of Fast (50), Main (100), and Slow (200) Moving Averages to determine current market trends and potential reversal points.
  • Reversal MAs: Additional Reversal Fast (39) and Reversal Slow (50) MAs help in detecting potential trend reversals.
Color-Coded Visuals:
  • Trend-Colored Candles: Candles are color-coded based on the current trend, offering a clear visual representation of market conditions.
  • Trend-Colored Clouds: The space between moving averages is filled with color-coded clouds to highlight trend strength and changes.
Buy/Sell/Reversal Signals:
  • Signal Clarity: The indicator generates clear buy and sell signals based on price interactions with the moving averages, identifying both normal and strong signals.
Higher Timeframe Analysis (HTA):
  • Comprehensive Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance: It incorporates support and resistance levels from higher timeframes to provide a broader market perspective.
Customizable Real-Time Dashboard:
  • Real-Time Dashboard: A user-friendly dashboard displays the current trend color and real-time trend signals for the current symbol and timeframe, offering an easier and actionable market overview at a glance.

 KEY FEATURES
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Evaluate trends and signals across various timeframes for a comprehensive market view.
  • Visual Trend Indication: Quickly identify market trends with color-coded candles and clouds.
  • Clear Buy/Sell Signals: Receive straightforward buy and sell signals to assist in making trading decisions.
  • HTA Lines and Tooltips: Visualize higher timeframe support and resistance levels directly on your chart.
  • Flexible Settings: Customize the indicator to suit your trading strategy with a range of input options.

 TRADING STRATEGY
  1. HIGHER TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS: Begin by looking at the higher timeframe (H4 and Daily) support and resistance levels to identify major supply and demand zones.
  2. WAIT FOR PRICE TO REACH KEY LEVELS: Monitor the price as it approaches the identified support or resistance areas on the higher timeframe.
  3. TREND CONFIRMATION: On a smaller timeframe, wait for trend confirmation at these levels. Look for corresponding trend-colored candles and clouds—white for uptrends and green for downtrends.
  4. PRICE RETRACEMENT: Wait for the price to retrace back to the signal entry lines within the trend-colored clouds. This indicates a potential entry point.
  5. ENTER THE TRADE: When the signals fire at the signal entry lines, enter the trade based on the trend direction.
  6. MANAGE THE TRADE: Move your stop loss to break even or into profit as the trade progresses. Take partial profits at key levels to protect your account and maximize gains.

 CONCLUSION

Trend Analyser Pro is a valuable tool for traders seeking to enhance their market analysis with advanced trend detection and multi-timeframe insights. Whether you’re a day trader or a long-term investor, this indicator provides the clarity and precision necessary to navigate the markets effectively.


✅ RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading involves substantial risk, and it is crucial to conduct your own research and consider your financial situation before making any trading decisions. Trend Analyser Pro is designed to support your trading strategy but should not be solely relied upon for making trading decisions.

With Trend Analyser Pro, you gain access to a sophisticated suite of tools that can elevate your trading experience and help you achieve better results.


 AUTHOR NOTE

Thank you in advance for your purchase, and I wish you all the best in your trading journey.

Daniel Z.


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Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
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Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Shengzu Zhong
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Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Introducing the Advanced MA Cloud  indicator for MetaTrader 4 - a powerful indicator system that will help you identify potential buy and sell opportunities, as well as potential trend reversals. Advanced MA Cloud indicator is a great trend following indicator based on three fully customisable Moving Averages. In addition, t he indicator can also act as a support and resistance using the two clouds formed by the moving averages.  Each moving average and each cloud changes its color according to
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