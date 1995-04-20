Trend Analyser Pro is a versatile trend analysis tool designed for traders who want to capitalize on market trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator combines advanced trend detection, dynamic signals, and higher timeframe analysis to provide you with a comprehensive view of market movements, empowering you to make well-informed trading decisions.

50% DISCOUNT - ENDING SOON ! BONUS - Trend Analyser Pro TradingView Indicator - After you purchase or rent this product, please send me a private message to get access to the most advanced version of Trend Analyser Pro, but on TradingView.

✅ HOW IT WORKS

Trend Analyser Pro leverages a blend of moving averages and trend signals to accurately detect market trends and potential reversals. Here’s a detailed overview of its functionalities:



Trend Identification:



Dynamic Moving Averages: The indicator uses a combination of Fast (50), Main (100), and Slow (200) Moving Averages to determine current market trends and potential reversal points.



Reversal MAs: Additional Reversal Fast (39) and Reversal Slow (50) MAs help in detecting potential trend reversals.



Trend-Colored Candles: Candles are color-coded based on the current trend, offering a clear visual representation of market conditions.



Trend-Colored Clouds: The space between moving averages is filled with color-coded clouds to highlight trend strength and changes.



Signal Clarity: The indicator generates clear buy and sell signals based on price interactions with the moving averages, identifying both normal and strong signals.



Comprehensive Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance: It incorporates support and resistance levels from higher timeframes to provide a broader market perspective.

Real-Time Dashboard: A user-friendly dashboard displays the current trend color and real-time trend signals for the current symbol and timeframe, offering an easier and actionable market overview at a glance.





✅

Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Evaluate trends and signals across various timeframes for a comprehensive market view.



: Evaluate trends and signals across various timeframes for a comprehensive market view. Visual Trend Indication : Quickly identify market trends with color-coded candles and clouds.



: Quickly identify market trends with color-coded candles and clouds. Clear Buy/Sell Signals : Receive straightforward buy and sell signals to assist in making trading decisions.



: Receive straightforward buy and sell signals to assist in making trading decisions. HTA Lines and Tooltips : Visualize higher timeframe support and resistance levels directly on your chart.



: Visualize higher timeframe support and resistance levels directly on your chart. Flexible Settings: Customize the indicator to suit your trading strategy with a range of input options.



✅

HIGHER TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS: Begin by looking at the higher timeframe (H4 and Daily) support and resistance levels to identify major supply and demand zones.

WAIT FOR PRICE TO REACH KEY LEVELS: Monitor the price as it approaches the identified support or resistance areas on the higher timeframe.

TREND CONFIRMATION: On a smaller timeframe, wait for trend confirmation at these levels. Look for corresponding trend-colored candles and clouds—white for uptrends and green for downtrends.

PRICE RETRACEMENT: Wait for the price to retrace back to the signal entry lines within the trend-colored clouds. This indicates a potential entry point.

ENTER THE TRADE: When the signals fire at the signal entry lines, enter the trade based on the trend direction. MANAGE THE TRADE: Move your stop loss to break even or into profit as the trade progresses. Take partial profits at key levels to protect your account and maximize gains.





✅ CONCLUSION



Trend Analyser Pro is a valuable tool for traders seeking to enhance their market analysis with advanced trend detection and multi-timeframe insights. Whether you’re a day trader or a long-term investor, this indicator provides the clarity and precision necessary to navigate the markets effectively.



✅ RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading involves substantial risk, and it is crucial to conduct your own research and consider your financial situation before making any trading decisions. Trend Analyser Pro is designed to support your trading strategy but should not be solely relied upon for making trading decisions.



With Trend Analyser Pro, you gain access to a sophisticated suite of tools that can elevate your trading experience and help you achieve better results.



✅ AUTHOR NOTE

Thank you in advance for your purchase, and I wish you all the best in your trading journey.

Daniel Z.



