YinYang Marty

This EA trades based on 2-timeframe ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI indicators.

Martin Rule: Only open a Buy order when the previous candlestick is bullish; Only open a Sell order when the previous candlestick is bearish.

Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale.

This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more.

陰陽馬丁

此EA跟據 2 個 TimeFrame ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 作出交易;

馬丁單限制: 上支陽燭才可開Buy單; 上支陰燭才可開Sell單

可玩單注, 可玩馬丁

此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......


Flat Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
Indicatori
Flat Reminder Overview Flat Reminder is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and highlights price consolidation zones on your chart. It detects when price action slows down and moves sideways, indicating potential reversal points, continuation setups, or key decision zones in the market. Key Features Consolidation Detection : Automatically identifies flat price zones where market momentum decreases Range Measurement : Calculates and displays the exact range of each consolidation in
FREE
Key Zone
Chi Sum Poon
Indicatori
Please refer to full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140908 Key Zone Detector Key Level Supply & Demand Zone Detector   Overview A sophisticated supply and demand zone detection indicator that identifies and rates key price levels where significant market activity occurs. The indicator uses fractal analysis and multiple validation methods to detect and classify trading zones. Key Features Zone Detection Auto-detects support and resistance zones Uses dual fractal system (fast and
FREE
Key Zone Detector
Chi Sum Poon
Indicatori
Rilevatore di Zone Chiave (Key Zone Detector) Rilevatore di Livelli di Offerta e Domanda (Key Level Supply & Demand Zone Detector) Panoramica (Overview) Un sofisticato indicatore di rilevamento delle zone di offerta e domanda che identifica e valuta i livelli di prezzo chiave in cui si verifica un'attività significativa del mercato. L'indicatore utilizza l'analisi frattale e più metodi di convalida per rilevare e classificare le zone di trading. Caratteristiche Principali (Key Features) Rileva
Energy X
Chi Sum Poon
Indicatori
EnergyX Indicator EnergyX is a unique tool that visualizes the "energy" of the market in a separate window. It helps you quickly see when energy is rising or falling, making it easier to spot potential trading opportunities. Yellow bars  show when energy is increasing. Red bars  show when energy is decreasing. How to Use: When price is approaching a  resistance  level: If energy is high and increasing (yellow), there is a higher chance the price will break the resistance. You may consider a  buy
FREE
MA Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
Indicatori
MA Reminder Overview MA Reminder is a versatile moving average indicator that provides visual cues and background coloring to help traders identify trend direction and potential trading opportunities based on MA crossovers. Key Features Multiple Moving Averages : Displays up to 4 configurable moving averages on the chart Background Coloring : Highlights chart background based on MA1 and MA2 crossovers Timeframe Flexibility : Choose between dynamic (follows chart timeframe) or fixed timeframe mod
FREE
AO Time Trading
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
大家睇住冬令夏令時間呀~ MEDIAN = (High + Low)/2 TYPICAL = (High + Low + Close)/3 WEIGHTED =   (High + Low + Close + Open)/4 --------------------- 附上自己用緊的 Setting, 不代表是最好的, 還需大家反饋 附上真倉紀錄, 全部EA入市, 但出市我成日手動, 但手動的效果欠佳, 應該信EA的... 附上今日2024/2/23的Cap圖, 16727.44追升, 16819.28手動平左, 高位~16895,  有進步空間的 --------------------- Min distance 係咩 ？ Check time同Ordertime相距的距離 原意係, 兩個價差唔多即係冇方向, 就唔開單 用呢個最少距離可以只做大單邊 Checktime恆指16000 最少距離10000 <- 100點 Ordertime 16100以上/15900以下先會開 其他都當佢橫行唔玩 --------------------- -Check time means r
MTF Parabolic SAR S11
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Experts
附上20240307市況, 順勢加單真開心 附上20240306市況, 順勢加單真開心 ※ ※ ※ This configuration is extremely aggressive and extremely risky. Please conduct your own backtesting and adjust it to a suitable risk level. ※ ※ ※ Additionally, please share the configuration and EA modification requirements with me. ※ ※ ※ ※ This EA trades based on the multi-time frame Parabolic SAR indicator. E.G. if there still a buy signal on the M15 timeframe SAR, In the M1 timeframe, the EA will execute a buy trade when M1 SAR buy signal.
BO Time Trading
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
---Bar Open Time Trading--- Most of the EA in the market, it is often the case that trades are executed at the beginning of each bar, known as "Per Bar." We can infer the future trend in the first few seconds of each bar. Let the bullets fly! This EA compares the opening price of each bar with the price "after a few seconds" to make trades. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. Let's explore different strategies for various markets and time periods. Have
YinYang Reverse
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
What goes to the extreme must reverse; what goes to the negative will bring prosperity. This EA captures technical rallies when there are consecutive bearish (bullish) candles making new lows (highs). It buys on the upward reversal when a consecutive bearish candle starts to retrace from a low position. It sells on the downward reversal when a consecutive bullish candle starts to retrace from a high position. === 物極必反、否極泰來 此 EA 捕捉連續陰(陽)燭創新低(高)時的技術性反彈(Technical Rally) 在 連續陰 燭 低位 回調開始時反手買升 在 連續
Raging Daemon
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
Raging Demon This EA can place stop orders on both sides up to 1 second before the news release. Please try the demo live version yourself to see what happens first. Use it at your own risk; I do not recommend gambling. The screenshots show actual results from the U.S. non-farm payroll data. It's all real. I tried it three times before daring to share it. It is possible to lose. But winning once can offset 4-5 losses. You can trade major news events on Friday at 8:30(HKT). I've traded CPI, I
BallBallG
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
BallBallG L'Expert Advisor (EA) BallBallG sfrutta una combinazione di indicatori tecnici per prendere decisioni di trading informate. Utilizza principalmente l'ADX (Indice Direzionale Medio) e le sue tendenze in aumento/diminuzione, la differenza tra DI+ e DI-, l'RSI (Indice di Forza Relativa) e l'indicatore Parabolic SAR. Questa strategia è applicata su sei diversi intervalli di tempo per aumentare la robustezza e la precisione. Caratteristiche Principali: Strategia Basata sugli Indicatori : Le
Mad Max T
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
Mad Max This EA trades based on the ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI, 5-timeframe 6-MA, total 30 MAs indicators, and their difference. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 瘋狂麥斯 此EA跟據 ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 5 個 TimeFrame 6 條 MA 指標共30條MA, 和它們的相差 作出交易; 可玩單注, 可玩馬丁 此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......
Ichiichiichiku
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
Ichiichiichiku This EA trades based on the ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI, 5-timeframe 2-ichimoku conversion, base line, total 10 MAs indicators. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 一齊一齊一齊沽 此EA跟據 ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 5 個 TimeFrame 2 條 ichimoku conversion, base line 指標共10條MA, 作出交易; 可玩單注, 可玩馬丁 此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......
DarkGhost
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
DarkGhost DarkGhost è un EA (Expert Advisor) innovativo in singola scommessa che utilizza diversi indicatori tecnici per prendere decisioni di trading. Utilizza principalmente i seguenti indicatori per determinare il momentum: Il valore dell'Average True Range (ATR) Il valore dell'Average Directional Index (ADX) e la determinazione se l'ADX sta salendo o scendendo La differenza tra DI+ e DI- Questa strategia viene applicata su sei diversi frame temporali per aumentare la robustezza e l'accuratez
