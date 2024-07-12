YinYang Marty

This EA trades based on 2-timeframe ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI indicators.

Martin Rule: Only open a Buy order when the previous candlestick is bullish; Only open a Sell order when the previous candlestick is bearish.

Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale.

This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more.

======

陰陽馬丁

此EA跟據 2 個 TimeFrame ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 作出交易;

馬丁單限制: 上支陽燭才可開Buy單; 上支陰燭才可開Sell單

可玩單注, 可玩馬丁

此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......



