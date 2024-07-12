Momentum AI XAU

5
BUY ONCE, FREE activation tied to 2 live account numbers, contact me after purchase for your gift. Great deals~
!!!! Last copy at this price, next price $799 !!!!
This EA is only sold on MQL5, all other clones seen with cheaper price at other sites are fakes and cannot work as the original. Do your diligence and do not believe in windfall.


<<Unleash the Power of Momentum with Momentum AI XAU>>

Elevate your trading strategy to the pinnacle of performance with Momentum AI XAU, (aka MAX) the Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for gold (XAU/USD) trading. This cutting-edge AI-driven tool leverages sophisticated momentum-based algorithms to identify and capitalize on market trends, ensuring you stay ahead in the dynamic world of gold trading.

Live signal:

https://www.fxblue.com/users/NCE_SStrading

Features:

  • Smart Entry & Exit
  • FIFO
  • Prop Firm Compatible(0.01 lot per $10k balance)
  • No Grid, Martingale or other dangerous strategies
  • Customisable TP & SL (set TP to 220 for faster TP or default at 0 for auto TP and SL)

Screenshot 1: Backtest results with 3% risk from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default TP and SL.

Screenshot 2: Backtest results with 1% risk from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default TP and SL.

Screenshot 3: Backtest results with 4% risk from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default TP and SL. Stress test & not meant for real trading.


Timeframe: H1


Installation: The EA is to be attached to one H1 chart, for example XAUUSD.


Symbols: XAUUSD only (Gold)


Account Type: Use ECN with lowest spread possible, EA is not sensitive to spread & slippage.


Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1000 balance.


Past results does not guarantee future performance. Manage your capital well, good money management is the key to success. 








Reviews 3
Summ Top
1802
Summ Top 2024.11.20 13:46 
 

Bought EA , support is good. But not testing it, after test will change review and will share results.

Eskender Axayev
1042
Eskender Axayev 2024.09.20 04:34 
 

So far all trades are profitable, very good ea

MrR1 Yellow
670
MrR1 Yellow 2024.07.21 19:53 
 

It's worth buying... It has potential for great success in the future.

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Summ Top
1802
Summ Top 2024.11.20 13:46 
 

Bought EA , support is good. But not testing it, after test will change review and will share results.

Ng Chu En
1420
Reply from developer Ng Chu En 2024.11.20 13:55
Many thanks for the good review. This keeps me motivated for continuous improvement. Wishing you success in trading, thank you and happy trading. With the new feature in the latest revision, let us continue in the marathon run. 😄
Eskender Axayev
1042
Eskender Axayev 2024.09.20 04:34 
 

So far all trades are profitable, very good ea

Ng Chu En
1420
Reply from developer Ng Chu En 2024.09.20 05:10
Many thanks for the good review. This keeps me motivated for continuous improvement. Wishing you success in trading, thank you and happy trading. 😄
MrR1 Yellow
670
MrR1 Yellow 2024.07.21 19:53 
 

It's worth buying... It has potential for great success in the future.

Ng Chu En
1420
Reply from developer Ng Chu En 2024.07.22 03:23
Many thanks for the good review. It is these that keep me motivated for continuous improvement. Wishing you success in trading, thank you and happy trading. 😄
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