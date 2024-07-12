Momentum AI XAU

5
BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your gift. 
This EA is only sold on MQL5, all other clones seen with cheaper price at other sites are fakes and cannot work as the original. Do your diligence and do not believe in windfall.

Live signal:

https://www.fxblue.com/users/ncemt5_ea


<<Unleash the Power of Momentum with Momentum AI XAU>>

Elevate your trading strategy to the pinnacle of performance with Momentum AI XAU, (aka MAX) the Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for gold (XAU/USD) trading. This cutting-edge AI-driven tool leverages sophisticated momentum-based algorithms to identify and capitalize on market trends, ensuring you stay ahead in the dynamic world of gold trading.


Features:

  • Smart Entry & Exit
  • FIFO
  • Prop Firm Compatible(0.01 lot per $10k balance)
  • No Grid, Martingale or other dangerous strategies
  • Customisable TP & SL (set TP to 220 for faster TP or default at 0 for auto TP and SL)

Screenshot 1: Backtest results with 3% risk from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default TP and SL.

Screenshot 2: Backtest results with 1% risk from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default TP and SL.

Screenshot 3: Backtest results with 4% risk from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default TP and SL. Stress test & not meant for real trading.

Screenshot 5: Live signal performance.


Timeframe: H1


Installation: The EA is to be attached to one H1 chart, for example XAUUSD.


Symbols: XAUUSD only (Gold)


Account Type: Use ECN with lowest spread possible, EA is not sensitive to spread & slippage.


Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1000 balance.


Past results does not guarantee future performance. Manage your capital well, good money management is the key to success. 









Recensioni 3
Daniil Shchukin
1770
Daniil Shchukin 2024.11.20 13:46 
 

Bought EA , support is good. But not testing it, after test will change review and will share results.

Eskender Akhaev
919
Eskender Akhaev 2024.09.20 04:34 
 

So far all trades are profitable, very good ea

Filtro:
