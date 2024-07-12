Momentum AI XAU
Live signal:
https://www.fxblue.com/users/ncemt5_ea
<<Unleash the Power of Momentum with Momentum AI XAU>>
Elevate your trading strategy to the pinnacle of performance with Momentum AI XAU, (aka MAX) the Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for gold (XAU/USD) trading. This cutting-edge AI-driven tool leverages sophisticated momentum-based algorithms to identify and capitalize on market trends, ensuring you stay ahead in the dynamic world of gold trading.
Features:
- Smart Entry & Exit
- FIFO
- Prop Firm Compatible(0.01 lot per $10k balance)
- No Grid, Martingale or other dangerous strategies
- Customisable TP & SL (set TP to 220 for faster TP or default at 0 for auto TP and SL)
Screenshot 1: Backtest results with 3% risk from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default TP and SL.
Screenshot 2: Backtest results with 1% risk from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default TP and SL.
Screenshot 3: Backtest results with 4% risk from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default TP and SL. Stress test & not meant for real trading.
Screenshot 5: Live signal performance.
Timeframe: H1
Installation: The EA is to be attached to one H1 chart, for example XAUUSD.
Symbols: XAUUSD only (Gold)
Account Type: Use ECN with lowest spread possible, EA is not sensitive to spread & slippage.
Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1000 balance.
Past results does not guarantee future performance. Manage your capital well, good money management is the key to success.
