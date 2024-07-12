Momentum AI XAU

5
Live signal:

https://www.fxblue.com/users/ncemt5_ea


<<Unleash the Power of Momentum with Momentum AI XAU>>

Elevate your trading strategy to the pinnacle of performance with Momentum AI XAU, (aka MAX) the Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for gold (XAU/USD) trading. This cutting-edge AI-driven tool leverages sophisticated momentum-based algorithms to identify and capitalize on market trends, ensuring you stay ahead in the dynamic world of gold trading.


Features:

  • Smart Entry & Exit
  • FIFO
  • Prop Firm Compatible(0.01 lot per $10k balance)
  • No Grid, Martingale or other dangerous strategies
  • Customisable TP & SL (set TP to 220 for faster TP or default at 0 for auto TP and SL)

Screenshot 1: Backtest results with 3% risk from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default TP and SL.

Screenshot 2: Backtest results with 1% risk from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default TP and SL.

Screenshot 3: Backtest results with 4% risk from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default TP and SL. Stress test & not meant for real trading.

Screenshot 5: Live signal performance.


Timeframe: H1


Installation: The EA is to be attached to one H1 chart, for example XAUUSD.


Symbols: XAUUSD only (Gold)


Account Type: Use ECN with lowest spread possible, EA is not sensitive to spread & slippage.


Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1000 balance.


Past results does not guarantee future performance. Manage your capital well, good money management is the key to success. 









Avis 3
Daniil Shchukin
1770
Daniil Shchukin 2024.11.20 13:46 
 

Bought EA , support is good. But not testing it, after test will change review and will share results.

Eskender Akhaev
919
Eskender Akhaev 2024.09.20 04:34 
 

So far all trades are profitable, very good ea

