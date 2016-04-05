Product Description: Ultimate GoldMiner EA



DONT USE DEFAULT SETTINGS

REcomenndend pair -GOLD, XAUUSD

TIMEFRAME: 5min

Inputs INPUT VALUE DESCRIPTION ULots 0.01 Lot sizes for entry(depends on your risk appetite) BufferPoints 450 Points from the signal to enter trade(buyStop and sellStop) ProfitFactor 4 Risk to reward ratio currently at (1:4) validHours 2 How many hours is the signal valid for( expires if not triggered within valid hours) percentage 100 Daily Draw Down percentage (pauses trade for the rest of the day if drawdown gets below this value) TslPoints 700 Points for the trailing stop

Unlock the Potential of Gold Trading with Ultimate GoldMiner EA

Are you ready to elevate your trading game and tap into the lucrative world of gold trading? Introducing Ultimate GoldMiner, the Expert Advisor (EA) designed to maximize your profits through precision reversal trading on the M5 timeframe.

Key Features:

Reversal Trading Strategy : Ultimate GoldMiner employs a sophisticated reversal trading strategy, leveraging candle patterns to identify optimal entry points. This approach allows you to capitalize on market reversals with confidence.

Proven Performance : With a success rate of 62%, Ultimate GoldMiner consistently delivers profitable trades. The EA boasts a profit factor of 1.3, ensuring that your winning trades outpace your losses.

Effective Risk Management : Ultimate GoldMiner comes equipped with customizable take profit (TP) and stop loss settings. Adjust your TP in multiples of risk (e.g., 2X, 3X) to match your trading style and risk tolerance.

24/5 Trading : Designed to operate around the clock, Ultimate GoldMiner trades 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday. This ensures you never miss a trading opportunity in the dynamic gold market.

Optimal Performance : For the best results, it’s recommended to host Ultimate GoldMiner on a VPS with a stable internet connection. This minimizes latency and ensures seamless operation.

Recommended Starting Balance and Lot Size: For accounts with a starting balance between $0-$1000, it is recommended to use a lot size of 0.01 to manage risk effectively.

Why Choose Ultimate GoldMiner?

Ultimate GoldMiner is perfect for traders looking to leverage advanced reversal strategies without the need for constant monitoring. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA can enhance your trading experience by automating complex strategies and executing trades with precision.

Ideal For:

Beginner Traders : Simplify your trading process with an automated system that handles the heavy lifting for you.

Experienced Traders : Enhance your trading arsenal with a reliable EA that complements your existing strategies.

Part-Time Traders: Maximize your trading opportunities without being glued to your screen all day.

Unlock the full potential of gold trading with Ultimate GoldMiner. Start your journey to consistent profits today!

Get Ultimate GoldMiner EA now on the MQL5 marketplace and transform your trading strategy!































































































