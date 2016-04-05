Ultimate GoldMiner

Product Description: Ultimate GoldMiner EA


DONT USE DEFAULT SETTINGS
REcomenndend pair -GOLD, XAUUSD
TIMEFRAME: 5min
Inputs

INPUT VALUE DESCRIPTION
ULots 0.01 Lot sizes for entry(depends on your risk appetite)
BufferPoints 450 Points from the signal to enter trade(buyStop and sellStop)
ProfitFactor 4 Risk to reward ratio currently at (1:4)
validHours 2 How many hours is the signal valid for( expires if not triggered within valid hours)
percentage 100 Daily Draw Down percentage (pauses trade for the rest of the day if drawdown gets below this value)
TslPoints 700 Points for the trailing stop

Unlock the Potential of Gold Trading with Ultimate GoldMiner EA

Are you ready to elevate your trading game and tap into the lucrative world of gold trading? Introducing Ultimate GoldMiner, the Expert Advisor (EA) designed to maximize your profits through precision reversal trading on the M5 timeframe.

Key Features:

  • Reversal Trading Strategy: Ultimate GoldMiner employs a sophisticated reversal trading strategy, leveraging candle patterns to identify optimal entry points. This approach allows you to capitalize on market reversals with confidence.

  • Proven Performance: With a success rate of 62%, Ultimate GoldMiner consistently delivers profitable trades. The EA boasts a profit factor of 1.3, ensuring that your winning trades outpace your losses.

  • Effective Risk Management: Ultimate GoldMiner comes equipped with customizable take profit (TP) and stop loss settings. Adjust your TP in multiples of risk (e.g., 2X, 3X) to match your trading style and risk tolerance.

  • 24/5 Trading: Designed to operate around the clock, Ultimate GoldMiner trades 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday. This ensures you never miss a trading opportunity in the dynamic gold market.

  • Optimal Performance: For the best results, it’s recommended to host Ultimate GoldMiner on a VPS with a stable internet connection. This minimizes latency and ensures seamless operation.

  • Recommended Starting Balance and Lot Size: For accounts with a starting balance between $0-$1000, it is recommended to use a lot size of 0.01 to manage risk effectively.

Why Choose Ultimate GoldMiner?

Ultimate GoldMiner is perfect for traders looking to leverage advanced reversal strategies without the need for constant monitoring. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA can enhance your trading experience by automating complex strategies and executing trades with precision.

Ideal For:

  • Beginner Traders: Simplify your trading process with an automated system that handles the heavy lifting for you.

  • Experienced Traders: Enhance your trading arsenal with a reliable EA that complements your existing strategies.

  • Part-Time Traders: Maximize your trading opportunities without being glued to your screen all day.

Unlock the full potential of gold trading with Ultimate GoldMiner. Start your journey to consistent profits today!

Get Ultimate GoldMiner EA now on the MQL5 marketplace and transform your trading strategy!

























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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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