Custom Logic For Trading Mini

Overview

Custom Logic for Trading Mini is the free version of Custom Logic for Trading that designed to execute trades based on custom indicator signals, with robust position management features with break-even settings. This script allows traders to implement their strategies with high precision and flexibility, enhancing their trading efficiency and profitability.

Input Parameters

Indicator Settings

  • indicator_name: Name of the custom indicator to be used for generating signals.
  • buy_signal: Signal value indicating a buy condition.
  • sell_signal: Signal value indicating a sell condition.

Position Sizing

  • lot_size: Size of the lot for each trade.
  • take_profit: Take profit level in points.
  • stop_loss: Stop loss level in points.
  • slippage: Maximum slippage allowed for order execution.

Trading Parameters

  • close_on_opposite: Boolean flag to close positions on opposite signals.
  • logic_direction: Trading logic direction (0 - Direct, 1 - Reversal).
  • trading_side: Side of trading to take (0 - Long only, 1 - Short only, 2 - Both).

Break-even Settings

  • enable_break_even: Boolean flag to enable or disable break-even functionality.
  • break_even_level: Profit level in points at which to move the stop loss to break-even.

Workflow

  1. Initialization: Configure the input parameters to tailor the bot to your specific trading strategy. Attach the script to the desired chart in MetaTrader 4.

  2. Signal Detection: The bot continuously monitors the custom indicator for buy and sell signals. It retrieves the signal using the iCustom function and evaluates it based on the configured buy_signal and sell_signal values.

  3. Trade Execution:

    • Long Positions: When a valid buy signal is detected, and all conditions are met (including filtering), the bot opens a buy position with the specified lot size, stop loss, and take profit.
    • Short Positions: Similarly, when a valid sell signal is detected, and conditions are satisfied, the bot opens a sell position.

  4. Position Management:

    • Close on Opposite Signal: If the close_on_opposite parameter is enabled, the bot closes positions when an opposite signal is detected.
    • Break-even: When the price reaches the specified break-even level, the bot adjusts the stop loss to the entry price to secure profits.

  5. Continuous Monitoring: The bot continuously monitors market conditions and updates positions as needed, ensuring that the trading strategy is executed consistently and efficiently.

Benefits

  • Automation: Automates the entire trading process, reducing the need for manual intervention.
  • Customization: Highly customizable input parameters to fit various trading strategies.
  • Robust Management: Advanced position management features to optimize trade outcomes.
  • Efficiency: Executes trades with precision, leveraging custom indicators and technical analysis.

Usage

  1. Setup: Configure the input parameters according to your trading strategy.
  2. Deployment: Attach the script to the desired chart in MetaTrader 4.
  3. Execution: The bot will automatically manage trading activities based on the configured logic and parameters.


Visit Full Version Product Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119190



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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
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Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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Custom Logic For Trading MT5 Mini
Jetaroon Sriboonruang
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Overview Custom Logic for Trading MT5 Mini is the free version that designed to execute trades based on custom indicator signals, with robust position management features with break-even settings. This script allows traders to implement their strategies with high precision and flexibility, enhancing their trading efficiency and profitability. Input Parameters Indicator Settings indicator_name : Name of the custom indicator to be used for generating signals. buy_signal : Signal value indicating a
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