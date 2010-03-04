QuanTum AI Pro

Introducing Quantum AI PRO, the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years.

***Buy Quantum AI PRO and you could get Quantum StarMan or Quantum Gold Emperor for free !*** Ask in private for more details

Quantum AI PRO will find the best entry and exit points based on the data trained by the neural network and the current market trend. It includes multiple loss exit strategies to ensure capital safety. Because the market is full of uncertainties, it is impossible to enter at the most ideal point every time. Our EA uses a unique batch entry method, adding up to 6 entry points. Even occasional misjudgments can quickly recover subsequently. Each order has a fixed stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP), leaving enough room to deal with sudden market conditions. After the order is closed, Quantum AI PRO  will evaluate the effect and adjust the parameters to achieve market dynamic adjustment and improve the subsequent judgment accuracy.

Quantum AI PRO  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously splits a single trade into six smaller trades. This means that each time the EA executes a trade, it automatically divides it into six smaller positions.

Quantum AI PRO  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, Quantum AI PRO employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions effectively.When faced with a losing six trades batch, instead of closing them immediately, Quantum AI PRO divides the next position into six smaller ones. It then strategically uses the profits from winning trades to gradually close the losing positions, one by one, until all of them are successfully discarded.

This unique strategy allows Quantum AI PRO to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones. By harnessing the power of multiple smaller positions and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $1000
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Account type: Hedge
Specifications:

  • Trade GBPUSD
  • The EA includes up to 6 entry points, and the number of hands per trade is the number of order hands multiplied by 6, so please be careful not to use too many hands
  • The default hand calculation method is not a percentage of funds. Our default calculation method is not affected by leverage and can control risk more accurately. 
  • Every trade is protected with 250 pips SL, 600 Pips TP, Trailingstop
  • Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart
  • Orders are split into 7 smaller orders and losing ones can be closed using profit harnessed by the winning orders.
  • Autolot function incorporated
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+3 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
  • You can find backtest results in comment section !
  • Function to limit drawdown in trading funds such as FTMO, PAM...











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