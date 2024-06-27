HaiWa Perimeter - Revolutionary Forex Expert Advisor

HaiWa Perimeter, a cutting-edge Forex Expert Advisor meticulously crafted by a seasoned programmer with over three decades of database programming experience since 1990. Driven by a personal fascination with EA programming, the concept of Perimeter emerged and has been refined since January 2024.

UPDATE TO VER.3.1 -- Maximized & Optimalized Money Management



Key Features:

Unique Perimeter Logic: Unlike conventional indicator-based strategies, HaiWa Perimeter operates on a proprietary Perimeter logic, offering a novel approach to trading automation.

Versatility Across Currency Pairs: While optimized for GBPUSD, EURUSD and USDJPY pairs, HaiWa Perimeter is designed to perform admirably across a wide range of currency pairs, ensuring flexibility and adaptability in diverse market conditions.

Veteran Programming Expertise: Developed by a veteran programmer with extensive experience in database logic, ensuring robustness and reliability in every trade decision.

Why Choose HaiWa Perimeter?

Innovative Strategy: The Perimeter concept represents a fresh perspective in Forex trading strategies, potentially unlocking new avenues for profitability.Optimized

Performance: Rigorously tested and optimized for specific currency pairs, HaiWa Perimeter aims to maximize returns while minimizing risk.

Continuous Development: Backed by ongoing development and refinement, ensuring that the EA remains effective in evolving market environments.

Technical Specifications:

Compatibility: Compatible with MetaTrader 5 platforms.

Risk Management: Built-in risk management features to protect capital and enhance long-term sustainability.

User-Friendly: Easy to install and configure, making it accessible to traders of all experience levels.

HaiWa Perimeter represents a paradigm shift in Forex trading automation, blending decades of programming expertise with a forward-thinking approach to market dynamics. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting, HaiWa Perimeter offers a unique opportunity to enhance your trading strategy with innovative technology.

Experience the future of Forex trading with HaiWa Perimeter - your gateway to consistent profitability and trading success.

