Labouchere System EA

Release Promotion

・ONLY 5 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $99!

After that, the price will be raised to $199.

Those who write a review after purchase will receive an Expert Advisor introduced in the screenshot as a bonus.


Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2223915?source=Site+Signals+MT4+Tile+All+Search%3amontecarlo

Feature of this EA

This is a unique type of Expert Advisor that uses the Labouchere System, a surefire gambling technique, and varies lots while referencing recent wins and losses.

The Martingale method is well-known as a surefire gambling technique, but when applied to Forex, the lot size can become excessively large. As a result, a few consecutive losses can lead to bankruptcy.

In contrast, the Labouchere System allows for gradual lot changes that are mathematically sound and reasonable, enabling the creation of an upward-trending equity curve while keeping drawdowns (DD) low.

To achieve these specifications, positions are designed to be closed with a take profit or stop loss set at fixed same pips. Additionally, to avoid excessive lot sizes due to consecutive losses, the system operates on a total of 19 charts across multiple currency pairs with six different logics, each having distinct logic, thereby diversifying potential trading losses.

And all six logics can generate profit even without lot changes.


Performance of back Test

As shown in the back testing below, using the Labouchere System tends to result in an upward-trending equity curve.

This backtest is a composite of 19 individual backtests for each chart, synthesized using Quant Analyzer.

In actual operation, while varying lot sizes using the Labouchere System based on the outcomes of all trades executed across 19 charts, we also strive to minimize holding positions simultaneously. 

This diversifies losses, which tends to result in a smaller drawdown (DD) than what is observed in the backtest. However, due to such specifications, it is important to understand that it is not possible to conduct a rigorous overall backtest.

Therefore, it is recommended to consider forward performance testing as a reference.


EA setting method

Please see the below link as for EA setting.

Manual




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Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Capital Harvester
Ayaka Izumi
Experts
Live Trading： https://real-trade.tech/en/accounts/65256/7512360?auxTag=7pVURvdKSSfeHtNkHqK%2FIGaiePFWyUTyFk6l2MpSRw%3D%3D Time Frame：5M Currency Pairs：EURUSD This EA (Expert Advisor) was developed to capture the characteristics of EURUSD. It enters long positions in the morning and short positions in the evening, based on Japan time. Since the long and short positions are based on separate logic, they have low correlation with each other. This allows them to complement each other and keep the d
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