Labouchere System EA Manual

How to set Labouchere System EA





This is an EA that operates 6 logics (TYPE A to TYPE F) on multiple currency pairs. So it needs to be applied to 19 charts.

The setting method is described below.





１．Setting method of TYPE



Please set each EA to the following currency pairs and time frames. There are 19 charts in total. Select TYPE A to TYPE F from the inputs setting (Pull down).







Then, the logic type will appear at the top left of the chart as shown below.









The time frames and currency pairs set for TYPE A to TYPE F are as follows.

TYPE A

Time Frame：5M

Currency Pairs：USDJPY、EURJPY、GBPJPY、AUDJPY、CADJPY、CHFJPY





TYPE B

Time Frame：5M

Currency Pairs：USDJPY、EURJPY、AUDJPY、NZDJPY





TYPE C

Time Frame：1H

Currency Pairs：GBPJPY





TYPE D

Time Frame：1H

Currency Pairs：EURUSD

TYPE E

Time Frame：15M

Currency Pairs：USDCAD

TYPE F

Time Frame：1H

Currency Pairs：USDJPY、EURJPY、AUDJPY、NZDJPY、CADJPY、GBPJPY

Once all settings are complete, the 19 charts will look like below.







2. Parameters



Explanations of inputs other than logic type selection are as follows.

Inputs

Explanation

Allowable Spreads

A filter to prevent entry when the spread widens beyond the set value. Spreads change depending on the broker, so you need to set them individually.

lots

The initial lot before the Labouchere System is activated and lot fluctuations begin. The value can be set from 0.03 lots or more.

Set the same value on all charts.

Enter GMT for winter time

Enter the winter time of broker you use.

Summer time setting

Enter the summer time settings of the broker you use. Enter 1 for US, 2 for EU, and 0 for None .

Account history reference start date and time for Labouchere System calculations

The Labouchere System fluctuates the lot while referring to the trading history, but it is possible to set the reference start date of the transaction history. In other words, when you want to res et the lot fluctu ations based on the Labouchere System , if you enter that date, you will be returned to the initial lot, and the Labouchere System will start from there.







3. Note



・The magic number is fixed and contains "24562456" and "24562457". Cannot be changed.

・This EA cannot be run with the other EA in the same account because this EA use trading history.

・The initial lot number should be the same for all 19 charts.

・Right-click on the "Account History" tab and select "All History".









4 ． Lots setting



The lot setting for the developer's public account are as follows.

0.08 Lots / 300,000 JPY

※According to the specifications, it can be set from 0.03 lots or more.

Live Trading

(Different name but same EA)







