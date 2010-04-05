Labouchere System EA

Release Promotion ・ONLY 5 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $99! After that, the price will be raised to $199. ・Those who write a review after purchase will receive an Expert Advisor introduced in the screenshot as a bonus.

Feature of this EA



This is a unique type of Expert Advisor that uses the Labouchere System, a surefire gambling technique, and varies lots while referencing recent wins and losses.

The Martingale method is well-known as a surefire gambling technique, but when applied to Forex, the lot size can become excessively large. As a result, a few consecutive losses can lead to bankruptcy.

In contrast, the Labouchere System allows for gradual lot changes that are mathematically sound and reasonable, enabling the creation of an upward-trending equity curve while keeping drawdowns (DD) low.

To achieve these specifications, positions are designed to be closed with a take profit or stop loss set at fixed same pips. Additionally, to avoid excessive lot sizes due to consecutive losses, the system operates on a total of 19 charts across multiple currency pairs with six different logics, each having distinct logic, thereby diversifying potential trading losses.

And all six logics can generate profit even without lot changes.





Performance of back Test



As shown in the back testing below, using the Labouchere System tends to result in an upward-trending equity curve.

This backtest is a composite of 19 individual backtests for each chart, synthesized using Quant Analyzer.

In actual operation, while varying lot sizes using the Labouchere System based on the outcomes of all trades executed across 19 charts, we also strive to minimize holding positions simultaneously.

This diversifies losses, which tends to result in a smaller drawdown (DD) than what is observed in the backtest. However, due to such specifications, it is important to understand that it is not possible to conduct a rigorous overall backtest.

Therefore, it is recommended to consider forward performance testing as a reference.





EA setting method



