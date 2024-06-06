ClockwiseTrader

■ Product Features

This EA is a product that always repeats transactions with a positive expected value.

■Important items

Time frame: M5

Minimum initial deposit: $100

Currency pair: USDJPY

Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5

■Parameters

variable Default value explanation Lot Size 0.01 Set the lot size Compound Interest Flag false Decide whether to implement compound interest Compound Interest Basic Amount 300 Decide how much compound interest you want to have.

*If your account is denominated in a currency other than USD, we recommend changing it to the equivalent of $300 in each currency. Maximum multiplier of compound interest 5000 Set a maximum compound interest rate GMT Automatic Set GMT. Auto, GMT+0, GMT+2, GMT+3 Buy Magic Number 486148 Set the magic number (buy) Sell Magic Number 921859 Set the magic number (sell) SL(Point) 1100 Set a stop loss point

Basically, you can trade without any problems without changing any parameters.

Always trade with money you are willing to lose.

Be sure to check it out first with a demo account.