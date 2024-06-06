ClockwiseTrader
- Experts
- Raita Miyaji
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
■ Product Features
This EA is a product that always repeats transactions with a positive expected value.
■ Forward testing
■Important items
Time frame: M5
Minimum initial deposit: $100
Currency pair: USDJPY
Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5
VPS is recommended
■Parameters
|variable
|Default value
|explanation
|Lot Size
|0.01
|Set the lot size
|Compound Interest Flag
|false
|Decide whether to implement compound interest
|Compound Interest Basic Amount
|300
|Decide how much compound interest you want to have.
*If your account is denominated in a currency other than USD, we recommend changing it to the equivalent of $300 in each currency.
|Maximum multiplier of compound interest
|5000
|Set a maximum compound interest rate
|GMT
|Automatic
|Set GMT. Auto, GMT+0, GMT+2, GMT+3
|Buy Magic Number
|486148
|Set the magic number (buy)
|Sell Magic Number
|921859
|Set the magic number (sell)
|SL(Point)
|1100
|Set a stop loss point
Basically, you can trade without any problems without changing any parameters.
Always trade with money you are willing to lose.
Be sure to check it out first with a demo account.