ClockwiseTrader

■ Product Features

This EA is a product that always repeats transactions with a positive expected value.


■Important items
Time frame: M5
Minimum initial deposit: $100
Currency pair: USDJPY
Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5

VPS is recommended

■Parameters
variable Default value explanation
Lot Size 0.01 Set the lot size
Compound Interest Flag false Decide whether to implement compound interest
Compound Interest Basic Amount 300 Decide how much compound interest you want to have.
*If your account is denominated in a currency other than USD, we recommend changing it to the equivalent of $300 in each currency.
Maximum multiplier of compound interest 5000 Set a maximum compound interest rate
GMT Automatic Set GMT. Auto, GMT+0, GMT+2, GMT+3
Buy Magic Number 486148 Set the magic number (buy)
Sell Magic Number 921859 Set the magic number (sell)
SL(Point) 1100 Set a stop loss point
Basically, you can trade without any problems without changing any parameters.
Always trade with money you are willing to lose.
Be sure to check it out first with a demo account.


Önerilen ürünler
Axel Bot MT4
Salman Metioui
Uzman Danışmanlar
Axel Bot is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to empower traders with advanced hedging strategies. By seamlessly integrating with major financial markets, Axel Bot allows users to execute trades algorithmically, minimizing risk and maximizing potential returns. The bot leverages real-time market data, advanced analytics, and predictive modeling to identify opportunities for hedging, enabling traders to protect their portfolios against unfavorable market movements. With its intuitive int
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Gold Go Goal
Kittipong Runganotipanich
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD GO GOAL ( GGG SYSTEM ) NEW RELEASES..!! Updated June 2020 Pure Indicator Technical Not  Martingale Not  Hedging Not  Grid Less  risk / More  reward Lots Size : 200 $ / 0.01 standard lots Currency : best on GOLD (XAUUSD) & SILVER (XAGUSD) **********  : ( not recommended ) NZD , JPY , CHF  Time Frame : H1 ( recommended ) or higher Survive on Sideway / Strong gain on Trend / Lower Drawdown ( less than 30% )
STfusionPROMT4
Alejandro Bordes De Santa Ana
Uzman Danışmanlar
STFusion Pro — Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System "The perfect fusion of strategies to maximize your trading." 1. Overview STFusion Pro  is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that integrates  8 independent technical strategies  with dynamic and sophisticated risk management. It is ideal for trading stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies. Thanks to its multi-strategy approach, it adapts behavior according to market conditions, volatility, and trend, aiming to maximize opportunities and redu
Titan King
Marco De Donno
Uzman Danışmanlar
50% off for a limited time!!!                                                                                                 Live Account:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288479?source=Site+Signals+My                                                                                                             Introducing Titan King  Titan Kings trading system   is a combination of cutting-edge AI algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply and demand zones and EMA.
MA turn and 6 MA trend EA
Klein Gyula
Uzman Danışmanlar
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s (Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s Harmadik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ Negyedik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU ) Nice Day Sign
British Bulldog EA
Orieny Owuor
Uzman Danışmanlar
This trading system uses the bollinger band indicator as one of its signal providers and in combination with other proprietary indicators, the system can quickly identify the direction of trade. The system strives to trade in the trend direction. Only one trade is opened at a time, so the system waits for the open trade to close in profit then opens the next trade. This EA does not use martingale to try and recover losing trades but instead will use Stop Loss. You can set this according to yo
Stable Pulse
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
The work of the Stable Pulse bot is displayed in the form of several key mmoments, which can be seen in the screenshots. This development is a scalping system. You can download and test the bot for free this way by yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot, for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade
Amazing Brain MT4
Amazing Traders
Uzman Danışmanlar
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
EaMaster
Hai Chuan Su
Uzman Danışmanlar
eaMaster (Expert Advisor) Introduction 1. Overview This EA is a technical analysis-based automated trading system designed to help traders make automated trading decisions in the market. It follows the Bollinger Bands indicator combined with candlestick patterns, executing precise trades on specified timeframes. The EA is applicable to multiple financial instruments and supports both short-term and long-term trading strategies, catering to different risk preferences and trading approaches. 2
Gold Horizon Scalper
Hong Zi Kian
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA runs a combination of Arbitrage and Martingale Ratio Hedging strategy, it scalp through space and leaving behind rebalance orders to keep costs close to current price. The Gold Horizon EA is best for XAUUSD, it works well for pairs with high volatility. I use the strategy in live trading account and it is giving me favorable return every season. I am running this strategy under: https://one.exness-track.com/a/da94m0j8kb You are welcome to send me any inquiry at: pipsstalker1507@gmail.com
Aureus Quantum Surge
Ren Cheng Yao
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aureus Quantum Surge-H1: Altın Otomatik Satışın Potansiyelini aç Limited Time Offer: Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next price: $899 Gerçek Hesap Sinyali: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site +Profil+Satıcı Görüntü Aureus Quantum Surge-H1, H1 saat çerçevesinde XAUUSD (Altın) ticaret için tasarlanmış bir sanat uzman danışmanıdır. Çeşitli altın pazarında sürekli performans sağlamak için güçlü riski yönetim teknikleri ile çoklu teknik gösterimleri birleştirir.
Straddle Trader Pro MT4
NICHOLAS GRANT CARTER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Important Notes: EA works well with all brokers, but works best with brokers that have small spreads.  EA requires VPS or always connected PC. EA performs well when left to run autonomously. Very responsive customer support. All messages answered directly by publisher within 48 hours. EA works best on: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, and USD/CHF. Here is the link to the full user guide:  https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BkvuZt4Kxl6uUL_mX0NZe7V6IBeRiLLH1dynzRy_8fo/edit?usp=sharing Strategy Overv
A muving average turn positioning builder EA
Klein Gyula
Uzman Danışmanlar
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. (Első felvétel. https://youtu.be/MapbQrJ0uPU Első felvétel. https://youtu.be/i2id5O1KPrI Második felvétel. https://youtu.be/Zp2i7QN-IMc Első felvétel. https://youtu.be/h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://youtu.be/y54q4Rasf2A Harmadik felvétel. https://youtu.be/13zYjsoe6ZQ Negyedik felvétel. https://youtu.be/NGiB1AnxxfU ) Nice Day Signalos! Positive building Muving Average Turn. Positive construction for Moving Average Round. If the Muving Average 
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Diamond Hedge MT4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uygulamada sağlam bir stratejiyi tekrar tekrar uygulamak genellikle zorlu bir görev olabilir. Zamanınızın değerli olduğunu anlıyoruz, bu yüzden size " Diamond Hedge "i tanıtıyoruz. Bu devrim niteliğindeki çözüm, sizi saatlerce grafikleri izleme yükü olmadan başarıya ulaştıran bir strateji sunar. Önemli! Satın alımdan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin, size kullandığım parametreleri sağlayacağım! Nasıl Çalışır? Trading kanalınızı kurun ve istediğiniz çarpanı seçin. Piyasa kanal sınırlarına ul
FREE
BigBrosers
Aleksandr Nadein
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADVISOR ASSISTANT, CAN TRADE ITSELF BY THE ALGORITHM OF OPENING PENDING ORDERS. 1. OPENING PENDING ORDERS OF TWO TYPES IN THE BUY SIDE (BUYLIMIT BUYSTOP) ORDERS ARE OPEN AT A SET DISTANCE WITH MODIFICATION BY A SET DISTANCE 2. OPENING PENDING ORDERS TO SELL (SELLLIMIT SELLSTOP) WHEN IT IS NOT NECESSARY TO BRING LOSS-LOSING ORDERS INTO A PLUS, THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ALGORITHMS 1.CLOSE ALL OPEN ORDERS WITH OPPOSITE ORDERS 2. AFTER OVERLAPPING ORDERS, CLOSE ORDERS WITH POSITIVE PROFIT 3. REFINEMENT
Catching Bot mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Potencialmente Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
A MetaTrader 4 (MT4) expert advisor that uses pending orders for price breakouts is an automated tool designed to capture profits during sharp market movements. Its primary function is to place pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) at predetermined levels, which are then activated when the price breaks through these levels, indicating a potential trend. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller One of the key advantages of such expert ad
BreakOpen EA
Jose Pinto
Uzman Danışmanlar
EURUSD H1     (not a "get rich tonight" scheme but a real tool that will help your account equity to grow up steadly) -----    NEW VERSION 2.0 OUT !!!   ----- $ 200 Minimum Equity - Follow Trend Strategy - Non-Martingale Averaging with Stop Loss - Technical [MA] + [Candlestick Pattern] + Support / Resistance LOGIC: 1. A. SL_Percent_continue if true then the stop loss function works, and it is possible to continue trades even if hit by stop loss B. Risk_Percent_continue the value of stop lo
Bunny
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
Euro Capital EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA was developed based on EUR/USD currency but was also used for trading other currency pairs. The Euro capital ea is a dynamic grid martingale EA that can adjust the number of orders, but we recommend this value of just 3 orders per trade. In addition, the auto lot size was used to increase the performance of EA and money management. However, we have 2 setting modes for this ea. Using the Lot_Ratio as 25000 for STD mode and 35000 for Safe mode. If you have the quations, please get in touch
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Turbo Scalp
Vadim Podoprigora
Uzman Danışmanlar
Turbo Scalp is a scalper based on mathematical analysis of the market situation, for working under any market conditions. The scalper moves along the expected trend line and closes positions at a trend reversal. The EA uses an algorithm based on rough mathematics to determine the expected trend line. The EA does not use any indicators. The EA trades around the clock. When deals in one direction is closed, it opens deals in the opposite direction. The EA is most suitable for working on the EURUS
GoldSSS
Ilia Serov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot, 15 dakikalık bir zaman diliminde altınla çalışmak üzere tasarlandı. Tüm spot pazar araçlarında çalışmak için kolayca optimize edilmiştir. Ancak altın, gün içi ticarette geniş bir yelpazeye sahip olduğundan, robotu altınla çalışmak için kullanmak en iyisidir. Herhangi bir zaman dilimi için optimize edebilirsiniz. 5 ondalık basamağa sahip hesaplardaki döviz çiftleriyle çalışmak için, takip eden durdurma ve adımın 10 ile çarpılması gerekir. Takip eden durdurma, hemen hemen tüm fiyat momentum
ForexTrendex
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome. ForexTrendex is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became very heavy ,resulting to a very very slow testing in ticks. Please,note   that testing in control points will not show the strength of the EA because the results will be wrong.In control points the actions are taken in ever
Inquisitor ECN
Yury Salikaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
A non-indicator trading expert that works after the end of the American trading session, 22 (CET). Ideal for working on accounts with low spreads with or without commission    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/779500 Differences from EA Inquisitor Lite: - commission accounting, the algorithm is adapted to work on ECN, Raw-spread accounts with a spread close to zero; -  prohibition of entries in the direction of trend departure in Murrey reversal zones; - the option to work with virtual Stop-Loss
Magic Scalper EA
Ramzi Abuwarda
Uzman Danışmanlar
SCALPER EA'yı tanıtmaktan gurur duyuyoruz. Forex ticaret dünyasında büyük yankı uyandıran çığır açan Uzman Danışman (EA). 2023 yılında SCALPER EA, forex ticaretine yaklaşımı devrimleştirerek en karlı EA olarak ortaya çıktı ve tüccarların gözdesi haline geldi. Kısa vadeli piyasa dalgalanmalarından yararlanmak için tasarlanan SCALPER EA, gelişmiş algoritmalar ve son teknolojiyi kullanarak yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını şimşek hızıyla belirlemektedir. Olağanüstü performansı, deneyimli tücca
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim  hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rus
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Uzman Danışmanlar
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Uzman Danışmanlar
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    The News Filte
Trending Mechanisms
Tatiana Savkevych
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Description of the Trending Mechanism Forex Trading Bot** **Trending Mechanism** is a high-tech trading bot for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed for automatic market analysis and trading in the Forex market. By utilizing the latest market analysis and capital management technologies, this bot allows traders to effectively identify trends and make informed trading decisions based on current market conditions. It is ideal for both experienced traders and beginners, thanks to its intuitive se
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Velora EA – Grid ve Uyarlanabilir Trailing Breakout Sistemi Velora, Anında Volatilite Çıkışı (IVB) temelinde tasarlanmış, uyarlanabilir bir Grid Motoru, dinamik takip mantığı, kısmi kapanış mekanizmaları ve otomatik volatilite tabanlı girişlere sahip yüksek kaliteli bir Uzman Danışmandır. Saldırganlık, güvenlik ve uyum sağlama yeteneğinin bir karışımını arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Velora, yalnızca tepkisel değil, aynı zamanda duyarlıdır. Temel Güçler IVB Breakout Motoru:   Gelişmiş oyna
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA (Uzman Danışman), piyasa New York seansı sırasında hareket etmeye başladığında (daha yüksek hacim) bir pozisyon açar. Bu şekilde, momentum hacim tarafından korunur ve yüksek bir olasılıkla hızlı bir şekilde Kar Al (Take Profit) seviyesine ulaşabiliriz. Sinyal (292%, 10% DD):   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 New York Seansı Sırasında Momentum Bazlı Giriş EA, düşük zaman dilimlerinde FVG'ler (Fair Value Gap) aracılığıyla gizli bir impuls tespit eder. Eğer impuls, New York seansı
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Black Friday Price (Nov 10–30, 2025): $1,497 On Dec 1, the price returns to $25,000 . License includes 5 activations . No martingale/grid; rule-based entries for XAUUSD & GBPJPY. This is a time-limited price. Functionality and support are unchanged. SIGMA Trend Protocol EA (MT4) Rule-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) and GBPJPY. Trades only when predefined conditions are met. No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage. Compiled EX4; no DLL calls. Overview • Selective entries using multi
Trend rider pro
Okezie Ojimadu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Result:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716 Download set file for EURUSD Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combinat
Pearl Robot MT4
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
DipDiver
Raita Miyaji
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Features This EA is designed to target dip buying and rebound selling for the USD/JPY pair. It may hold multiple positions, but each position is independent, and it does not use martingale or averaging down. Since it performs hedging, please use a broker that allows hedging. Forward Test https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2233904 Important Items Time Frame: M5 Minimum Initial Margin: $100~ Currency Pair: USDJPY Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5 VPS is recommended Parame
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt