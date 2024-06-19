HFT Prop Challenge Master MT5

5

This EA is designed for passing challenges of prop trading firms that allow HFT (High Frequency Trading). It will not work on live accounts due to slippage. You should also not use it during the funded stage, the payout will be declined.

It works only on the mentioned prop firms, challange types and symbols below on the listed broker servers. HFT is broker sensitive, so if they change their broker or the broker does changes on spread or slippage, it might stop working. The trading only takes place in the first minutes after the US cash market opens. The default setting should work. No set files are needed. The timeframe does not matter.

Supported Prop Firms
 Asset Broker Server
Syntra Capital US30.s
 AscendsGlobalMartkets-Server
Sure Leverage - EA Challenge
 US30.x SureLeverageFunding-MT5
We-fund - 1 step HFT Challenge US30.w WeFundMarkets-Live

Other firms can be passed with the MT4 version. All other firms or live accounts are currently not supported.

Features:

  • Stops trading when the defined profit target is reached
  • Stops trading when the defined drawdown limit is reached
  • Auto increase lot size when the EA has made the defined amount of profit
  • Displays all settings and live status on the chart
  • Optional US holiday filter (volatility too low)
  • Auto detection of the trade starting time

No VPS needed, but the latency to the MT5 server should not be too high. I tested it with 150ms of latency and it worked. Latency above 150ms might also work, but it was not tested and is not supported.

Backtesting this HFT Strategy in MT5 does not work in all cases, also the EA is Broker sensitive and optimized for the supported prop trading firms, so the backtest might not be good on all brokers even if the live result would be great. Maybe you want to disable profit target in the backtest so that the EA does not stop after a few trades.

The EA does NOT use grid or martingale.

In most cases, the default settings should be good, but on some challenges you might want to change the "profit target in %". If you want to change some settings watch the youtube video "Settings and tips for HFT Prop Challenge Master" on my Youtube Channel or read the settings below:

Setting Explanation
Lot size mode Options:
auto_increase: Increased the lot size after every x% profit made.
fixed: Uses a fixed lot size which you can configure in the next field "Fixed lot size"
    Fixed lot size (if lot size mode = fixed)
Here you set the lot size you want to trade.
This field is only considered if you choose "fixed" as the lot size mode.
It is highly recommended to not use too large lot sizes and also consider the contract size of the asset. If the lot size is too large and the move in the market is very fast, you might fail your challenge by exceeding the maximum daily drawdown.
    Start contracts per 10k (if lot size mode = auto_increase)
The value in this field is used to calculate the initial lot size. Please note that if you put in for example 3 that this does not mean that 3 lots are traded. It means that per 10k USD on the account 3 contracts are traded.
If you have for example a 100k account on Nova Funding then it will trade 30 contracts. Since the contract size on Nova Funding is 1 the 30 contracts would be 30 lots.
If you have for example a 200k account on KortanaFX then it will trade 60 contracts. Since the contract size on KontanaFX is 10 the 60 contracts would be 6 lots.
The lot size which will be traded will be shown on the chart.
This field is only considered if you choose "auto_increase" as the lot size mode.
If you trade on supported brokers with the symbol XAUUSD+ instead of US30, please note that this contract size here is multiplied with the value in the field "Contract multiplier for XAUUSD+".
    Step contracts per 10k (if lot size mode = auto_increase)
With this amount of contracts per 10k account size the lot size will be increased if the needed profit is reached for the increase. It is calculated with the same logic as mentioned in the "Start contracts per 10k".
This field is only considered if you choose "auto_increase" as the lot size mode.
If you trade on supported brokers with the symbol XAUUSD+ instead of US30, please note that this contract size here is multiplied with the value in the field "Contract multiplier for XAUUSD+".
    Increase every x% profit (if lot size mode = auto_increase)
If the value is set for example to 0.5 it means that for every 0.5% of profit (e.g. 500 USD on a 100k account) the lot size is increased with the defined step which is defined in "Step contracts per 10k".
This field is only considered if you choose "auto_increase" as the lot size mode.
    End contracts per 10k (if lot size mode = auto_increase)
If the number of contracts has reached this value, no further lot size increase will be done. It is calculated with the same logic as mentioned in the "Start contracts per 10k".
It is highly recommended to not use to huge lot sizes and also consider the contract size of the asset. If the lot size is too large and the move in the market is very fast, you might fail your challenge by exceeding the max daily drawdown. I do not recommend setting this value higher than the default.
This field is only considered if you choose "auto_increase" as lot size mode.
If you trade on supported brokers with the symbol XAUUSD+ instead of US30, please note that this contract size here is multiplied with the value in the field "Contract multiplier for XAUUSD+".
    Contract multiplier for XAUUSD+ (lot size mode = auto_increase)
In case you trade the symbol XAUUSD+ on supported brokers, the values in the fields "Start contracts per 10k", "Step contracts per 10k", "End contracts per 10k" are multiplied with this value.
Daily loss limit mode (trailing, set less then challenge  limit) Options:
percent: The EA stops trading if the daily drawdown in percent of the starting balance of this day is reached. 
USD: The EA stops trading if the daily drawdown in USD of the starting balance of this day is reached.
disabled: Disable the daily loss limit mode (not recommended!)
The daily drawdown is always calculated from the highest equity or balance (which was higher) and is trailing to not give away to much profit if the volatility is going out of the market.
    Daily loss limit in % (if daily loss limit mode = percent)
If the value is set for example to 1.0 it means that after 1.0% of loss from the highest balance or equity on this day (e.g. 1000 USD on a 100k account) the EA stops trading until the next day.
Also if you challenge has for example a daily drawdown limit of 4% you should not set this value to 4% or 3.9%. Please note that when you have huge lot sizes and a very fast market move, it might take some time to close the open position and the loss of this trade might be worser then you wish because of slippage and latency. I do not recommend values above the default.
This field is only considered if you choose "percent" as daily loss limit mode.
    Daily loss limit in $ (if daily loss limit mode = USD)
If the value is set for example to 1000 it means that after a 1000 USD loss from the highest balance or equity on this day the EA stops trading until the next day.
Also if your challenge has for example a daily drawdown limit of 4000 USD you should not set this value to 4000 USD or 3900 USD. Please note that when you have huge lot sizes and a very fast market move, it might take some time to close the open position and the loss of this trade might be worser then you wish because of slippage and latency.
This field is only considered if you choose "USD" as daily loss limit mode.
Profit Target mode Options:
percent: The EA stops trading if the profit target in percent of the starting balance of this challenge is reached. 
USD: The EA stops trading if the profit target in USD of the starting balance of this challenge is reached.
disabled: Disable the profit target mode (ony recommended for backtesting)
The profit target is always calculated based on the "Challenge size", see next input field.
    Challenge size in $ (0 = auto detect)
If the value is 0 the EA tries to auto detect the initial balance. As an alternative, you can manually configure the challenge size (e.g. 100000 on a 100k challenge) in this input field. But please note that if you set the wrong challenge size, the profit target calculation in % will also be wrong.
    Profit target in % (if profit target mode = percent)
If the value is set for example to 10.05 it means that after a profit of 10.05% of the challenge size (e.g. 10050 USD profit on a 100k account) the EA stops trading.
This field is only considered if you choose "percent" as the profit target mode.
    Profit target in $ (profit target m. = USD)
If the value of this input field is set for example to 10050 then the EA stops trading after a profit of 10050 USD.
Also this input is only considered if the profit target mode is "USD".
Trading start hour mode (next input is ignored on auto_detect) Options:
auto_detect: The EA will try to auto detect what value should be set as "Trading start and end time hour" (which is the next input field). In this case the next input field is ignored. If it cannot auto detect it, the start of the EA will be aborted.
manual: The EA will use the value of the next inut field "Trading start and end time hour" as start and end time hour.
Trading start and end time hour (MT5 server time) If the value is for example 16 it means that the hour in which trading starts is 16.
Please note that the EA used the broker server time from the market watch, so it should fit to this time, not to your local time. Currently for all supported prop trading firms 16 is the right value for the opening of the cash market. This setting is only used by the EA if the "Trading start hour mode" is set to "manual'.
Trading start time minutes (MT5 server time) If the value is for example 30 (and the hour is still 16) it means that the minute in which trading starts is 16:30. This setting is used always, not matter what is set as "Trading start hour mode".
Trading end time minutes (MT5 server time) This value defines the minute when the trading ends, for example 45 means that the minute in which trading ends is 16:45. This is usually a good value because later volatility goes out of the market and the market moves are too slow for the EA to make profits. This setting is used always, not matter what is set as "Trading start hour mode".
Trading on US holidays (not recommended) Options:
false: The EA will not trade on US holidays where the Future market is open, but the cash market is closed. In these cases, the volatility is normally too low for this strategy.
true: The EA will trade on US holidays when the broker provides quotes even when the cash market is closed (not recommended)
Comment for each trade The text of this input field is written in each trade comment
Magic number Here you can specify a magic number. It is not recommend to have other EAs running in parallel.
Max number of messages sent to broker per day (0 = unlimited) If you set here a number above 0, for example 2000, the EA will stop trading on this day when he has sent 2000 messages to the broker. A message is every creation, deletion or modification of a order. If you do for example a demo test on IC Markets you want to limit this number because the broker will first send you automatic emails and if you don't do anything, IC Markets will also block your demo account.
Max number of opened positions per day (0 = unlimited) In cases where a number greater than 0 is set, for example, 48, the EA will stop trading on this day when 48 positions were opened. Please note that when the market moves extremely fast and you have high latency, it could happen in rare cases that one position is opened more than set. So if you have, for example, a limit of 50, set it to 48 if you want to add additional safety.
Show logo of the EA Options:
true: Shows the logo of the Expert Advisor
false: Hides the logo of the Expert Advisor
Reviews 24
José Isidro
48
José Isidro 2026.02.02 21:35 
 

A very reliable robot and it passed the fast funding test.

Patrick Savard
265
Patrick Savard 2025.09.06 21:43 
 

Insane robot, A+++ lets other people know about the gems!!!!!

James Tan Chun Lin
287
James Tan Chun Lin 2025.07.01 13:37 
 

it works on sureleveragefunding,👋all good

Recommended products
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (242)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Eldorado Scalper: A Premium Algorithm for Trading XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper is a multidimensional algorithmic system designed for selective gold trading (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. The approach is based on market matrix analysis, which combines price dynamics, momentum, volatility, liquidity, and session structure. Trading Logic Live Signal The system doesn't react to chaotic movements, but filters out market noise. Its goal is not to maximize the number of trades, but to pinpoint structured opp
Seaguard
QuanticX
Experts
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Seaguard by QuanticX Step into the cutting-edge domain of QuanticX , a leading FinTech startup reshaping the landscape
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Volumen Scalper GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Volume Scalper Gold - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Volume Scalper Gold is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe, using volume analysis as the primary entry filter. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines an intelligent grid strategy with high-volume impulse detection. Key Features Volume-Based Signal System Impulse Detection: Identifies candles with above-average volume multiplied by a configurable factor. Directional Confirmat
Trifecta Confluence
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
Phoenix Midas
Alvaro Albillos Gutierrez
Experts
Phoenix Midas is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It reads market structure through synthetic order-flow analysis — volume delta, volume profile (POC / value area) and liquidity behaviour — to time entries on two complementary setups, and it manages every trade with a fixed, pre-defined risk. Built-in news filtering and prop-firm risk controls make it suitable for both personal accounts and funded-challenge environments. WHAT IT IS NOT
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Aegis DAX Scalper EA
Damiano Donatello
Experts
Aegis DAX Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on GER40/DAX40. The system combines a M5 trend filter with M1 pullback entries, RSI confirmation, candle structure analysis, spread filtering, volatility filtering and automated trade management. The EA does not use grid, martingale or recovery basket logic. Each trade is opened with a real stop loss and managed through break-even and trailing stop rules. Version 1.01 includes improved compatibility with di
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Experts
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
Meridian Edge Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MERIDIAN EDGE v1.0 — Institutional Series Worldinversor 2026 | Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Meridian Edge v1.0 is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor that combines artificial intelligence, advanced quantitative analysis, and structural market recognition in a single autonomous execution engine. Designed for demanding traders seeking consistency and operational robustness. Artificial Intelligence Engine The core of the system integrates a bidirectional BiLSTM (Bidirectional Long Sho
Statistical MT5 scanner dashboard for forex pairs
Mark Nicole Olarte
Experts
THE 8 PILLARS OF STATISTICAL EDGE TRADING:  Introduction In trading, the past doesn't predict the future. But patterns embedded in time reveal the rhythm of markets waiting to repeat. This guide introduces you to the Eight Pillars of Statistical Edge Trading—a comprehensive framework that transforms historical data into actionable trading intelligence. At the heart of this system stands Historical Data. Unlike fleeting indicators or lagging signals, historical patterns reveal the seasonal heart
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.02 (44)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Aurelia Queen
Ludovic Herve Bodet
Experts
AURELIA QUEEN Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading for Gold (XAUUSD) AURELIA QUEEN  is an automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines a mean-reversion approach with intelligent position management to exploit temporary market overextensions and capture frequent recovery movements. The strategy seeks opportunities when price deviates significantly from its normal trading range. Rather than chasing trends, AURELIA QUEEN  focuses on identifying moments where the market m
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
Experts
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
FTU Memphis
James Erasmus
Experts
Memphis — Trend Continuation This EA captures trend continuation entries with a controlled exit system, fully automated.   Performance Rating: 7/10 Update and improvement coming soon... improved results Core Features Single-position logic for controlled exposure, not grid or martingale ATR-based stop loss and profit targeting Intelligent re-entry system aligned with trend direction Built-in exit protection (retrace + timed exit) Designed for low timeframe trading (M2–M5) What Memphis Do
Vampira Trend
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
MQL5 Market Listing Description: "Vampira Trend" – Smart Trading EA for EURUSD (1H) Master the Market with "Vampira Trend"! An   automated trading assistant   designed for   EURUSD (1H) , combining   counter-trend (Opposite Trend)   and   trend-following (Follow Trend)   strategies with advanced risk management. Key Features   Two trading modes in one : Mode_Opposite_Trend : Trades against the trend in overbought/oversold zones. Mode_Follow_Trend : Follows market momentum with optimi
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a specific currency pair shows good resu
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
More from author
HFT Prop Challenge Master
Christoph Juergen Koegler
5 (1)
Experts
This EA is designed for passing the challenge of the prop trading firm Fundway Plus that allow HFT (High Frequency Trading). It will not work on live accounts due to slippage.  All other MT4 prop firms are not supported, but the MT5 version supports other firms. You should also not use it during the funded stage, the payout will be declined. HFT is broker sensitive, so if they change their broker, it might stop working.   The trading only takes place in the first minutes after the US cash marke
Filter:
José Isidro
48
José Isidro 2026.02.02 21:35 
 

A very reliable robot and it passed the fast funding test.

Patrick Savard
265
Patrick Savard 2025.09.06 21:43 
 

Insane robot, A+++ lets other people know about the gems!!!!!

James Tan Chun Lin
287
James Tan Chun Lin 2025.07.01 13:37 
 

it works on sureleveragefunding,👋all good

Nguon Bonnit
123
Nguon Bonnit 2025.06.12 12:49 
 

It helps me to pass IRIZONE very easily

7sienz
77
7sienz 2025.06.09 13:55 
 

This EA is absolutely great and i passed my challenge within minutes as he described! The author also very polite and helpful person, highly recommend EA.

Vadim Jelihovschi
300
Vadim Jelihovschi 2025.04.29 14:43 
 

I am very grateful to Christoph for his best EA. Today, I just bought the EA, installed it and passed the Challenge in just a few minutes. It's great EA. Thank you Christoph for your patience and quick responses. Wish you all the best!

True Trading
23
True Trading 2025.04.29 14:00 
 

EA works as describe in Overview, i pass my challenge in few minutes. Developer is very helpful and you usually get a very prompt reply for your queries. Fully recommended. Thank you Christopher

b.o.b Charles
29
b.o.b Charles 2025.04.25 17:27 
 

Am really amazed with the EA it works miracles and the support is also amazing thanks alot Mr Christoph

Latrine666
61
Latrine666 2025.01.02 15:57 
 

Der EA ist absolut mega, hat die 100k Challenge von Aura Funded in 5min geballert.

David N
28
David N 2024.12.21 12:14 
 

amazing EA passed my 100k optimal traders account in under 2 mins, and the support is vey nice, fast replies and kind help! couldn't be more satisfied.

Nickey Barnard
148
Nickey Barnard 2024.12.12 08:53 
 

The absolute best HFT EA by far, passed my funded account challenge in only 3 minutes! Christoph is an amazing and helpful person, I highly recommend this EA.

Tom Gainer
34
Tom Gainer 2024.12.11 16:27 
 

Christopher was very good ich communication. Passed challenge within 5 minutes and couldn’t recommend móre⭐️

Thanh Tai Van
166
Thanh Tai Van 2024.12.11 14:46 
 

Great experience with this EA. I just completed a 50k SLF challenge with it. It took me 3 days, but everything went smoothly. Christoph is very responsive, very friendly and really helpful. I highly recommend this EA!

Christoph Juergen Koegler
1298
Reply from developer Christoph Juergen Koegler 2024.12.11 20:40
Thank you for your feedback. Yes SLF is the slowest one to get funded with trading of XAUUSD+. Most of the other prop firms are usually passed in one US cash market opening session in under 15 minutes.
145002874
29
145002874 2024.11.13 12:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christoph Juergen Koegler
1298
Reply from developer Christoph Juergen Koegler 2024.11.20 20:09
I am sorry to hear that, but you are actually the first one who tells me that he did not pass a challenge yet. Please write me a personal message that we can figure out what is wrong here. Probably you have used the wrong asset DJIUSD instead of DJIUSD.zs.
If you use the EA at optimal traders I have now implemented in version 2.5 a warning message which pops up when you drag the EA by mistake to the wrong chart DJIUSD instead of DJIUSD.zs to avoid such cases in the future.
Nouamane Chraibi
180
Nouamane Chraibi 2024.11.05 11:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jack The Jam
421
Jack The Jam 2024.10.11 17:10 
 

I definitely recommend it! challange passed in 8 minutes, now only to find ea which with fund account will keep its terms and dollar printer launched :)

Gatico
45
Gatico 2024.10.07 17:33 
 

This bot is highly recommended. It has worked perfectly overcoming my challenge in just 5 minutes. The creator of this EA has helped me at all times with a lot of patience and kindness. For me he is a 10

sneps72
19
sneps72 2024.10.03 16:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

staros14
24
staros14 2024.09.27 14:24 
 

Top bot ! challenge passed in 10 minutes.

tagnar orav
38
tagnar orav 2024.09.27 11:13 
 

Very helpful and supportive author. Passed my challenge in 5 minutes, so i totally recommend if you want to pass your HFT Challenges. edit: Worked like a charm second time! Easy to use and to understand and with high volatility it passes challenge in 5-15 minutes.

12
Reply to review