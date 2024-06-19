HFT Prop Challenge Master MT5

5

This EA is designed for passing challenges of prop trading firms that allow HFT (High Frequency Trading). It will not work on live accounts due to slippage. You should also not use it during the funded stage, the payout will be declined.

It works only on the mentioned prop firms, challange types and symbols below on the listed broker servers. HFT is broker sensitive, so if they change their broker or the broker does changes on spread or slippage, it might stop working. The trading only takes place in the first minutes after the US cash market opens. The default setting should work. No set files are needed. The timeframe does not matter.

Supported Prop Firms
 Asset Broker Server
Optimal Traders - 1-Step Algo DJIUSD.zs OptimalTraders-Server
Sure Leverage - EA Challenge US30.zero SureLeverageFunding-MT5
Irizone FX  US30.Z1 FazoLiqidity-Server
Nebula Funding - 1 Step Evaluation US30.Y1 FazoLiqidity-Server
We-fund - 1 step HFT Challenge US30.w Neolin Capital Markets

Other firms can be passed with the MT4 version. All other firms or live accounts are currently not supported.

Features:

  • Stops trading when the defined profit target is reached
  • Stops trading when the defined drawdown limit is reached
  • Auto increase lot size when the EA has made the defined amount of profit
  • Displays all settings and live status on the chart
  • Optional US holiday filter (volatility too low)
  • Auto detection of the trade starting time

No VPS needed, but the latency to the MT5 server should not be too high. I tested it with 150ms of latency and it worked. Latency above 150ms might also work, but it was not tested and is not supported.

Backtesting this HFT Strategy in MT5 does not work in all cases, also the EA is Broker sensitive and optimized for the supported prop trading firms, so the backtest might not be good on all brokers even if the live result would be great. Maybe you want to disable profit target in the backtest so that the EA does not stop after a few trades.

The EA does NOT use grid or martingale.

In most cases, the default settings should be good, but on some challenges you might want to change the "profit target in %". If you want to change some settings watch the youtube video "Settings and tips for HFT Prop Challenge Master" on my Youtube Channel or read the settings below:

Setting Explanation
Lot size mode Options:
auto_increase: Increased the lot size after every x% profit made.
fixed: Uses a fixed lot size which you can configure in the next field "Fixed lot size"
    Fixed lot size (if lot size mode = fixed)
Here you set the lot size you want to trade.
This field is only considered if you choose "fixed" as the lot size mode.
It is highly recommended to not use too large lot sizes and also consider the contract size of the asset. If the lot size is too large and the move in the market is very fast, you might fail your challenge by exceeding the maximum daily drawdown.
    Start contracts per 10k (if lot size mode = auto_increase)
The value in this field is used to calculate the initial lot size. Please note that if you put in for example 3 that this does not mean that 3 lots are traded. It means that per 10k USD on the account 3 contracts are traded.
If you have for example a 100k account on Nova Funding then it will trade 30 contracts. Since the contract size on Nova Funding is 1 the 30 contracts would be 30 lots.
If you have for example a 200k account on KortanaFX then it will trade 60 contracts. Since the contract size on KontanaFX is 10 the 60 contracts would be 6 lots.
The lot size which will be traded will be shown on the chart.
This field is only considered if you choose "auto_increase" as the lot size mode.
If you trade on supported brokers with the symbol XAUUSD+ instead of US30, please note that this contract size here is multiplied with the value in the field "Contract multiplier for XAUUSD+".
    Step contracts per 10k (if lot size mode = auto_increase)
With this amount of contracts per 10k account size the lot size will be increased if the needed profit is reached for the increase. It is calculated with the same logic as mentioned in the "Start contracts per 10k".
This field is only considered if you choose "auto_increase" as the lot size mode.
If you trade on supported brokers with the symbol XAUUSD+ instead of US30, please note that this contract size here is multiplied with the value in the field "Contract multiplier for XAUUSD+".
    Increase every x% profit (if lot size mode = auto_increase)
If the value is set for example to 0.5 it means that for every 0.5% of profit (e.g. 500 USD on a 100k account) the lot size is increased with the defined step which is defined in "Step contracts per 10k".
This field is only considered if you choose "auto_increase" as the lot size mode.
    End contracts per 10k (if lot size mode = auto_increase)
If the number of contracts has reached this value, no further lot size increase will be done. It is calculated with the same logic as mentioned in the "Start contracts per 10k".
It is highly recommended to not use to huge lot sizes and also consider the contract size of the asset. If the lot size is too large and the move in the market is very fast, you might fail your challenge by exceeding the max daily drawdown. I do not recommend setting this value higher than the default.
This field is only considered if you choose "auto_increase" as lot size mode.
If you trade on supported brokers with the symbol XAUUSD+ instead of US30, please note that this contract size here is multiplied with the value in the field "Contract multiplier for XAUUSD+".
    Contract multiplier for XAUUSD+ (lot size mode = auto_increase)
In case you trade the symbol XAUUSD+ on supported brokers, the values in the fields "Start contracts per 10k", "Step contracts per 10k", "End contracts per 10k" are multiplied with this value.
Daily loss limit mode (trailing, set less then challenge  limit) Options:
percent: The EA stops trading if the daily drawdown in percent of the starting balance of this day is reached. 
USD: The EA stops trading if the daily drawdown in USD of the starting balance of this day is reached.
disabled: Disable the daily loss limit mode (not recommended!)
The daily drawdown is always calculated from the highest equity or balance (which was higher) and is trailing to not give away to much profit if the volatility is going out of the market.
    Daily loss limit in % (if daily loss limit mode = percent)
If the value is set for example to 1.0 it means that after 1.0% of loss from the highest balance or equity on this day (e.g. 1000 USD on a 100k account) the EA stops trading until the next day.
Also if you challenge has for example a daily drawdown limit of 4% you should not set this value to 4% or 3.9%. Please note that when you have huge lot sizes and a very fast market move, it might take some time to close the open position and the loss of this trade might be worser then you wish because of slippage and latency. I do not recommend values above the default.
This field is only considered if you choose "percent" as daily loss limit mode.
    Daily loss limit in $ (if daily loss limit mode = USD)
If the value is set for example to 1000 it means that after a 1000 USD loss from the highest balance or equity on this day the EA stops trading until the next day.
Also if your challenge has for example a daily drawdown limit of 4000 USD you should not set this value to 4000 USD or 3900 USD. Please note that when you have huge lot sizes and a very fast market move, it might take some time to close the open position and the loss of this trade might be worser then you wish because of slippage and latency.
This field is only considered if you choose "USD" as daily loss limit mode.
Profit Target mode Options:
percent: The EA stops trading if the profit target in percent of the starting balance of this challenge is reached. 
USD: The EA stops trading if the profit target in USD of the starting balance of this challenge is reached.
disabled: Disable the profit target mode (ony recommended for backtesting)
The profit target is always calculated based on the "Challenge size", see next input field.
    Challenge size in $ (0 = auto detect)
If the value is 0 the EA tries to auto detect the initial balance. As an alternative, you can manually configure the challenge size (e.g. 100000 on a 100k challenge) in this input field. But please note that if you set the wrong challenge size, the profit target calculation in % will also be wrong.
    Profit target in % (if profit target mode = percent)
If the value is set for example to 10.05 it means that after a profit of 10.05% of the challenge size (e.g. 10050 USD profit on a 100k account) the EA stops trading.
This field is only considered if you choose "percent" as the profit target mode.
    Profit target in $ (profit target m. = USD)
If the value of this input field is set for example to 10050 then the EA stops trading after a profit of 10050 USD.
Also this input is only considered if the profit target mode is "USD".
Trading start hour mode (next input is ignored on auto_detect) Options:
auto_detect: The EA will try to auto detect what value should be set as "Trading start and end time hour" (which is the next input field). In this case the next input field is ignored. If it cannot auto detect it, the start of the EA will be aborted.
manual: The EA will use the value of the next inut field "Trading start and end time hour" as start and end time hour.
Trading start and end time hour (MT5 server time) If the value is for example 16 it means that the hour in which trading starts is 16.
Please note that the EA used the broker server time from the market watch, so it should fit to this time, not to your local time. Currently for all supported prop trading firms 16 is the right value for the opening of the cash market. This setting is only used by the EA if the "Trading start hour mode" is set to "manual'.
Trading start time minutes (MT5 server time) If the value is for example 30 (and the hour is still 16) it means that the minute in which trading starts is 16:30. This setting is used always, not matter what is set as "Trading start hour mode".
Trading end time minutes (MT5 server time) This value defines the minute when the trading ends, for example 45 means that the minute in which trading ends is 16:45. This is usually a good value because later volatility goes out of the market and the market moves are too slow for the EA to make profits. This setting is used always, not matter what is set as "Trading start hour mode".
Trading on US holidays (not recommended) Options:
false: The EA will not trade on US holidays where the Future market is open, but the cash market is closed. In these cases, the volatility is normally too low for this strategy.
true: The EA will trade on US holidays when the broker provides quotes even when the cash market is closed (not recommended)
Comment for each trade The text of this input field is written in each trade comment
Magic number Here you can specify a magic number. It is not recommend to have other EAs running in parallel.
Max number of messages sent to broker per day (0 = unlimited) If you set here a number above 0, for example 2000, the EA will stop trading on this day when he has sent 2000 messages to the broker. A message is every creation, deletion or modification of a order. If you do for example a demo test on IC Markets you want to limit this number because the broker will first send you automatic emails and if you don't do anything, IC Markets will also block your demo account.
Max number of opened positions per day (0 = unlimited) In cases where a number greater than 0 is set, for example, 48, the EA will stop trading on this day when 48 positions were opened. Please note that when the market moves extremely fast and you have high latency, it could happen in rare cases that one position is opened more than set. So if you have, for example, a limit of 50, set it to 48 if you want to add additional safety.
Show logo of the EA Options:
true: Shows the logo of the Expert Advisor
false: Hides the logo of the Expert Advisor


İncelemeler 23
Patrick Savard
158
Patrick Savard 2025.09.06 21:43 
 

Insane robot, A+++ lets other people know about the gems!!!!!

Tan James
160
Tan James 2025.07.01 13:37 
 

it works on sureleveragefunding,👋all good

Nguon Bonnit
123
Nguon Bonnit 2025.06.12 12:49 
 

It helps me to pass IRIZONE very easily

Önerilen ürünler
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Seaguard
QuanticX
Uzman Danışmanlar
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Seaguard by QuanticX Step into the cutting-edge domain of QuanticX , a leading FinTech startup reshaping the landscape
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Mini Sniper EA
Tomasz Marek Cieckiewicz
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mini Sniper EA for XAUUSD – Your Path to Consistent Gold Profits! Take your XAUUSD trading to the next level with our powerful Expert Advisor (EA)! This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD and works seamlessly across all timeframes , thanks to its built-in advanced calculations and precise algorithms. Whether you're a scalping enthusiast or prefer to adjust your take profit (TP) for a more custom trading experience, this EA has you covered! Key Features: Universal Timeframe Compatibility: No
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Launch offer A limited batch is available at 100$. Once those copies are gone, the price jumps to $200. Secure yours today. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Feature Be
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Stock Index Trader EA MT5
Yuriy Kuzmin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
A new unique trading strategy Stock Index Trader, has been introduced, designed for trading the US30 index. The trading robot works on the timeframe (M30, H1) . The strategy does not use indicators with the exception of stop loss and take profit (floating, works according to ATR). The strategy works on Candlestick patterns, such as Piercing lines - a reversal pattern of Japanese candlesticks with additional installed filters and other popular patterns. The advisor does not use grid or martingale
FREE
GoldMachina MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Uzman Danışmanlar
I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT5 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $2
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
S&P 500 Scalper Advisor, S&P 500 Endeksinde başarılı bir şekilde işlem yapmak isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir araçtır. Endeks, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki en büyük 500 şirketi içeren Amerikan borsasının en yaygın kullanılan ve prestijli göstergelerinden biridir. Özellikler: Otomatik işlem çözümleri:       Danışman, stratejiyi değişen piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyarlamak için gelişmiş algoritmalara ve teknik analize dayanmaktadır. Çok yönlü yaklaşım:       Danışm
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Uzman Danışmanlar
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Uzman Danışmanlar
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
Exotic Adrenalin
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Golden Rhythm MT5
Zeeshan Ali
2.36 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Rhythm - Haber Koruması ile Uyarlanabilir Ticaret Golden Rhythm - Volatiliteyi Kolayca Yönetin Access the expert details here . Please join our channel here . Golden Rhythm ile en son teknolojinin avantajlarından yararlanın! Bu EA, dalgalı piyasalara uyum sağlamak için optimize edilmiştir, böylece yatırımcılara riskleri kontrol etme ve performansı artırma araçlarını sunar. İster yeni başlıyor olun, ister gelişmiş özellikler arayan bir profesyonel yatırımcı olun, Golden Rhythm tutarlı karl
Vampira Trend
Samir Tabarcia
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5 Pazarı İçin Açıklama: "Vampira Trend" - EURUSD (1S) için Akıllı Robot "Vampira Trend" ile Piyasaya Hükmedin! EURUSD (1 saatlik zaman dilimi)   için tasarlanmış,   ters trend (Opposite Trend)   ve   trend takip (Follow Trend)   stratejilerini gelişmiş risk yönetimiyle birleştiren   otomatik bir işlem asistanı . Temel Özellikler   Tek robotta iki farklı işlem modu : Mode_Opposite_Trend : Aşırı alım/aşırı satım bölgelerinde trendin tersine işlem Mode_Follow_Trend : Piyasa momentumu
Bot3
Garfield Heron
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Ultimate Trading Solution: Bot3 – Your Edge in the Forex Market Are you ready to take your trading to the next level?  Bot3  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, combining advanced technical analysis, risk management, and harmonic pattern detection to deliver consistent results. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA automates your trading strategy with precision and reliability, helping you maximize profits while minimizing risks
Smart Breakout Zones EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Breakout Zones EA – Londra Breakout Basitleştirildi Lansman Fiyatı: Sadece 50$ (Her satın alımda fiyat artacak – bugünden kopyanı güvenceye al!) Smart Breakout Zones EA , günün en volatil seansında sürekli fırsatlar yakalamak isteyen traderlar için tasarlanmış, güçlü ve tamamen otomatik bir Londra Breakout işlem sistemidir. İster yeni başlayan ister deneyimli bir trader olun, bu EA size basit, stressiz ve profesyonel bir işlem avantajı sunar. Neden Smart Breakout Zones EA? Londra seansı p
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Smart GoldDigger
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Smart Gold Digger   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Opti
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
HFT Prop Challenge Master
Christoph Juergen Koegler
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is designed for passing challenges of prop trading firms that allow HFT (High Frequency Trading). It will not work on live accounts due to slippage. You should also not use it during the funded stage, the prop trading firm will decline the payout. It works only on the mentioned prop firms and symbols below on the listed broker servers.  HFT is broker sensitive, so if they change their broker, it might stop working.  The trading only takes place in the first minutes after the US cash mark
Filtrele:
Patrick Savard
158
Patrick Savard 2025.09.06 21:43 
 

Insane robot, A+++ lets other people know about the gems!!!!!

Tan James
160
Tan James 2025.07.01 13:37 
 

it works on sureleveragefunding,👋all good

Nguon Bonnit
123
Nguon Bonnit 2025.06.12 12:49 
 

It helps me to pass IRIZONE very easily

7sienz
57
7sienz 2025.06.09 13:55 
 

This EA is absolutely great and i passed my challenge within minutes as he described! The author also very polite and helpful person, highly recommend EA.

Vadim Jelihovschi
249
Vadim Jelihovschi 2025.04.29 14:43 
 

I am very grateful to Christoph for his best EA. Today, I just bought the EA, installed it and passed the Challenge in just a few minutes. It's great EA. Thank you Christoph for your patience and quick responses. Wish you all the best!

True Trading
23
True Trading 2025.04.29 14:00 
 

EA works as describe in Overview, i pass my challenge in few minutes. Developer is very helpful and you usually get a very prompt reply for your queries. Fully recommended. Thank you Christopher

b.o.b Charles
29
b.o.b Charles 2025.04.25 17:27 
 

Am really amazed with the EA it works miracles and the support is also amazing thanks alot Mr Christoph

Latrine666
41
Latrine666 2025.01.02 15:57 
 

Der EA ist absolut mega, hat die 100k Challenge von Aura Funded in 5min geballert.

David N
28
David N 2024.12.21 12:14 
 

amazing EA passed my 100k optimal traders account in under 2 mins, and the support is vey nice, fast replies and kind help! couldn't be more satisfied.

Nickey Barnard
148
Nickey Barnard 2024.12.12 08:53 
 

The absolute best HFT EA by far, passed my funded account challenge in only 3 minutes! Christoph is an amazing and helpful person, I highly recommend this EA.

Tom Gainer
34
Tom Gainer 2024.12.11 16:27 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Thanh Tai Van
166
Thanh Tai Van 2024.12.11 14:46 
 

Great experience with this EA. I just completed a 50k SLF challenge with it. It took me 3 days, but everything went smoothly. Christoph is very responsive, very friendly and really helpful. I highly recommend this EA!

Christoph Juergen Koegler
1137
Geliştiriciden yanıt Christoph Juergen Koegler 2024.12.11 20:40
Thank you for your feedback. Yes SLF is the slowest one to get funded with trading of XAUUSD+. Most of the other prop firms are usually passed in one US cash market opening session in under 15 minutes.
145002874
29
145002874 2024.11.13 12:46 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Christoph Juergen Koegler
1137
Geliştiriciden yanıt Christoph Juergen Koegler 2024.11.20 20:09
I am sorry to hear that, but you are actually the first one who tells me that he did not pass a challenge yet. Please write me a personal message that we can figure out what is wrong here. Probably you have used the wrong asset DJIUSD instead of DJIUSD.zs.
If you use the EA at optimal traders I have now implemented in version 2.5 a warning message which pops up when you drag the EA by mistake to the wrong chart DJIUSD instead of DJIUSD.zs to avoid such cases in the future.
Nouamane Chraibi
180
Nouamane Chraibi 2024.11.05 11:38 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Jack The Jam
400
Jack The Jam 2024.10.11 17:10 
 

I definitely recommend it! challange passed in 8 minutes, now only to find ea which with fund account will keep its terms and dollar printer launched :)

Gatico
45
Gatico 2024.10.07 17:33 
 

This bot is highly recommended. It has worked perfectly overcoming my challenge in just 5 minutes. The creator of this EA has helped me at all times with a lot of patience and kindness. For me he is a 10

sneps72
19
sneps72 2024.10.03 16:45 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

staros14
24
staros14 2024.09.27 14:24 
 

Top bot ! challenge passed in 10 minutes.

tagnar orav
38
tagnar orav 2024.09.27 11:13 
 

Very helpful and supportive author. Passed my challenge in 5 minutes, so i totally recommend if you want to pass your HFT Challenges. edit: Worked like a charm second time! Easy to use and to understand and with high volatility it passes challenge in 5-15 minutes.

Wai Hang Chan
299
Wai Hang Chan 2024.09.26 16:20 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

12
İncelemeye yanıt