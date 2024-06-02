BreakoutPulse MT5

5
ATTENTION: DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW

DOWNLOAD HERE V8.0 Setfiles - updated 12/08/2025

Please, now, add the http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal.

This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system.

Introducing BreakoutPulse: Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files.

BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on breakout strategies, delivering consistent results across various timeframes and market conditions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, BreakoutPulse adapts to your trading style, offering a range of settings from conservative to aggressive.

This EA is designed to adapt to various market conditions, especially high-liquidity markets. It doesn't promise miracles (amazing backtests) or outrageous profits as many others claim but fail to deliver. It doesn’t use GRID, Martingale, AI, or enormous stop losses. It’s a powerful strategy developed by me over years of market observation.

The fact that the EA runs on various assets, such as gold, indices, and forex pairs, using the same strategy (just adjusting some of the entry and exit parameters) demonstrates that the strategy is solid and consistent over time.


Key Features:

No Grid, No Martingale, No Risky Money Management Strategies. ALL TRADES WITH STOPLOSS (NO HUGE SL)

Tested Extensively on Historical Data.

Recommended brokers: Fusion Markets, ICTrading, or any ECN broker with low spreads. Please note that performance may vary depending on your broker's conditions.

For differents brokers, please contact me for ajust the setfile in case of bad performance at the backtest

Minimum Account Balance for XAUUSD: $100 for each 0.01 lot size.

Recommended: $500 per 0.01 lot size.

Backtesting: Run BreakoutPulse with recomended set files or adjust set files for your risk tolerance. You can also manually adjust the trade frequency for different results.




Recensioni 11
Dhiiraj A
391
Dhiiraj A 2025.07.11 08:20 
 

The best developer on mql , he listens to all his clients . Also updates the bot timingly with the changing markets . Breakout pulse is a profitable robot . Currently I am using it with 1% risk but soon will increase to 2.5-3% risk . I 100% recommend the bot and I am sure no one will regret it . Thankyou author for the best support .

LeoSimo12
32
LeoSimo12 2025.07.10 07:14 
 

Very nice EA, have a good risk management system and I am very happy. Been running it for few weeks and no losses. For about three weeks it raises an profit of 65 usd from the capital of 70 usd. I love this EA .Thanks

Serafin Perez
3513
Serafin Perez 2025.06.25 17:16 
 

I've tested many EAs over the years, and this one stands out — especially since version 6. The optimization for RAW accounts is excellent; execution is fast, drawdown is under control, and trade logic adapts well to different market conditions. Since updating, I’ve seen a noticeable improvement in performance and consistent profitability. I'm very satisfied with the purchase. It's clear the developer is experienced and actively committed to refining the product. Highly recommended for serious traders.

Prodotti consigliati
Nasdaq100 Algo Trading
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Advanced Indices Pro US30 + Nasdaq Algo V2):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2291778?source=Site+Profile+Seller Versione MT4:   Clicca qui Benvenuto in Nasdaq Algo Trading Questo EA (Expert Advisor) è creato e progettato da un team con oltre 13 anni di esperienza in programmazione e trading. L'EA si concentra sullo sviluppo di un sistema in grado di fornire profitti stabili e a lungo termine. Utilizza strategie senza rischio, evitando metodi come Martingale, Grid e Hedging, cos
Big Ching UH dividend payout EA
Chi Hang Liu
Utilità
Delving deep into the sphere of finance and trading strategies, I decided to conduct a series of experiments, exploring approaches based on reinforcement learning as well as those operating without it. Applying these methods, I managed to formulate a nuanced conclusion, pivotal for understanding the significance of unique strategies in contemporary trading.  
FREE
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
Experts
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
Il sistema di trading AO è specificamente progettato per il trading di tendenza, utilizzando i tempi di asta o di notizie come punti di riferimento per confrontarli con altri tempi di ordine specifici al fine di anticipare le tendenze di mercato. **Tutti i parametri temporali utilizzati nell'EA si basano sull'orario del tuo terminale. I diversi broker possono operare in fusi orari GMT differenti, il che può variare ulteriormente a causa degli aggiustamenti legati all'ora legale.** **Assicurati
Sembii scalper
Adiyakhuu Gantumur
Experts
Hello, I've dedicated ten years of experience to develop my first commercial EA, and I'm delighted to present it to you. This EA employs a breakout scalping strategy, abstaining from risky tactics like martingale, grid, tick scalping, averaging, etc. Currently, it exclusively operates on the USDJPY pair for MetaTrader 5, with plans for expansion across multiple pairs in the future. Additionally, a MetaTrader 4 version will be released soon. I am committed to providing a transparent and honest tr
Range Lover
Sio Kei Wong
Experts
Range Lover Trading System System Overview The Range Lover Trading System is a powerful automated trading tool designed to capitalize on market volatility for profit. Users only need to set a price range (upper and lower limits), and the system operates 24/7 without manual intervention. Within the specified price range, the system uses intelligent algorithms to continuously calculate and accumulate profits—the greater the volatility, the higher the returns. Even if the price breaks out of the r
CobWeb Ultimate Pro MT5
Abubakar Abu Saidu
Experts
Presentazione di CobWeb Ultimate Pro: il consulente esperto più avanzato e completo per il trading decennale Descrizione: CobWeb Ultimate Pro è il culmine di oltre 10 anni di sviluppo di consulenti esperti e una vasta esperienza di trading. Questo EA all'avanguardia combina più di 10 strategie, ognuna meticolosamente progettata e ottimizzata. Con una serie di sofisticate tecniche di trading e metodologie di analisi, CobWeb Ultimate Pro offre ai trader un vantaggio senza precedenti nel dinamico
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
Xauren Sentinel Pro
Hasbi Dislen
Experts
Xauren Sentinel Pro – MT5 EA Algoritmico con Ingresso Sniper | 4 Modalità di Rischio | Gestione del Rischio Pro | Tecnologia UltraSafe Eleva il tuo trading con Xauren Sentinel Pro! La nuova generazione di trading algoritmico su MetaTrader 5. Xauren Sentinel Pro è molto più di un semplice EA: è stato progettato per chi vuole proteggere il capitale e ottenere ingressi estremamente precisi grazie ad algoritmi avanzati e sicurezza di alto livello. Perfetto sia per principianti che per profession
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
Experts
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
Prism Ultimate Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Ultimate Pro Edition - AI Strategy Manager Professional Trading Suite with 100+ Advanced Strategies & AI Performance Management LIMITED TIME OFFERS First 10 Sales: $90 Next 50 Sales: $199 Regular Price: $499 Complete Strategy Arsenal This EA includes a comprehensive library of over 100 distinct trading strategies, categorized for maximum effectiveness. The arsenal covers a vast range of market approaches, including: High-Frequency & Scalping: Micro-scalping, session-based breakouts, and g
TrendMaster 4X
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
TrendMaster 4X is an advanced trading bot designed to operate on the USD/JPY pair using a 1-hour timeframe. It utilizes four different trend indicators to analyze market direction and identify potential trade opportunities. The lot size is optimized to trade 0.1 lots per $1,000 of balance, ensuring a structured risk approach. TrendMaster 4X helps automate trading decisions based on a well-defined trend-following strategy.
StudentK Ict Smc Structure
Chui Yu Lui
Indicatori
--- StudentK Ict Smc Structure --- 1. Inner Circle Trading 2. Smart Money Concept 3. Structure --- What are included in tool --- 1. Market Session Box 2. Kill Zone 3. High/Low 4. Imbalance 5. FU Candle 6. Thicker Wick + Doji Candlestick 7. StudentK's Structure Line 8. Pivot Point --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (1)
Experts
Nessun trucco appariscente. Nessuna promessa infranta. Urban Pulse è progettato per i trader che si preoccupano di una cosa: coerenza. Che tu stia scalando attraverso una sfida prop o gestendo il capitale dei clienti, questo EA rimane nei limiti — e consegna. Eseguilo su un singolo grafico: Collega a GBPUSD nel timeframe H1 . Questo è tutto. Un grafico. Un'arma. Importante: Questa versione è disponibile a un prezzo scontato . Prezzo finale: $399. L'accesso anticipato termina presto. Collegamento
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Utilità
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
American Dream for MT5
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
Experts
American Dream MT5 Robot con leva finanziaria, estremamente rischioso, con il rischio di perdere il 100% del capitale investito. L'obiettivo del robot è far diventare 10 USD 100.000 nel più breve tempo possibile, quindi leva finanziaria e rischio sono massimi, ma controllabili. Attenzione: il rischio è massimo. Potresti effettivamente mandare in tilt il tuo account. Fai attenzione quando usi questo robot. Potresti perdere tutti i tuoi soldi. Tuttavia, se cerchi di usarlo consapevolmente, potreb
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Experts
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro   Live Signal >>  Stock Trader Pro supports a wide ra
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
BB vector dynamics robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
BBVectorDynamics_Robot is an innovative trading advisor specifically designed for volatile markets. Based on unique algorithms for analyzing market forces and identifying imbalances between buyers and sellers, this advisor helps you make precise and well-considered decisions in the trading process. Main features of the bb vector dynamics_robot advisor: Calculation of dynamic vectors. System determines the differences between the extreme price values and smoothed averages over a specified perio
AI Precision Trader
Arnold Byarufu
Experts
Introducing AI Precision Trader: Unleash the Power of AI for Optimal Trading Performance! Embark on a revolutionary trading journey with AI Precision Trader, an Expert Advisor (EA) that stands at the forefront of innovation. Meticulously designed with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, this EA redefines precision and profitability in algorithmic trading. Optimized Risk Management: Experience a new level of confidence with AI Precision Trader's advanced risk management
Dingo MT5
Mark Taylor
Experts
Introducing the Financial Market " Dingo EA ", the baby cousin of " Chomper " which trades " AUDUSD ", still using the same pioneering " Smart Fully Automated Trading Tech " equipped with advanced filters designed to optimize profitability. Developed over a decade by a team of experienced traders and coders, this expert advisor employs a distinct strategy to analyze and trade the most liquid major currency pair " AUDUSD ". Also, checkout " Chomper ", " Dingo's " big cousin! Don't Buy The Backtes
Cannon Trend
Tan Au Phuong
4.42 (50)
Experts
EA Cannon Trend è un potente assistente di trading progettato per eliminare completamente le emozioni personali dal processo di negoziazione. Sviluppato con MQL5, questo EA prende decisioni esclusivamente sulla base di regole e strategie predefinite, garantendo coerenza ed efficienza senza essere influenzato dalle emozioni umane. Caratteristiche principali di Cannon Trend: Con 5 modalità di strategia di trading, Cannon Trend è adatto sia ai principianti che ai trader professionisti. Personalizza
FREE
Quant Fleet MT5
Timo Roth
Experts
Presentazione: Quant Fleet MT5 2.0! Quant Fleet opera su USDJPY utilizzando cinque strategie indipendenti per una diversificazione ampia. La differenza rispetto a Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 è che nella versione 2.0 ci sono sei sotto-strategie aggiuntive che supportano la performance. Promo di lancio: Il prezzo aumenterà dopo la vendita delle prime 20 copie. Gruppo pubblico:  Join Documentazione e preset:  click here Segnale:  click here Caratteristiche principali: Installazione semplice: Pronto
Empire JPY MT5
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY O robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY foi desenvolvido para operar no par de moedas CAD/JPY com base no gráfico de 15 minutos. Utilizando uma combinação de indicadores técnicos, o robô identifica pontos de entrada e saída no mercado, com foco em uma gestão eficiente de risco. Ele é indicado para traders que buscam uma abordagem conservadora, recomendando-se um saldo inicial de $300 USD. Características de Operação • Prazo: 15 minutos • Por Moedas: CAD/JPY • Saldo Inicial Recomendado
MaxDD Monitor Pro
Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer
Indicatori
Monitor MaxDD Pro MaxDD Monitor Pro è uno strumento completo per il monitoraggio del drawdown per trader professionisti. Traccia in tempo reale le metriche di drawdown basate sia sul saldo che sui depositi, aiutandoti a gestire efficacemente il rischio. Le funzionalità includono il monitoraggio del drawdown massimo storico, l'analisi del drawdown specifico per simbolo, il monitoraggio delle posizioni e il calcolo dell'esposizione. Caratteristiche principali: Monitoraggio del drawdown in tempo re
FREE
ShadowsTrader EA
Cristian Sevastian
Experts
Vendite limitate. Solo 10 copie saranno vendute a 249.99 --> prossimo prezzo 349.99 ShadowTrader EA è un robot di trading automatico completo che è stato progettato e creato sulla base di una delle migliori strategie nel forex trading. Tutte le operazioni sono protette da stop loss. Gli utenti possono utilizzare una gestione del denaro con lotto fisso o lotto automatico o rischio di denaro per operazione (esempio: rischiare 100,00 $ o 25,00 $ per operazione) Perché usare questo EA: Il
Super Wall Street Index Us30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Experts
**WALL STREET INDEX US30** PROMOTION VALID FOR 5 DAYS! **RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ACCOUNT AND TIME FRAMES TO USE THE EXPERT:** **TIME FRAME** : M1 or M5   **MAX SPREAD** : 50   **BROKER TYPE** : HEDGE   **DIGIT* *: 1   **INITIAL DEPOSIT** : 500 USD   **RECOMMENDED BROKERS** : PEPPERSTONE, ICMARKETS RAW The Wall Street US30 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed to trade the US30 asset, which represents the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, including the leading companies in
GorMaster Pro
Manuel Damian Ortiz Fernandez
Indicatori
GorMaster_Pro — Sesgo confiable, noticias y técnica en una sola pantalla Visión GorMaster_Pro es una herramienta indispensable para cualquier tipo de trader (scalper, intradía o swing) porque combina información fundamental y técnica para darte una lectura fiel y accionable del mercado. En una sola vista verás: sesgo direccional BUY/SELL/RANGO , ventanas de noticias en tiempo real que congelan la operativa, métricas técnicas clave (ATR_Z, RangeRatio, ADX, SpreadZ), sesiones y alertas . Todo org
Micro Volume
Aleksandr Goryachev
Indicatori
Volumes  ******************* Volumes для платформы секундных графиков Micro . ********************* Секундный график на порядок увеличит точность ваших входов и выходов. Секундный период , в привычном формате,   позволит увидеть то, что ранее было скрыто. Бесплатные индикаторы, дополнят визуальную картину, что, в совокупности выведет вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Идеально подходит как скальперам, так и трейдерам торгующим внутри дня.  Индикатор Volumes  для платформы Micro. Входные парам
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Presentazione di AIQ Versione 3.0+ — L'Intelligenza di Trading Autonoma Più Avanzata Mai Costruita Sono lieto di presentare AIQ (Intelligenza Autonoma) Versione 3.0+, un salto monumentale nella tecnologia di trading alimentata dall'IA. Questa versione offre accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, nuovi ruoli di Analista/Gestore del Rischio, controlli i
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Opera su coppie di valute correlate come AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ed EURGBP , sfruttando il ritorno del prezzo alla media dopo movimenti direzionali marcati. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di configurazione. Segnale live:  CLICCA QUI Prezzo attuale — solo $1337 per i prossimi 10 acquirenti. Prezzo finale: $2937 — il pr
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Experts
MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (45)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il  Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno   sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump   ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di   dazi doganali su larga scala   che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente   sono aumentate — recentemente tra   Israele e Iran   — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
Scalping Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.14 (76)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD .This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an autom
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (38)
Experts
Presentazione di Mean Machine GPT Versione 9.0+—Un Salto Rivoluzionario nella Tecnologia di Trading con IA Sono orgoglioso di annunciare l'aggiornamento più significativo di Mean Machine GPT fino ad oggi: la Versione 9.0+. Questa versione rivoluzionaria introduce l'accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, il nuovo ruolo di Analista, controlli iniziali p
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Experts
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.41 (17)
Experts
NEXUS — un Expert Advisor che evolve con il mercato Molti EA funzionano… finché il mercato non cambia. Il motivo è spesso semplice: regole fisse come “compra con RSI < 30”. Funzionano per un po’, poi diventano cieche quando il regime cambia. NEXUS combina regole quantitative e validazione out-of-sample: costruisce combinazioni in tempo reale dai dati. Analizza una finestra configurabile (ad es. 500 periodi in H1 o D1) e genera migliaia di combinazioni tra indicatori e contesto. Se una combinazi
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 6 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma una va
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
Informazioni su APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) è un Expert Advisor (EA) sviluppato su una strategia di ritorno alla media . Il sistema è progettato per individuare movimenti di prezzo eccessivi ed entrare in posizione nella direzione opposta secondo condizioni predefinite. Integra funzionalità di gestione del rischio come limiti giornalieri di perdita e meccanismi di chiusura automatica dei trade. I parametri sono regolabili in base alla dimensione del conto, all’ambiente operativo
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Altri dall’autore
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 07.09.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
Filtro:
Dhiiraj A
391
Dhiiraj A 2025.07.11 08:20 
 

The best developer on mql , he listens to all his clients . Also updates the bot timingly with the changing markets . Breakout pulse is a profitable robot . Currently I am using it with 1% risk but soon will increase to 2.5-3% risk . I 100% recommend the bot and I am sure no one will regret it . Thankyou author for the best support .

LeoSimo12
32
LeoSimo12 2025.07.10 07:14 
 

Very nice EA, have a good risk management system and I am very happy. Been running it for few weeks and no losses. For about three weeks it raises an profit of 65 usd from the capital of 70 usd. I love this EA .Thanks

Serafin Perez
3513
Serafin Perez 2025.06.25 17:16 
 

I've tested many EAs over the years, and this one stands out — especially since version 6. The optimization for RAW accounts is excellent; execution is fast, drawdown is under control, and trade logic adapts well to different market conditions. Since updating, I’ve seen a noticeable improvement in performance and consistent profitability. I'm very satisfied with the purchase. It's clear the developer is experienced and actively committed to refining the product. Highly recommended for serious traders.

Kehelwatta Vidana Arachchige Sachith Chanaka Jayanethra
141
Kehelwatta Vidana Arachchige Sachith Chanaka Jayanethra 2025.06.14 06:10 
 

I am sincerely happy to meet MR Jose, because his BreakoutPulse EA is really attractive, I recommend BreakoutPulse ea for safe trading.

Jens Bruns
2143
Jens Bruns 2025.05.01 14:57 
 

I love this EA! :-) It trades safely and grow the balance over time. Great strategy and it adapts to the charts and places pending orders dynamically. The support of Guilherme is incredible! I would say from an other planet, because he is always there to help and creating best sets for your balance/risk appetite and your broker. If I could give 10 stars I would give 11 :-))) Thank you for your work and publishing such a great EA to us! Please keep going and make updates, new sets and optimize other pairs in the future. Amazing!

Update 07.03.: I’ve earned nearly 100% with under 20% DD! Guilherme gives the best support and BOP is the best EA I’m using at the moment! Amazing work!

John Woodward Jr
342
John Woodward Jr 2025.04.04 16:11 
 

I have been running BreakoutPulse for about two weeks. These type of EA's are much safer to use than Grid/Martingale EA's. I am using the developers sets for now. NAS100, XAUUSD, USDJPY have done well. This EA can be optimized for just about any pair. It's great. Would recommend.

Dae Neung Kim
1178
Dae Neung Kim 2025.03.06 14:17 
 

I believe the seller is a genuine person. The signals that are currently being released are different from the actual transaction history, but they say that they will be corrected soon. I hope that the results will be as good as you have waited for so far.

vishal patel
166
vishal patel 2025.01.10 19:13 
 

Excellent EA and Top-Notch Support! Developer delivers high-quality, reliable EA that perform exceptionally well. The strategies are effective, and support is responsive and professional. Highly recommended for anyone looking to enhance their trading!

Michael Arthur Schorr
1653
Michael Arthur Schorr 2024.06.04 21:59 
 

I just bought the EA. So consider this preliminary and to be updated in a month. Backtest look good and solid. Dev is VERY supportive with setfiles and questions are awnsered fast and to full satisfaction. I will report back with concrete results after a month. update cnt find a consistent setfile. EDIT: Seller helped actively and after a profitable trend has started

Guilherme Jose Mattes
2672
Risposta dello sviluppatore Guilherme Jose Mattes 2025.02.27 19:51
Hope this new version fits better for you! =)
thamyrescoracao
45
thamyrescoracao 2024.06.04 19:56 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

GOEXPERT
1460
GOEXPERT 2024.06.03 17:54 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione