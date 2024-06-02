BreakoutPulse MT5

ATTENTION: DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW

DOWNLOAD HERE V8.0 Setfiles - updated 12/08/2025 Please, now, add the http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal.



This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system.

Introducing BreakoutPulse: Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files.

BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on breakout strategies, delivering consistent results across various timeframes and market conditions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, BreakoutPulse adapts to your trading style, offering a range of settings from conservative to aggressive.

This EA is designed to adapt to various market conditions, especially high-liquidity markets. It doesn't promise miracles (amazing backtests) or outrageous profits as many others claim but fail to deliver. It doesn’t use GRID, Martingale, AI, or enormous stop losses. It’s a powerful strategy developed by me over years of market observation.

The fact that the EA runs on various assets, such as gold, indices, and forex pairs, using the same strategy (just adjusting some of the entry and exit parameters) demonstrates that the strategy is solid and consistent over time.





Key Features:

No Grid, No Martingale, No Risky Money Management Strategies. ALL TRADES WITH STOPLOSS (NO HUGE SL)

Tested Extensively on Historical Data.

Recommended brokers: Fusion Markets, ICTrading, or any ECN broker with low spreads. Please note that performance may vary depending on your broker's conditions.

For differents brokers, please contact me for ajust the setfile in case of bad performance at the backtest

Minimum Account Balance for XAUUSD: $100 for each 0.01 lot size.

Recommended: $500 per 0.01 lot size.

Backtesting: Run BreakoutPulse with recomended set files or adjust set files for your risk tolerance. You can also manually adjust the trade frequency for different results.











