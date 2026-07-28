SFX Golden Magic EA

SFX Golden Magic EA


LAUNCH PROMO: USD $300

Only 10 copies left at current price! 

Final price: USD $599


Best Gold Expert Advisors which you can trade automatically on the Meta Trader 4 platform / MT4.

This method is suitable for you even if you are a very beginner trader.

Trading with SFX Golden Magic EA will ensure you have a stress-free experience trading on the market.

Most manual traders lose money because they trade with emotion. When using Expert Advisors, the strategies are executed automatically, with no emotions.


Pair: Gold XAUUSD

Time Frame: 1 Minutes

Risk: 2% Per Trade

Stop Loss:  Customized


Recommendations:

Broker: EXNESS ZERO SPREAD

Currency pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Minimum deposit : $1500

Account type: ECN, Raw or Zero with very low spreads. 

IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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