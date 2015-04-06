SFX Golden Magic EA

SFX Golden Magic EA


LAUNCH PROMO: USD $300

Only 10 copies left at current price! 

Final price: USD $599


Best Gold Expert Advisors which you can trade automatically on the Meta Trader 4 platform / MT4.

This method is suitable for you even if you are a very beginner trader.

Trading with SFX Golden Magic EA will ensure you have a stress-free experience trading on the market.

Most manual traders lose money because they trade with emotion. When using Expert Advisors, the strategies are executed automatically, with no emotions.


Pair: Gold XAUUSD

Time Frame: 1 Minutes

Risk: 2% Per Trade

Stop Loss:  Customized


Recommendations:

Broker: EXNESS ZERO SPREAD

Currency pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Minimum deposit : $1500

Account type: ECN, Raw or Zero with very low spreads. 

IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
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5 (4)
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Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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4.25 (48)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Эксперты
Запустить промо: Доступно всего 1 копий по цене 399$. Окончательная цена: 2000$ Будет продано ограниченное количество копий этого советника. Раскройте потенциал искусственного интеллекта и поднимите свою торговлю на беспрецедентные высоты с   Luna AI Pro EA   , самым продвинутым торговым роботом на рынке, работающим по принципу «обратного среднего». Эта передовая система на основе искусственного интеллекта, предназначенная как для опытных трейдеров, так и для начинающих, оснащена широким набор
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ORIX System — торговый робот разработанный специально для валютной пары GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5 . Советник основан на анализе поведения цены и элементов рыночной структуры и не использует стандартные технические индикаторы. Советник не использует мартингейл, торговые сетки, усреднение против рынка, локирование, открытие сделок без стоп-лосса, а также высокочастотную или хаотичную торговлю. Live signals Основные требования и рекомендации Валютная пара: GBPUSD Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: о
AI Prop Firms MT4
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Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
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5 (2)
Эксперты
Генерируйте контролируемую прибыль с помощью Grok AI , диверсифицированным по рискам и оптимизированным для золота советником . GoldZILLA AI — это многостратегический алгоритм, определяющий рыночные режимы для динамического выбора из пяти различных стратегий, оптимизируя доходность при минимизации просадки по XAUUSD. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство пользователя и инструкции по настро
Gyroscopes
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Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
EA Budak Ubat
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4 (3)
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Скачать пробную версию Канал EA Budak Ubat Цена ограничена! Цена увеличится на 10 долларов после каждых 10 покупок! Как это работает Когда EA активен, он будет анализировать график на основе параметра Режим выполнения. Если на графике нет существующих позиций, EA откроет сделку на основе параметра. Если тренд восходящий, он откроет покупку, а если нисходящий - продажу. Также будет установлен ордер на стоп-лосс на определенном расстоянии от цены открытой сделки, если переменная стоп-лосса больш
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ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Indicement MT4
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5 (2)
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Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
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Trust EA   - это настоящий инструмент трейдера, работающий по понятному принципу, со своими достоинствами и недостатками, поэтому подойдёт не всем, но для некоторых пользователей может стать лучшим торговым роботом. * Ограниченное специальное предложение - скидка  50% от полной стоимости продукта. Только 5 копий по этой цене. Финальная цена 997$ * Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" . Логика Я занимаюсь алгоритмическими системами торговли с 2015 года, и,
SentinelAI
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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