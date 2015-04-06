SFX Golden Magic EA
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.21
- Обновлено: 28 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
SFX Golden Magic EA
LAUNCH PROMO: USD $300
Only 10 copies left at current price!
Final price: USD $599
Best Gold Expert Advisors which you can trade automatically on the Meta Trader 4 platform / MT4.
This method is suitable for you even if you are a very beginner trader.
Trading with SFX Golden Magic EA will ensure you have a stress-free experience trading on the market.
Most manual traders lose money because they trade with emotion. When using Expert Advisors, the strategies are executed automatically, with no emotions.
Pair: Gold XAUUSD
Time Frame: 1 Minutes
Risk: 2% Per Trade
Stop Loss: Customized
Recommendations:
Broker: EXNESS ZERO SPREAD
Currency pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Minimum deposit : $1500
Account type: ECN, Raw or Zero with very low spreads.
IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !