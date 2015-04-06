SFX Golden Magic EA





LAUNCH PROMO: USD $300

Only 10 copies left at current price!

Final price: USD $599





Best Gold Expert Advisors which you can trade automatically on the Meta Trader 4 platform / MT4.

This method is suitable for you even if you are a very beginner trader.

Trading with SFX Golden Magic EA will ensure you have a stress-free experience trading on the market.

Most manual traders lose money because they trade with emotion. When using Expert Advisors, the strategies are executed automatically, with no emotions.





Pair: Gold XAUUSD

Time Frame: 1 Minutes

Risk: 2% Per Trade

Stop Loss: Customized





Recommendations:

Broker: EXNESS ZERO SPREAD

Currency pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Minimum deposit : $1500

Account type: ECN, Raw or Zero with very low spreads.

IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !