Capital Harvester

Live Trading：https://real-trade.tech/en/accounts/65256/7512360?auxTag=7pVURvdKSSfeHtNkHqK%2FIGaiePFWyUTyFk6l2MpSRw%3D%3D Time Frame：5M Currency Pairs：EURUSD

This EA (Expert Advisor) was developed to capture the characteristics of EURUSD.

It enters long positions in the morning and short positions in the evening, based on Japan time.

Since the long and short positions are based on separate logic, they have low correlation with each other.

This allows them to complement each other and keep the drawdown low.



