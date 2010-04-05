Capital Harvester

Live Trading：https://real-trade.tech/en/accounts/65256/7512360?auxTag=7pVURvdKSSfeHtNkHqK%2FIGaiePFWyUTyFk6l2MpSRw%3D%3D

Time Frame：5M

Currency Pairs：EURUSD

This EA (Expert Advisor) was developed to capture the characteristics of EURUSD.

It enters long positions in the morning and short positions in the evening, based on Japan time.

Since the long and short positions are based on separate logic, they have low correlation with each other.

This allows them to complement each other and keep the drawdown low.


Release Promotion ・ONLY 5 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $99! After that, the price will be raised to $199. ・ Those who write a review after purchase will receive an Expert Advisor introduced in the screenshot as a bonus. Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2223915?source=Site+Signals+MT4+Tile+All+Search%3amontecarlo Feature of this EA This is a unique type of Expert Advisor that uses the  Labouchere System , a surefire gambling technique, and varies lots while referencing recent wins an
