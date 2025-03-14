Chomper MT5

  • Experts
  • Mark Taylor
    Mark Taylor

    Mark Taylor

    1 (1)
    Full Time Futures Day Trader, Algo Trader, Algo Developer with over a decade of experience in financial markerts analysis and execution.
    --
    Trade to make money, not be to right, there is a huge difference, be humble, watch your risk and the rest will take care of itself.
    --
    11 products 1 signal 6 comments
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 14 March 2025
  • Activations: 10

Introducing the Financial Market "Chomper EA", a pioneering "Smart Fully Automated Trading System" equipped with advanced filters designed to optimize profitability.

Developed over a decade by a team of experienced traders and coders, this expert advisor employs three distinct strategies to analyze and trade the most liquid major currency pairs.

Also, checkout "Nacho", "Chomper's" baby cousin!

Don't Buy The Backtest, Buy the Working System --> Live Signals -->  Click Here 

Time Limited Price of only $298 USD 

Price will increase by $100 USD after every 10 purchases! Final price $2998 USD

Please make sure you backtest with your own broker feed to understand the risks; and then run low risk until you are comfortable with the results

Contact me via DM after purchase for links to set files.

The "Chomper EA" analyzes liquidity provider (LP) pools for the major currency markets to anticipate larger market movements with a combination of numerous filters and price movement confirmation, then, takes a "Chomp" out of the market as profits.

The "Chomper EAdistinguishes itself through its unique approach to managing drawdown by employing sophisticated hedging and recovery techniques for effective risk management. It constantly dynamically maps out the market to determine when and where to place recovery trades in the event of adverse market movements.

Additionally, it features an advanced volatility measuring algorithm that halts trading until optimal trading conditions return.

We believe in solid long term growth, we know that this will not make you a millionaire overnight, and you should realise that also. The "Chomper EA" running with low risk serves as a valuable component within a diversified long term growth multi-EA portfolio strategy.

Our rigorous testing regimen includes extensive evaluation on a mix of carefully selected high quality broker data feeds, then, complemented by scrutiny on "High Quality Dukascopy" tick historical data feed "Smoke Test", ensuring "100% Tick Data Quality" and identifying any potential issues, a process we refer to as the "Trifecta of Testing".

Recommendations:

  • Trained Model Supported Pairs:  EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD.
  • Default Low Risk Setfile should be good enough for most brokers (Backtest on your own broker feed so you understand the risk, see the Trading FAQs below)
  • Minimum deposit: $1000 ($3000 recommended)
  • Minimum Leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
  • Account Types: ECN, Raw, Low Spread, Fast Execution (IC Markets(recommended), FP Markets(recommended), Fusion Markets; See My Profile for Links)
  • Account Type: Hedge only 
  • Exit strategy: Normal operation will be take profit and trailing stop, and, once recovery mode is activated, it will be grid grouped trade points virtualized (hidden) profit.
  • Recovery Mode: Recovery mode trades will be placed dynamically based on our AI Decision Engine.
  • Drawdown protection: A smart hedging system is enforced.
  • Built in advanced volatility filter protection for volatile market movements.
  • Please utilise a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for "24/7 Always on EA Trading" and "Low Broker Trade Server Latency"
  • Recovery mode means there will be drawdown, please backtest on your broker feed to make sure you understand this and the risk.
  • Please start off with low risk until you are comfortable with the strategies.
Recommended Brokers:

EA Setup:

  • Add the following URL to MT5 Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allowed URL’s " https://timeapi.io/api/TimeZone/zone?timeZone=Etc/GMT "
  • Then select "Allow WebRequest" check box
  • Open up a single EURUSD,H1 Chart ( or EURUSD.r, EURUSD.i, EURUSD.pro etc depending on broker symbol suffix/prefix )
  • Drag the "Chomper_MT5" EA to the chart.
  • Use Setfiles for allowed risk setting; recommend running "Fixed Lots" "0.01" until comfortable with strategy operation. 
  • ** Please note, "Lots Per Equity" is the number of 0.01 lots based on account currency $USD or $EUR. If using another currency as the based account currency, then you need to make a conversion. For example $JPY is USD/155, so for a USD setting of 3000, you would use 3000*155=465000. **
  • Read the Warnings Section Below (Important!)

Support:

Warnings:

  • Read The Algo 101 Trading FAQs Here --> Trading FAQs
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future results!







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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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4.77 (53)
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Adam Hrncir
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MQL TOOLS SL
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