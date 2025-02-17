Nacho MT4

Introducing the Financial Market "Nacho EA", the baby cousin of "Chomper" which trades "EURUSD", still using the same pioneering "Smart Fully Automated Trading Tech" equipped with advanced filters designed to optimize profitability.

Developed over a decade by a team of experienced traders and coders, this expert advisor employs a distinct strategy to analyze and trade the most liquid major currency pair "EURUSD".

Also, checkout "Chomper", "Nacho's" big cousin!

Don't Buy The Backtest, Buy the Working System -->  Live Signals -->  Click Here

Time Limited Price of only $198 USD 

Price will increase by $100 USD after every 10 purchases! Final price $1998 USD

Please make sure you backtest with your own broker feed to understand the risks; and then run low risk until you are comfortable with the results

Contact me via DM after purchase for links to set files.

The "Nacho EA" analyzes liquidity provider (LP) pools for the major currency markets to anticipate larger market movements with a combination of numerous filters and price movement confirmation, then, takes a "Nacho Chomp" out of the market as profits.

The "Nacho EA" distinguishes itself through its unique approach to managing drawdown by employing sophisticated hedging and recovery techniques for effective risk management. It constantly dynamically maps out the market to determine when and where to place recovery trades in the event of adverse market movements.

Additionally, it features an advanced volatility measuring algorithm that halts trading until optimal trading conditions return.

We believe in solid long term growth, we know that this will not make you a millionaire overnight, and you should realise that also. The "Nacho EA" running with low risk serves as a valuable component within a diversified long term growth multi-EA portfolio strategy.

Our rigorous testing regimen includes extensive evaluation on a mix of carefully selected high quality broker data feeds, then, complemented by scrutiny on "High Quality Dukascopy" tick historical data feed "Smoke Test", ensuring "100% Tick Data Quality" and identifying any potential issues, a process we refer to as the "Trifecta of Testing".

Key Features:

  • Supported Major Pair: EURUSD
  • Default Low Risk Settings should be good enough for most brokers (Backtest on your own broker feed and Dukascopy so you understand the risk, see the Trading FAQs below)
  • Minimum deposit: $1000 ($3000 recommended)
  • Minimum Leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
  • Account Types: ECN, Raw, Low Spread, Fast Execution (IC Markets(recommended), FP Markets, Fusion Markets; DM me for Links)
  • Account Type: Hedge only 
  • Exit strategy: Normal operation will be take profit and trailing stop, and, once recovery mode is activated, it will be grouped trade points virtualized (hidden) profit.
  • Recovery Mode: Recovery mode trades will be placed dynamically based on analyzed market range sizes.
  • Drawdown protection: A hedging system is enforced.
  • Built in advanced volatility filter protection for volatile market movements.
  • Please utilise a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for "24/7 Always on EA Trading" and "Low Broker Trade Server Latency"
  • Recovery mode means there will be drawdown, please backtest on your broker feed to make sure you understand this and the risk.
  • Please start off with low risk until you are comfortable with the strategies.
** Recommend Backtesting is on MT5, it is much more sophisticated and will allow multi-currency backtests **

Robot Setup:

  • Add the following URL to MT4 Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allowed URL’s " https://timeapi.io/api/TimeZone/zone?timeZone=Etc/GMT "
  • Then select "Allow WebRequest" check box
  • Open up a single EURUSD H1 Chart
  • Drag the "Nacho_MT4" EA to the chart.
  • Select risk setting; recommend running "Fixed Lots" "0.01" to start until comfortable with strategy operation.
  • Or, Lots Per Equity (LowRisk>=5000,MedRisk=3000,HighRisk<=1000)
  • Please note, "Lots Per Equity" is the number of 0.01 lots based on account currency $USD or $EUR. If using another currency as the based account currency, then you need to make a conversion. For example $JPY is USD/155, so for a USD setting of 3000, you would use 3000*155=465000.
  • Read the Warnings Section Below (Important!)

Warnings:

  • Read The Algo 101 Trading FAQs Here --> Trading FAQs
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future results!


