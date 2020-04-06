Stairway to heaven It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. ONLY TWO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER

20 YEARS BT IN DIFERENT PAIRS

Stairway to heaven. It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the batches, the operator just has to place the robot on the graph and let it act

It is an ideal system for people who do not want complications or strange configurations.

The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.

Is a revolution in the customization of the trading.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.





Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.



"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data on for 20 years multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.



INPUT:

Lot: Regulate initial lot, and reference inicial target

Stair Step: Controled the distance of initial





I will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

