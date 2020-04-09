The Accurate Ai bot GBPUSD

The EA Bot strategy was developed with a foundation in market trends, support and resistance, and a hedging strategy. Additionally, it includes an auto-correction feature designed to mitigate risk during periods of high volatility and high-impact news. The EA Bot also incorporates a money management tool to ensure minimal trade entry during market vulnerability.

NOTE : See photos attached and follow the settings on it.

Settings: CENT 20usd 20,000USD Capital.

Standard 100USD to 20,000Usd Capital Adjust the lotsize to 0.01 -0.50 just edit tp to 4pips only. or PNL 20usd standard, 0.20usd if cent.



