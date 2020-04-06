MA7 Clover C1 MT4
- Experts
- Andrey Minaev
- Versão: 1.6
- Atualizado: 14 outubro 2024
- Ativações: 5
Description of work
The MA7 Clover C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Clover indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed.
Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator.
Features of work
Designed to work on hedge accounts;
Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;
Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.
Note: before running the advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific instrument and timeframe.
Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article "Expert advisors of class C1".
Expert advisor settings
General settings:
Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;
Magic – designed to identify your positions.
Money management settings:
Position volume – position volume, lots;
Funds for volume – funds for position volume, deposit currency (0 – not used);
Risk per trade – risk per trade, a percentage of the deposit balance (0 – not used).
Position opening settings:
Maximum spread – maximum spread, points (0 – not used);
Minimum margin level – minimum margin level, perc (0 - not used).
MA7 Clover settings – settings of the MA7 Clover indicator:
Min body size;
Max body size;
Min nose size;
Max nose size;
Minimum pattern size;
Maximum pattern size;
Analysis of the candle direction;
Analysis of the position relative to the MA;
Position relative to the MA;
MA period.
Position closing settings:
StopLoss – distance to loss limitation, points;
TakeProfit – distance to profit taking, points;
StopLoss – distance to loss limitation based on the ATR indicator, coeff (0 – not used);
TakeProfit – distance to profit taking based on the ATR indicator, coeff (0 – not used);
TakeProfit – distance to profit taking based on the distance to stop loss, coeff (0 – not used);
StopLoss – distance to loss limitation to High/Low for N candles +/- StopLoss in points, candles (0 – not used);
Number of candles – number of candles until the position is closed, pcs (0 is not used).
Breakeven settings:
Activation – distance to breakeven activation, points (0 – not used);
Activation – distance to breakeven activation based on the ATR indicator, coeff (0 – not used);
Activation – distance to breakeven activation based on the distance to take profit, perc (0 – not used);
Distance to placing – distance to placing the stop loss level from the opening price, points (0 – not used).
ATR settings:
Period – ATR period;
Timeframe – timeframe.
Trading time settings:
Start time – start time of the work, hours;
End time – end time of the work, hours (0 – not used).
Trading stop settings:
Profit – total profit, deposit currency (0 - not used);
Loss – total loss, deposit currency (0 - not used).
Display settings:
StopLoss color;
StopLoss line style;
StopLoss line width;
TakeProfit color;
TakeProfit line style;
TakeProfit line width.
MA7 Clover indicators:
Expert advisors based on the MA7 Clover indicator: