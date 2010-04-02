Looser61

This EA just for fun, EA high risk, full margin. Just use this for fun not for getting money.

Don't injecting just lets your money gone, enjoy wait the best moment to trade in your main account.

The secret idea is manual setting only buy or sell following trend signal from ai or followed signal, 
this EA would only trade on low or high price momentum. Make cut loss decision is better to maintain drawdown.

This EA bot using CCI, RSI, MACD

Just use default parameter, optimizing your RSI for another pair, please use ECN, because this EA using M1 time frame.


This EA does not have live signal, just BT and have fun. Don't get so serious, just see the grid on your screen.

