OborBod

This Ea based momentum with rsi, macd, atr, demmarker etc. This EA not designed running yearly, just test monthly with BEP target, need your analytical skills for best time to start this EA not in random condition. No Stoploss, Manual Cut or Floating, need to cut on full slot.


Reach me after your purchase, Thank You.


This Ea version using for netting with high risk, leveling lot from 0.01, use this tool if your money not very priceless.


Channels Mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/oborpawaiv75

Signal would be available in first rent or purchase.


Parameters

- Money Deposit

- Max accepted loss

- RSI Period

- Plan for withdrawal if target not set

- Desired Profit


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Looser61
Suharmoko
Experts
This EA just for fun, EA high risk, full margin. Just use this for fun not for getting money. For better performance please combined with best your SMC knowledge. Don't injecting just lets your money gone, enjoy wait the best moment to trade in your main account. The secret idea is manual setting only buy or sell following trend signal from ai or followed signal, this EA would only trade on low or high price momentum. Make cut loss decision is better to maintain drawdown. This EA bot using CCI,
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Hybrid Coco EA
Suharmoko
Experts
Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points—giving traders strong, cle
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