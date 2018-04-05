This Ea based momentum with rsi, macd, atr, demmarker etc. This EA not designed running yearly, just test monthly with BEP target, need your analytical skills for best time to start this EA not in random condition. No Stoploss, Manual Cut or Floating, need to cut on full slot.





Reach me after your purchase, Thank You.





This Ea version using for netting with high risk, leveling lot from 0.01, use this tool if your money not very priceless.





Channels Mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/oborpawaiv75

Signal would be available in first rent or purchase.





Parameters

- Money Deposit

- Max accepted loss

- RSI Period

- Plan for withdrawal if target not set

- Desired Profit



