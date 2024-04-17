Alone on The Trading Top

Welcome to the Alone Trading Top!

100% Swing Trading

Build on the very succesfull Gold Trading successful for 10 years.The EA uses multiple confirmation algorithms to find the best entry price and runs multiple strategies internally to spread the risk of the trades. All trades have a stoploss and takeprofit, but also use a trailing stoploss and trailing takeprofit to minimize the risk, and maximize the potential of each trade.

The system is build on the very popular and proven strategy: trading breakouts of important support and resistance levels.

Gold is very suitable for this strategy, as it is a highly volatile pair.



Attention****For faster Backtest please Turn off info Panel*****

KEY FEATURE

Very easy to use: install on chart, and set your prefered maximum allowed drawdown. The EA will determine trade frequency and lotsize fully automatic ( You may chose by your choice)

No grid/No Martingale/No risky risk management

good results over the full historical data for XAUUSD

Easy to use for Prop Firms

Minimum account balance: 200$ (If with 1,000$ is the best)

If you want to use it for Propfirm Please Inbox me.

TRADE

Trading EA Only with Gold / XAUUSD





TIME FRAME

Use with 4H Time Frame only

Has been test for 10 year successful with low drawdown





SPREAD

Spread doesn't matter but ECN preffered





PRICE

(Will increase to 100$)

Only available for rent with lower price! Start from 30$ per month only!





Telegram Group Support: https://t.me/+FydxlvZL418wZDU1



Made In Cambodia

For Cambodian I will allow to test for free 1 year ***

https://t.me/Dararith_098



