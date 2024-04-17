Alone on The Trading Top

Welcome to the Alone Trading Top!
100% Swing Trading
Build on the very succesfull Gold Trading successful for 10 years.The EA uses multiple confirmation algorithms to find the best entry price and runs multiple strategies internally to spread the risk of the trades. All trades have a stoploss and takeprofit, but also use a trailing stoploss and trailing takeprofit to minimize the risk, and  maximize the potential of each trade.

The system is build on the very popular and proven strategy: trading breakouts of important support and resistance levels.  

Gold is very suitable for this strategy, as it is a highly volatile pair.

Attention****For faster Backtest please Turn off info Panel*****

KEY FEATURE

Very easy to use: install on chart, and set your prefered maximum allowed drawdown.  The EA will determine trade frequency and lotsize fully automatic ( You may chose by your choice)

No grid/No Martingale/No risky risk management

good results over the full historical data for XAUUSD

Easy to use for Prop Firms

Minimum account balance: 200$ (If with 1,000$ is the best)
If you want to use it for Propfirm Please Inbox me.

TRADE

Trading EA Only with Gold / XAUUSD


TIME FRAME

Use with 4H Time Frame only
Has been test for 10 year successful with low drawdown


SPREAD

Spread doesn't matter but ECN preffered


PRICE

(Will increase to 100$)

Only available for rent with lower price! Start from 30$ per month only!


Telegram Group Support: https://t.me/+FydxlvZL418wZDU1

Made In Cambodia
For Cambodian I will allow to test for free 1 year ***
https://t.me/Dararith_098


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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TICK STACK LTD
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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The Real Trader is an EA using real trader strategy. Swing Trading 100%. Never Get lose again in Gold trading. We have cracked the code to make profit for you. Just sit and let the EA do there Job. Timeframe: H4 (only) Instrument: Gold,XAUUSD (only) Spread doesn't matter but ECN is preffered SL and TP Ready for every position It is Swing Trading expected to open trade 1 or 2 position a week Result may a bit different base on your broker performence excutive  ****If you 're using broker that hav
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