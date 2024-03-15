Black Cat XAU
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 18
BlackCAT XAU is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently.
BlackCAT XAU is specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe
Instrument Specifications
- Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
- Timeframe: M5
Account Requirements
- Type: Hedging
- Spreads: Low Spread
- Min Deposit: $200
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Top Features of BlackCAT EA
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Settings
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XAUUSD
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Input Parameters
- MagicNumber, the number to identify trades
- Stoploss, stoploss trades in pips.
- TrailingStart, activated trailing
- TrailingStop, trailing stop.
- AutoLots = true;
- Risk; if using autolots.
- fixlots; fill while autolots set to false.
Was not able to obtain the desired results. EA rarely trades.