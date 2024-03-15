Black Cat XAU

3

BlackCAT XAU is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently.

BlackCAT XAU is specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe

 

Instrument Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Timeframe: M5

Account Requirements

  • Type: Hedging
  • Spreads: Low Spread
  • Min Deposit: $200

 

Top Features of BlackCAT EA

Settings

  • Easy to use
  • Fully automated
  • Strong and simple trading logic
  • Highly effective performance of EA
  • Low drawdown
  • High Profit Factor
  • No dangerous strategy

XAUUSD

M5


 

 

 

 

Input Parameters

  • MagicNumber, the number to identify trades
  • Stoploss, stoploss trades in pips.
  • TrailingStart, activated trailing
  • TrailingStop, trailing stop.
  • AutoLots = true; 
  • Risk;  if using autolots.
  • fixlots; fill while autolots set to false.


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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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JCJ
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JCJ 2024.06.11 14:47 
 

Was not able to obtain the desired results. EA rarely trades.

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