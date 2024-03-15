Black Cat XAU

BlackCAT XAU is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently.

BlackCAT XAU is specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe

Instrument Specifications

Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Timeframe: M5

Account Requirements

Type: Hedging

Spreads: Low Spread

Min Deposit: $200

Top Features of BlackCAT EA Settings Easy to use

Fully automated

Strong and simple trading logic

Highly effective performance of EA

Low drawdown

High Profit Factor

No dangerous strategy XAUUSD



M5



Input Parameters

MagicNumber, the number to identify trades

Stoploss, stoploss trades in pips.

TrailingStart, activated trailing

TrailingStop, trailing stop.

AutoLots = true;

Risk; if using autolots.

fixlots; fill while autolots set to false.



