Current Price only for 5/5 buyer, so come on hurry up

The Secretary EA base on Market Structure and Bolinger Band Moving Average strategy.

This The Secretary EA will trades on Reentry Area on BBMA Strategy with trend determine by market structure bias.

The EA is equipped with a customizable Stoploss, Trailing and AutoLot.

No curve fitting. This product has been tested many times on random time periods provided an excellent history quality.

The trading pair I used to show and optimize the results is GBPUSD and EURUSD but feel free to calibrate it for any FOREX pairs with low spread.





Recommendation :

Please use The Secretary EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD or GBPUSD on M5/M15 timeframes.

on low spread pairs such as EURUSD or GBPUSD on M5/M15 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously

You can start to trade with $ 200 Minimum initial Deposit

The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more

VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.





Parameters :

MagicNumber=8888

Stoploss=88 pips

TrailingStart = 18 pips

TrailingStop = 8 pips

Step=38 pips

AutoLots = true;

Risk=0.5; if using autolots.

fixlots=0.01; while autolots set to false.



