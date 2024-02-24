The Secretary
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 18
Current Price only for 5/5 buyer, so come on hurry up
The Secretary EA base on Market Structure and Bolinger Band Moving Average strategy.
This The Secretary EA will trades on Reentry Area on BBMA Strategy with trend determine by market structure bias.
The EA is equipped with a customizable Stoploss, Trailing and AutoLot.
No curve fitting. This product has been tested many times on random time periods provided an excellent history quality.
The trading pair I used to show and optimize the results is GBPUSD and EURUSD but feel free to calibrate it for any FOREX pairs with low spread.
Recommendation :
- Please use The Secretary EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD or GBPUSD on M5/M15 timeframes.
- You can running on that pairs simultanuously
- You can start to trade with $ 200 Minimum initial Deposit
- The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more
- VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.
Parameters :
- MagicNumber=8888
- Stoploss=88 pips
- TrailingStart = 18 pips
- TrailingStop = 8 pips
- Step=38 pips
- AutoLots = true;
- Risk=0.5; if using autolots.
- fixlots=0.01; while autolots set to false.
it's not work.....