Rhythm

5

Unlock the Rhythm of the Markets: Automated Backtesting for Price Action Strategies

Experience the power of our revolutionary price action concept backtesting product, capable of conducting years' worth of backtesting in a matter of seconds. 

Say goodbye to hundreds of hours of manual analysis and hello to instant insights.

Our automated backtesting tool empowers traders to create and test strategies from scratch, optimize and refine their current strategies.

No more manual constraints - propel your edge into the future with Rhythm.

Remember, our success starts with your success.


What if download did not start?
  1. Open the MT5 platform.
  2. Navigate to the "Navigator" tab.
  3. Open "Market" then select "Experts".
  4. In the search bar, type "Rhythm".
  5. Choose our product from the offered variants.
  6. Click the download button to install it immediately in your terminal.



Reviews 5
65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.10 11:26 
 

muchas gracias, probando el producto pero se ve prometedor gracias

Rolls Royce
18
Rolls Royce 2024.04.01 15:03 
 

Best solution to get the data very fast from your favorite setup, a lot of functions and details to change. A company of young smart guys really makes it easier to trade, to backtest or to check some ideas without time wasting. EA works very well, if you think there some troubles you can check every single trade taken on chart. All detailed instruction is prescribed on their Discord server. Fully satisfied with their hard work, awaiting more updates and full version to buy.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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javaai
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javaai 2025.05.04 03:43 
 

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yami_naito
63
yami_naito 2024.07.21 12:27 
 

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65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.10 11:26 
 

muchas gracias, probando el producto pero se ve prometedor gracias

Rolls Royce
18
Rolls Royce 2024.04.01 15:03 
 

Best solution to get the data very fast from your favorite setup, a lot of functions and details to change. A company of young smart guys really makes it easier to trade, to backtest or to check some ideas without time wasting. EA works very well, if you think there some troubles you can check every single trade taken on chart. All detailed instruction is prescribed on their Discord server. Fully satisfied with their hard work, awaiting more updates and full version to buy.

micky_trade1988
14
micky_trade1988 2024.03.30 18:20 
 

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