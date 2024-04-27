RC ATR Volatility Hedge Zones MT4

5

This indicator informs the user when the ATR is above a certain value defined by the user, as well as when the ATR prints a percentage increase or percentage decrease in its value, in order to offer the user information about the occurrence of spikes or drops in volatility which can be widely used within volatility-based trading systems or, especially, in Recovery Zone or Grid Hedge systems.

This indicator also draws on the chart the entry, re-entry and take profit zones for the Recovery Zone or Grid Hedge trading system, so you can backtest any asset and conclude by which distances and parameters you will have a trade system that suits your needs using this indicator.

  • Fully customizable parameters and colors
  • Time hours filter, so that the user can backtest and have signals only within the time range compatible to his trading routine
  • Displays Hedge Zones (entry point, re-entry point, recovery zone and take profit levels)
  • It allows the user to analyze each signal separately, including knowing how many times the price bounced on the Recovery Zone lines
  • Switch on/off Alerts and App Notifications when new signals occur
  • It can have its signals converted into an Expert Advisor. Full support granted.

Set files for download here.


How to trade using this indicator

This indicator's main purpose is to provide the user information on when the ATR is showing a significant increase or decrease in value. And why is this important? Well, as known, a sideways market does not offer opportunities for gains with favorable risk/return to the trader. Therefore, this indicator can be used mainly in two ways:

a) or as an additional signal for your trading system already based on volatility or that requires the asset not to be in a sideways scenario;

b) or within a "Grid Hedge" type trading system in which as soon as the indicator alerts about the emergence of a new significant increase in ATR and, therefore, volatility, the trader opens positions within a Recovery Zone or Grid Hedge System. The biggest disadvantage of any "Grid Hedge" System is when operated within a sideways moment of the market. (click here for more details on the Recovery Zone or Grid Hedge System)


Input parameters

  • General parameters: Set the ATR period; Set the indicator's mode: a) fixed price level defined by the user, b) percentage increase of ATR, c) percentage decrease of ATR; ATR price alert (for fixed price mode); ATR bars percentage change (for percentage change mode); Value in percentage; Reverse signal direction (true or false); Signal color; How many candles for the indicator to calculate.
  • Hour filter: Use hour filter (true or false); Show hour filter lines (true or false); Time to start hour filter (Format HH:MM); Time to finish hour filter (Format HH:MM).
  • Hedge zones: Draw hedge zones (true or false); Hedge recovery zone in points; Hedge take profit zone in points; Length in candles for the hedge zone lines; Color for the hedge zone lines; Color for profit zone lines; Color for past hedge zones lines.
  • Analyze just one signal system: Analyze just one signal (true or false); Define the signal number.
  • Definitions of alert: Sound alert every new signal (true or false); Alert pop-up every new signal (true or false); Send notification every new signal (true or false)


Disclaimer

By purchasing and using this indicator, users agree to indemnify and hold harmless its author from any and all claims, damages, losses, or liabilities arising from the use of the indicator. Trading and investing carry inherent risks, and users should carefully consider their financial situation and risk tolerance before using this indicator.


Reviews 2
XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.08.01 10:00 
 

I’ve been using the RC ATR Volatility Hedge Zones MT4, and it’s a really handy tool for anyone trading with volatility-based or grid hedge systems. What I like most is how clearly it shows key zones like entry, re-entry, recovery, and take profit based on ATR. It helps you quickly spot when the market's volatility is picking up or dropping, which is crucial for timing your trades well.

It runs smoothly without slowing down MT4 and provides useful alerts to keep you on track. It simply adds more pips for your system easily. Importantly, it doesn’t repaint, so you can trust the signals when backtesting or trading live.

Andreas Mollstaetter
622
Andreas Mollstaetter 2024.07.19 13:23 
 

Der Bereich der Einstiegssignale ist sehr gut ... wenige Recover Positionen nötig ... nach dem Einstieg des Signals benutze ich einen EA der nach den Vorgaben des Indikators den Trade beendet. Ich kann diesen Indikator nur empfehlen. Nutze Ihn in XAUUSD 5min - DAX 5min- EURUSD 30min mit sehr guten Ergebnissen.

Recommended products
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Rule Plotter MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.25 (4)
Indicators
How to Create an Automated Trading Robot Have you ever wondered how powerful it would be to automate your trading strategies with just a few clicks of the mouse? Imagine having the freedom to create and test different trading strategies without the need to dive into complicated code. With Rule Plotter, this vision becomes a reality. Here we will explore how you can create your own custom trading robot using Rule Plotter, a trade-system creation tool that simplifies the entire process. What is Ru
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
SX Supply Demand Zones MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Supply Demand Zones accurately identifies and draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones using a sophisticated algorithm. Unlike traditional indicators that clutter your chart, this indicator is designed with a focus on performance and a clean user experience. New Unique Feature: Interactive Legend System What truly sets this indicator apart from everything else is the Interactive Control Legend. You have a professional dashboard directly on your chart that allows you to: Show/Hide: Ins
FREE
SC MTF Rsi MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Indicators
Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is RSI? Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent lo
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
Utilities
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
NiveisPercentuais
Gustavo Orlando Machado Silva
Indicators
O LevelPercentual é um indicador profissional desenvolvido para a plataforma MetaTrader 4 (MT4), criado para auxiliar traders a mapearem zonas de exaustão e reversão intradiária com base na variação percentual do ativo. Em vez de depender de cálculos estáticos baseados em pontos fixos ou pips, o indicador calcula de forma dinâmica a variação do preço a partir da abertura do dia ( Daily Open ), normalizando a leitura entre diferentes pares de moedas. Principais Funcionalidades: Modo Automático In
FREE
FRM Half Trend
Noiros Tech
3.5 (2)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD   The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget   . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers. This system is a  popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel . System BackGround ATR The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asse
FREE
Inversion Indicator MT4
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
-- Simple but effective. Inversion Indicator -  What is it? A trend-following overlay indicator that combines SuperTrend logic with exponential curve technology. It detects trend direction, draws a dynamic channel on the chart, and sends real-time alerts when the trend reverses. How does it work? The indicator calculates an exponential baseline using ATR and a SuperTrend factor. When price closes above or below this baseline, a trend reversal is confirmed. A green arrow marks the start of a
FREE
LineBreakMT4
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Indicators
Key Features: Type of Indicator: Line Break Chart Indicator Usage: Identifying trend reversals and potential market turning points. Input Parameters: The primary input parameter is 'Lines_Break,' which represents the number of lines the price needs to move to create a new line in the opposite direction. How it works: The indicator draws green and red histogram bars to represent the line break chart. Green bars indicate an upward trend, and red bars indicate a downward trend. The indicator calcul
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
Liquidity Grab X
Looi Kah Fung
Indicators
Liquidity Grab X — Liquidity Sweep & Grab Detector (MT4 & MT5) Liquidity Grab X automatically detects buyside and sellside liquidity sweeps (stop-hunts) at swing pivots and classifies each grab by strength — helping you spot exhaustion moves and potential reversal zones in real time, with instant push notifications to your phone. Full Description Liquidity Grab X is a free rule-based indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that identifies liquidity grabs — moments where price sweeps above a
FREE
Candle Countdown MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT4 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Indicators
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
TCL Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator
Stratos Digital (PVT) Ltd
Indicators
Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that detects supply and demand zones automatically and displays them as a single oscillator value at the bottom of the chart, instead of drawing rectangles directly on price. Concept Supply zones are price areas where strong selling created a sharp downward move away from a balance area. Demand zones are price areas where strong buying created a sharp upward move. Traditional implementations draw boxes on the
FREE
Selective PinBar mt4
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The selective pin bar is designed to identify reversals. To use the selective pin bar effectively, traders typically look for Strong Rejection: The tail of the pin bar should extend significantly beyond the surrounding price action. It indicates that there was a sharp rejection of higher or lower prices during the trading period. A strong rejection suggests that the market sentiment may be changing.
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
4.33 (3)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
More from author
RC Future Trend Channel ChartPrime MT4
Francisco Rayol
5 (1)
Indicators
The Future Trend Channel is a dynamic and visually intuitive indicator designed to identify trend directions and inform potential price movements. Originally developed by ChartPrime for TradingView, this tool has been adapted for MetaTrader 4, offering traders a experience with similar functionality. Whether you're a swing trader, day trader, or long-term investor, the Future Trend Channel helps you visualize trend strength, anticipate reversals, and optimize entry/exit points. Key Features Mul
RC ATR Based Trendlines MT4
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
This indicator is the converted Metatrader 4 version of the TradingView indicator "ATR Based Trendlines - JD" by Duyck. This indicator works by automatically and continuously drawing trendlines not based exclusively on price, but also based on the volatility perceived by the ATR. So, the angle of the trendlines is determined by (a percentage of) the ATR. The angle of the trendlines follows the change in price, dictated by the ATR at the moment where the pivot point is detected. The ATR percentag
FREE
RC ATR Based Trendlines MT5
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
This indicator is the converted Metatrader 5 version of the TradingView indicator "ATR Based Trendlines - JD" by Duyck. This indicator works by automatically and continuously drawing trendlines not based exclusively on price, but also based on the volatility perceived by the ATR. So, the angle of the trendlines is determined by (a percentage of) the ATR. The angle of the trendlines follows the change in price, dictated by the ATR at the moment where the pivot point is detected. The ATR percentag
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT5
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was  designed to assist your trading experience.  It  draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing  traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT4
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was designed to assist your trading experience. It draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in re
FREE
RC Soldiers and Crows MT4
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
This indicator accurately identifies and informs market reversals and continuation patterns by analyzing and signaling the Three White Soldiers / Three Black Crows pattern. It also offers a  "real-time backtesting"  panel in the indicator itself in a way that every change made on the indicator parameters will immediately show the user how many signals are occurred, how many take profits and stop losses were hit and, by having these informations, the Win Rate and the Profit Factor of the setup ba
RC Range Filtered AlgoAlpha MT4
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Range Filtered AlgoAlpha is a technical analysis tool designed to help identify potential trading opportunities by analyzing market volatility. This Metatrader adaptation of AlgoAlpha's original TradingView indicator combines several analytical methods to provide visual market assessments. Technical Features Utilizes Kalman filtering for price smoothing Incorporates ATR-based bands for volatility measurement Includes Supertrend elements for trend analysis Provides visual signals through co
RC Adaptative Moving Average MT4
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Adaptative Moving Average Zeiierman is a technical analysis tool designed to identify trading opportunities through adaptive trend analysis. This Metatrader adaptation of Zeiierman's original TradingView indicator which combines several analytical methods to provide visual market assessments. Technical Features Utilizes an adaptive smoothing algorithm based on market volatility Calculates an Efficiency Ratio (ER) to adjust sensitivity dynamically Incorporates Sigma bands for volatility meas
RC Soldiers and Crows MT5
Francisco Rayol
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator accurately identifies and informs market reversals and continuation patterns by analyzing and signaling the Three White Soldiers / Three Black Crows pattern. It also offers a "real-time backtesting" panel in the indicator itself in a way that every change made on the indicator parameters will immediately show the user how many signals are occurred, how many take profits and stop losses were hit and, by having these informations, the Win Rate and the Profit Factor of the setup bas
RC ATR Volatility Hedge Zones MT5
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
This indicator informs the user when the ATR is above a certain value defined by the user, as well as when the ATR prints a percentage increase or percentage decrease in its value, in order to offer the user information about the occurrence of spikes or drops in volatility which can be widely used within volatility-based trading systems or, especially, in Recovery Zone or Grid Hedge systems. This indicator also draws on the chart the entry, re-entry and take profit zones for the Recovery Zone or
RC Future Trend Channel ChartPrime MT5
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Future Trend Channel is a dynamic and visually intuitive indicator designed to identify trend directions and inform potential price movements. Originally developed by ChartPrime for TradingView, this tool has been adapted for MetaTrader 5, offering traders a experience with similar functionality. Whether you're a swing trader, day trader, or long-term investor, the Future Trend Channel helps you visualize trend strength, anticipate reversals, and optimize entry/exit points. Key Features Mu
RC Range Filtered AlgoAlpha MT5
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Range Filtered AlgoAlpha is a technical analysis tool designed to help identify potential trading opportunities by analyzing market volatility. This Metatrader adaptation of AlgoAlpha's original TradingView indicator combines several analytical methods to provide visual market assessments. Technical Features Utilizes Kalman filtering for price smoothing Incorporates ATR-based bands for volatility measurement Includes Supertrend elements for trend analysis Provides visual signals through col
RC Adaptative Moving Average MT5
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Adaptative Moving Average Zeiierman is a technical analysis tool designed to identify trading opportunities through adaptive trend analysis. This Metatrader adaptation of Zeiierman's original TradingView indicator which combines several analytical methods to provide visual market assessments. Technical Features Utilizes an adaptive smoothing algorithm based on market volatility Calculates an Efficiency Ratio (ER) to adjust sensitivity dynamically Incorporates Sigma bands for volatility meas
RC Trade Helper
Francisco Rayol
Utilities
RC Trade Helper is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders. The application provides a suite of visual tools for rapid order placement, advanced risk management, and efficient trade management directly on the chart. Attention:   Before purchasing, you can test the application on a demo account. The product does not operate in the Strategy Tester. Trading Operations Allows for execution and management of trades with a single click: Open market and pending orders (Stop, Limi
Filter:
XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.08.01 10:00 
 

I’ve been using the RC ATR Volatility Hedge Zones MT4, and it’s a really handy tool for anyone trading with volatility-based or grid hedge systems. What I like most is how clearly it shows key zones like entry, re-entry, recovery, and take profit based on ATR. It helps you quickly spot when the market's volatility is picking up or dropping, which is crucial for timing your trades well.

It runs smoothly without slowing down MT4 and provides useful alerts to keep you on track. It simply adds more pips for your system easily. Importantly, it doesn’t repaint, so you can trust the signals when backtesting or trading live.

Francisco Rayol
8300
Reply from developer Francisco Rayol 2025.08.01 17:55
Thanks for your feedback! We're glad the RC ATR Volatility Hedge Zones MT4 helps you trade smarter with clear ATR-based zones and reliable signals. Happy to hear it runs smoothly and adds value to your strategy—here's to more profitable trades!
Andreas Mollstaetter
622
Andreas Mollstaetter 2024.07.19 13:23 
 

Der Bereich der Einstiegssignale ist sehr gut ... wenige Recover Positionen nötig ... nach dem Einstieg des Signals benutze ich einen EA der nach den Vorgaben des Indikators den Trade beendet. Ich kann diesen Indikator nur empfehlen. Nutze Ihn in XAUUSD 5min - DAX 5min- EURUSD 30min mit sehr guten Ergebnissen.

Francisco Rayol
8300
Reply from developer Francisco Rayol 2024.07.23 15:13
Vielen Dank für Ihren Kommentar! Es freut uns sehr zu hören, dass Sie mit den Einstiegssignalen und den Ergebnissen des Indikators so zufrieden sind. Ihre Empfehlung und die detaillierte Beschreibung Ihrer Erfahrungen sind sehr wertvoll. Wir sind begeistert, dass der Indikator in verschiedenen Märkten wie XAUUSD 5min, DAX 5min und EURUSD 30min so gute Ergebnisse liefert. Vielen Dank für Ihr Vertrauen und Ihre Unterstützung!
Reply to review