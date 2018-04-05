HFT PropFirm MT5

HFT Propfirm MT5 - MT5 Capital Unlocker

The brand new specialized HFT MT5 for MT5, the first of its kind, is now available on MQL5!

Do you dream of passing your MT5 evaluation with a 100% success guarantee? Whether it's for your clients or yourself, your goal is clear: unlocking the capital of your aspirations.

I'm Sylvio Petipermon, and I've already unlocked several million in simulated capital through both HFT and non-HFT propfirms. I'm here to guide you toward the financial success you deserve.

I've created this Expert Advisor (EA) specifically for MT5. With this revolutionary tool, you can unlock capital ranging from 10k to 200k in just a few days.

You can follow me on Instagram for exclusive tips: @sylviopetipermon. Join me on Telegram for real-time updates: @inemployable.

Expert advisor updates are for life. Contact the team to get presets specifically designed for Raise My Funds; support is available for life: hello@inemployable.com or via private message on Telegram t.me/inemployable_support.

After purchase, follow these simple steps:

  1. Receive a purchase confirmation via email.
  2. Contact us via email hello@inemployable.com or on Telegram t.me/inemployable_support to receive presets designed for your propfirm.
  3. Install the presets and start your journey toward financial success.
  4. Enjoy the first MT5 account pass for free through our affiliate link, regardless of account size. Contact the team for more details.

Don't wait any longer. Take action now and open the door to a bright financial future with our MT5 Capital Unlocker, 100% compatible with HFT MT5 propfirms.

Your success awaits you.

Sylvio Petipermon – inemployable.com

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Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a selective, fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who prioritize controlled exposure and drawdown protection over constant market activity. It trades XAUUSD, EURUSD and EURJPY on the H1 timeframe, with a maximum of one qualified trade per day, percentage-based position sizing and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry.
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Black Thunder EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
5 (1)
Experts
BLACK THUNDER is a fully automated Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5. It applies a breakout scalping method on XAUUSD, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders when its entry conditions are met. The Expert Advisor does not use grid, martingale, averaging or recovery techniques. Every position is opened with a Stop Loss, and a trailing stop adjusts the stop level as price moves in the position's favor. The price increases by $50 for every 50 purchases One EA. Eight trading personalities. Bui
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