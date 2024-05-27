Accurate Trend Finder

The "Accurate Trend Finder" EA combines the power of 10 technical indicators, 10 candlestick patterns, and precise analysis of support and resistance levels to make highly accurate and reliable decisions on trend direction, ensuring you stay ahead in the market.

This EA is a sophisticated trading tool designed to automate trading decisions based on a combination of technical indicators and candlestick patterns. This EA is engineered to help traders make informed and precise trading decisions by analyzing multiple market signals and executing trades accordingly. It includes various configurable input fields to tailor its behavior to the user's specific trading strategy.

Capabilities

  1. Indicator-Based Signal Generation

    • Simple Moving Average (SMA)

      • Uses a 50-period and 200-period SMA to generate buy or sell signals.
      • Buy Signal: Short-term SMA crosses above long-term SMA.
      • Sell Signal: Short-term SMA crosses below long-term SMA.

    • Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

      • Uses a 50-period and 200-period EMA for trend detection.
      • Buy Signal: Short-term EMA crosses above long-term EMA.
      • Sell Signal: Short-term EMA crosses below long-term EMA.

    • Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

      • Analyzes the MACD line crossing above or below the signal line.
      • Buy Signal: MACD line crosses above the signal line.
      • Sell Signal: MACD line crosses below the signal line.

    • Relative Strength Index (RSI)

      • Uses a 14-period RSI to gauge market momentum.
      • Buy Signal: RSI value is above 50.
      • Sell Signal: RSI value is below 50.

    • Stochastic Oscillator

      • Uses a 14-period %K and 3-period %D to identify overbought or oversold conditions.
      • Buy Signal: %K crosses above %D and is above 50.
      • Sell Signal: %K crosses below %D and is below 50.

    • Average Directional Index (ADX)

      • Uses a 14-period ADX to measure the strength of a trend.
      • Buy Signal: ADX value is above 25.
      • Sell Signal: ADX value is below 25.

    • Parabolic SAR

      • Uses a step of 0.02 and a maximum of 0.2 to determine trend reversals.
      • Buy Signal: Current price is above the Parabolic SAR value.
      • Sell Signal: Current price is below the Parabolic SAR value.

    • Ichimoku Cloud

      • Analyzes the Ichimoku components for trend confirmation.
      • Buy Signal: Current price is above the Tenkan-sen line.
      • Sell Signal: Current price is below the Tenkan-sen line.

    • Fibonacci Retracement

      • Uses Fibonacci levels to identify potential reversal points.
      • Buy Signal: Current price is above the 61.8% Fibonacci level.
      • Sell Signal: Current price is below the 61.8% Fibonacci level.

    • Bollinger Bands

      • Uses a 20-period Bollinger Band with a 2 standard deviation.
      • Buy Signal: Current price is above the middle band.
      • Sell Signal: Current price is below the middle band.

  2. Candlestick Pattern Detection

    • Doji
    • Hammer
    • Hanging Man
    • Bullish Engulfing
    • Bearish Engulfing
    • Morning Star
    • Evening Star
    • Piercing Line
    • Dark Cloud Cover
    • Three White Soldiers
    • Three Black Crows

    These patterns are analyzed to provide additional confirmation for trading signals.

  3. Support and Resistance Levels

    • Identifies recent highs and lows to determine support and resistance levels.
    • Uses proximity to these levels as additional criteria for validating trade signals.

  4. Trade Management

    • Close All Trades
      • Automatically closes all open trades if no clear signal is detected, provided the option is enabled.
    • Threshold-Based Trade Closure
      • Closes all trades if the total profit falls below a specified loss threshold or exceeds a specified profit threshold.

Input Fields and Their Functions

  1. LotSize (default: 0.1)

    • Defines the lot size for each trade.

  2. IndicatorConfirmation (default: 7)

    • Number of indicators that need to align to confirm a trend change (bullish or bearish).

  3. CandlestickConfirmation (default: 1)

    • Number of candlestick patterns needed to confirm a trend change.

  4. UseSupportResistance (default: true)

    • Whether to consider support and resistance levels when making trading decisions.

  5. CloseTradesOnNoClearSignal (default: true)

    • If enabled, the EA will close all trades if no clear signal is detected.

  6. MagicNumber (default: 123456)

    • Unique identifier for the EA's trades, used to distinguish them from other trades on the same account.

  7. TradeIntervalSeconds (default: 60)

    • Minimum time interval between trades, in seconds.

  8. BuyOnlySignal (default: false)

    • If enabled, the EA will only consider buy signals and ignore sell signals.

  9. SellOnlySignal (default: false)

    • If enabled, the EA will only consider sell signals and ignore buy signals.

  10. LossThreshold (default: 100.0)

    • The maximum allowable loss in dollars before all trades are closed.

  11. ProfitThreshold (default: 100.0)

    • The minimum profit target in dollars before all trades are closed.

Execution Logic

  • Signal Generation: Combines indicator signals and candlestick patterns to generate buy or sell signals.
  • Trade Execution: Executes buy or sell orders based on the generated signals and user-configured settings.
  • Logging: Logs the decision-making process, including the number of indicators and patterns supporting each trade and proximity to support/resistance levels.
  • Trade Interval Management: Ensures trades are placed only at user-defined intervals.
  • Threshold-Based Closure: Closes all trades when profit or loss thresholds are reached to protect the trader's capital.

The "Accurate Trend Finder" EA is a powerful and flexible tool designed to help traders navigate the complexities of the market with precision and confidence. By leveraging a wide range of technical indicators and patterns, it provides robust trading signals and comprehensive trade management features.



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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (24)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (46)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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