CyberNetic EA includes an interactive trading model using Decoder-Free Fully Transformers-based method.

The use of DFFT has become an effective decoder-free transformer-based approach, which was introduced to solve computer vision problems. The main features of this approach include the use of transformer for feature extraction and dense prediction on a single feature map. The method offers new modules to improve the efficiency of training and exploitation of the trading model. The trading system has demonstrated that DFFT provides high object detection accuracy with relatively low computational cost. In the practical part of this article, I have implemented the proposed approaches using MQL5 tools. I trained and tested the model on real historical data. The obtained results confirm the effectiveness of the proposed algorithms and deserve a more detailed practical study.









Decoder-Free Fully Transformer-based (DFFT) method is an efficient object detector based entirely on Decoder-Free Transformers. The Transformer backbone is focused on object detection. It extracts them at four scales and sends them to the next single-level density prediction module, dedicated to the encoder only. The prediction module first aggregates the multiscale object into a single object map using the Scale-Aggregated Encoder.









A lot of work has been done to implement the Decoder-Free Fully Transformer-based (DFFT) method by means of MQL5. Testing of the work done: Training and testing of the new model is carried out on the historical data of the symbol. Parameters of all indicators are used by default.To train the model, a huge number of random trajectories were collected on a time interval.The model turned out to be quite "light" in terms of consumption of computing resources both during training and in operation mode during testing.The training process was quite stable with smooth decrease of both Actor and Critic's error. The training process yielded a model capable of generating significant returns on both training and test data.





In conclusion, I would like to write that CyberNetic EA uses the latest trading algorithm, which gives us excellent results, both in live trading and in the tester startegies. Despite the fact that CyberNetic EA uses complex trading algorithms, it is very easy and simple to use, even for beginners.







