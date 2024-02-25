Ladder Heaven


If you have difficulty determining the trend as well as entry points, stop loss points, and take profit points, "Ladder Heaven" will help you with that.
The "Ladder Heaven" algorithm is operated on price depending on the parameters you input and will provide you with signals, trends, entry points, stop loss points, take profit points, support and resistance in the trend That direction.

Helps you easily identify trends, stop losses and take profits in your strategy!

MT4 Version: Click here

Features:
- Non-repainting, non-redrawing and non-lagging indicators.
- Used to follow trends.
- Suggests support and resistance points according to the trend.
- Suggests stop loss and take profit points according to the trend.
- Easy to use with just a single parameter input.
- Customize input parameters to suit your strategy.
- Can be used for all types of trading such as crypto, forex, cdf, stock and all time frames.
- Can be combined with many other indicators to optimize your trading.Can be combined with many other indicators to optimize your trading.

- Useful for every trader.

Thank you for using!



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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Cycle Wave Oscillator MT5
Gia Thong Nguyen
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CYCLE WAVE OSCILLATOR indicator is an indicator based on cyclical price fluctuations. This indicator can help you determine overbought and oversold levels, and help you predict price trends within the cycle. MT4 Version here! You can combine it with our indicators below to make your trading decisions more accurate: Supply Demand Ribbon MT5 Basic Feature: - Three Trend Types: + Zero + Basic + Advanced
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Supply Demand Ribbon MT5 Basic
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Supply Demand Ribbon is an indicator with moving supply and demand lines that help you identify price zones more easily. The indicator helps you determine flexible entry, stop loss, and take profit areas. There are also strategies for algorithmically changing ribbon colors. From there you can come up with many trading strategies for yourself! You can explore many feature in   Advanced   version   here ! MT4 Version:   Click here! You can combine it with our indicators below to make your trading
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Cycle Wave Oscillator MT4
Gia Thong Nguyen
Indicators
CYCLE WAVE OSCILLATOR indicator is an indicator based on cyclical price fluctuations. This indicator can help you determine overbought and oversold levels, and help you predict price trends within the cycle. MT5 Version here!  You can combine it with our indicators below to make your trading decisions more accurate: Supply Demand Ribbon MT4 Basic Feature: - Three Trend Types: + Zero + Basic + Advanced
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Supply Demand Ribbon MT4 Basic
Gia Thong Nguyen
1 (1)
Indicators
Supply Demand Ribbon is an indicator with moving supply and demand lines that help you identify price zones more easily. The indicator helps you determine flexible entry, stop loss, and take profit areas. There are also strategies for algorithmically changing ribbon colors. From there you can come up with many trading strategies for yourself! MT5 Version:   Click here! You can explore many feature in   Advanced   version   here ! You can combine it with our indicators below to make your tradin
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Ladder Heaven MT4
Gia Thong Nguyen
Indicators
If you have difficulty determining the trend as well as entry points, stop loss points, and take profit points, "Ladder Heaven" will help you with that. The "Ladder Heaven" algorithm is operated on price depending on the parameters you input and will provide you with signals, trends, entry points, stop loss points, take profit points, support and resistance in the trend That direction. Helps you easily identify trends, stop losses and take profits in your strategy! MT5 Version:   Click here
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