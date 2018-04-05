Scalptist Master

🚀 Introducing our cutting-edge scalping Expert advisor(trading bot), the "Scalptist Master"!

Experience the power of precision Scalping with our revolutionary scalping algorithm. Engineered to thrive in fast-paced market conditions,  Scalptist Master is your ultimate companion for extracting profits from the Forex market with surgical precision. Our strategy is- - -Lowest risk with the highest reward- - -. This is why we made it possible for Scalptist Master to be able to work with an account with as little as USD10$ trading a lot size of 0.01.

Low Deposit: Works with deposits from as low as USD10$.

🔍 Our advisor incorporates a proprietary blend of advanced indicators, made to work perfectly with the USDJPY M5 pair including:

  • Currency Strength Analysis: Pinpoint the strongest and weakest strategy at every point in the chart in real time.
  • Market Fibonacci 23 Level: Utilize dynamic trigger points for precise entry and exit signals.
  • Impulse Sensitivity: Identify rapid changes in market momentum for timely trade execution.

Scalptist Master provides intuitive features guiding your trading decisions with unparalleled clarity...by making successful voluminous trades with sniper precision.

📈 Whether you're a seasoned trader or a newcomer to the Forex arena, Scalptist Master empowers you to seize profitable scalping opportunities with confidence. Take advantage of its lightning-fast execution and capitalize on market movements like never before.

Don't settle for ordinary scalping strategies. Elevate your trading journey with Scalptist Master and unlock the potential for consistent profits in the dynamic Forex market!


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Abandon Dangerous Grid Algorithms. Transition to Logic-Driven Gold Trading. XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 is a strict anti-grid, anti-martingale trading engine. It is engineered specifically for traders who demand 100% transparent logic, asymmetric risk-to-reward profiles, and evaluation-ready capital protection. PATH A: PLUG & PLAY (For Hands-Off Traders & Busy Professionals) Don't want to spend hours running backtests and optimizing settings? You don't have to. We do the heavy lifting for you. Be
EA Legendary Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (5)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Ultra Pure
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
Experts
No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Ultra Pure is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers. Run it on a single chart: Attach to CADJPY on timeframe M15. That’s it. One chart. One weapon. Correct backtest requires proper setup! Contact me to get my .ini file and guidance. Important: This EA is priced at 1000 for now. After 5 licenses are sold, it will be
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