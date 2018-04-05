Simple ATR Breakout
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.40
- Activations: 5
Simple ATR breakout is a product that capitalizes on ATR (Average True Range) breakout points as entry points in the market. The product can be utilized in most diverse currency pairs but the most recommended is CADCHF. This adviser is designed to capitalize on morning breakouts as entry points and trade their consequent trends. You can still trade on other breakouts during the day. For live trading you can use a lot size of 0.02 but this can be increased.