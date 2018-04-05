Simple ATR Breakout

Simple ATR breakout is a product that capitalizes on ATR (Average True Range) breakout points as entry points in the market. The product can be utilized in most diverse currency pairs but the most recommended is CADCHF. This adviser is designed to capitalize on morning breakouts as entry points and trade their consequent trends. You can still trade on other breakouts during the day. For live trading you can use a lot size of 0.02 but this can be increased.


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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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Simple spike Trader
Daniel Mwangi Kimani
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In this strategy, a spike as a bar that is higher than previous Bars Number bars, higher than previous bar by Percentage Difference and that closed in the lower Third or Half part of its length. For bullish signal, everything is inverted. The position is kept open until Hold bars pass or an opposite signal is received. If a new signal in the same direction is received, the position's timer is reset and no new position is opened. The strategy can be used in any currency pairs. Optimized results f
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