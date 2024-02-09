Neuro Scalper

''A professional trader is a greedy trader: he buys at lows and sells at highs with minimal risks and high returns,,

Neuro Scalper is developed exactly for such trading approach. It's a universal indicator for tracking reversals and uses price action patterns, discrepancy of custom indicators and a multi-layered formula for identifying reversal structures. The indicator is very easy to use; it only shows arrows where is recommended to buy or sell. The indicator is universal and suitable for Forex, Stock markets and Cryptocurrencies.

This is improved and simplied version of Pips Slayer;

The indicator has these features that you will like:

  • Doesn't repaint. After a signal is given, the indicator doesn't remove it or replace it on another bar.
  • Profit is greater than risk. Because of the nature of the strategy, you can take much higher profits with minimal risks.
  • Uses accurate reversal patterns. This is a time proven strategy that professional traders have used for years.
  • Suitable for Forex, Stock Markets, and Cryptocurrencies. If a strategy is good then it should work on all markets.
  • Works amazingly well on the lowertimeframes of any crytpo pair. 



Indicator parameters:

For the most part the inputs only affect the visuals on your chart and what type of notification the indicator should send when a trade signal appears.


How to trade:

1. As soon as an arrow appears, it's recommended to enter into a trade (green arrow means a buy signal and a red arrow means a sell signal).

2. Stop-loss for a buy order should be placed bellow the low of the signal candle and for a sell order above the high of the signal candle.

3. Take-profit should be at least 3x bigger than stop-loss.


Some advices:

  1. Recommended risk/reward is 1/3 or better.
  2. The recommended time frame is H1-D1; For the lower timeframe it's recommended to use the minimum strength factor of 4.
  3. The indicator can be easily tested in the strategy tester.


Join our crypto/forex earners group on telegram: https://t.me/cf_earners


