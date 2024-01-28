Takeandstop

5

The "Takeandstop" script is a powerful tool designed to streamline your trading workflow by automatically setting Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels on your MetaTrader 5 chart. This script is particularly useful for traders who want to efficiently manage their risk and reward without the hassle of manually calculating and entering these levels.

Key Features:

  1. Effortless TP and SL Placement: With a few clicks, the script allows you to set predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for your trades. This eliminates the need for manual calculations and ensures consistency in your risk management strategy.

  2. Customizable Parameters: The script offers flexibility by allowing you to customize the Take Profit and Stop Loss values according to your trading preferences. Tailor the script to meet the specific requirements of your trading strategy.

  3. On-Chart Visualization: The script visually displays the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels on your chart, making it easy to analyze and adjust your trading plan at a glance.

How to Use:

  1. Attach the script to the chart of the desired trading instrument.
  2. Set the desired Take Profit and Stop Loss values in the script parameters.
  3. Execute the script, and the predefined levels will be automatically applied to your open trades.

Risk Warning:

Trading involves risk, and it is important to use risk management tools to protect your capital. While this script can assist in setting Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, it does not guarantee profits, and users should exercise caution and conduct thorough analysis before making trading decisions.

Disclaimer:

The "Auto Take Profit and Stop Loss Setter" script is provided for educational and informational purposes only. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions, and the script should be used at their discretion.



Reviews 2
555903
90
555903 2024.05.06 17:23 
 

nice, working for me

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Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Level2
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Level2 2024.08.07 11:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

555903
90
555903 2024.05.06 17:23 
 

nice, working for me

Mary Kehinde Olaniyi
437
Reply from developer Mary Kehinde Olaniyi 2024.05.31 11:30
Thanks for the review 😊
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